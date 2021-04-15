61 Anxiety Quotes To Help You Feel Radically Inspired

I’m a big ‘quote guy’, so I love to find inspiration in quotes that I find all over the place. When it comes to anxiety, there are plenty of anxiety quotes that can help to inspire you when living with the complex emotion. When I’m feeling overwhelmed with anxiety or stress, looking up some quotes that resonate with me can be enough to put me back on the right track.

You can find quotes about anxiety all over the web, but you’ll mostly find quotes about how anxiety feels, not quotes that will inspire you to let go of your anxiety. That being said, I’ve created a long list of some of the best anxiety quotes that I can think of, plus some from famous names.

Let this list of quotes radically inspire you the next time you feel worthless.

Feel free to share these quotes about living with anxiety with your friends if they resonate with you.

I’d like to share some of my own anxiety quotes with you – the thoughts that I have acquired over years that I remind myself over every now and again.

kick-Ass Anxiety Quotes To Help Inspire You;

Anxiety quote: “Anxiety is like a cross-trainer, you can work so much but get nowhere.”

Anxiety quote: “Anxiety makes you worry about tomorrow, but really all you can control is right now.”

Anxiety quote: “You can’t resolve tomorrow now, but you can do intentional things that will impact tomorrow for the better.”

Anxiety quote: “A life lead by worry is a life never lived.”

Anxiety quote: “You are worthy, only if you only believe it yourself.”

Anxiety quote: “The only person you need to worry about is yourself, for you are your worst judge.“

Anxiety quote: “Worry never solved anything, it only robs today of its beauty.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Anxiety quote: “Anxiety isn’t the enemy, it is a tree we let grow out of control.”

Anxiety quote: “Why worry about what others think? It’s none of your business.”

Anxiety quote: “Fears are not the same as facts.”

Anxiety quote: “One day you’ll be 90 and you’ll wonder why you worried so much.”

Anxiety quote: “Anxiety is only an idea that is very personal to each mind.”

Anxiety quote: “Anxiety taught me I need to just shut up and DO.”

Anxiety quote: “Don’t hate anxiety, be grateful for it. It’s trying to keep you alive.”

Anxiety quote: “The minute you let anxiety flow freely is the minute you stop fearing it.”

Anxiety quote: “Show gratitude for what you have and watch anxiety dissolve.”

Anxiety quote: “How boring life would be without a little suffering.”

Anxiety quote: “Understanding that suffering is part of the game allows you to win the season.”

Anxiety quote: “Don’t feel ashamed of anxiety, pat yourself on the back. You’re a creative soul in search of meaning.”

Anxiety quote: “Out of the 108 billion people ever to live, not one soul ever found complete meaning. So don’t beat yourself up.”

Anxiety quote: “I don’t give a shit about tomorrow. It does not serve me right now.”

Anxiety quote: “Stop worrying about what might happen and just do something, anything..”

Anxiety quote: “You have to live with your mind so you might as well be friends with it, not enemies.”

Anxiety quote: “I can’t remember what I worried about yesterday so, in reality, it was pointless.”

Anxiety quote: “Estimate the amount of minutes you spend worrying each day. Now multiply that by 365. That’s how much time you’re wasting.”

Anxiety quote: “The only person that believes the crazy stories you tell yourself is you.”

Anxiety quote: “Forget anxiety being some kind of demon. You’re smarter than that.”

Anxiety quote: “Inspirational quotes will only help you so much. An action is what will cause change.”

Anxiety quote: “You might feel anxious right now, but that means that you’re still alive and kicking.”

Anxiety quote: “Worrying is like bad breath. No one likes it, and no one wants to be around it.”

Anxiety quote: “Thinking that it might happen is not the same as it being likely to happen.”

Anxiety quote: “Worrying is the best way to help no one.”

Anxiety quote: “Tomorrow isn’t always brighter. It’s only brighter if you decide it will be.”

Anxiety quote: “Doing anything is better than spending a lifetime thinking about what to do.”

Anxiety quote: “You’re not broken. No one’s brain is free from anxiety.”

Anxiety quote: “Give yourself a little credit, you’ve been struggling in silence but you’ve kept moving forward.”

Anxiety quote: “Stop fearing anxiety, it could be trying to tell you something important.”

Anxiety quote: “Stop beating yourself up for not being perfect. You were not designed to be anyway.”

Anxiety quote: “There was once a man who worried too much. He died in the end, so his worrying never solved anything.”

Anxiety quote: “Anxiety has never affected my life – said no one ever.”

Anxiety quote: “There’s a 400 trillion chance in one of being born a human. You’re already a winner.”

Anxiety quote: “Do you ever feel like you’re spiralling into a pit of despair? Well, you’re not. You’re likely just sat on your bed thinking too much.”

Anxiety quote to help: “You know that thing you do where time disappears? Do more of that.”

Inspirational Anxiety Quotes From Around The Web;

Anxiety quote: “When I let go of what I am I become what I might be.” – Lao Tzu



Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Anxiety quote: “Worrying is like sitting in a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but it doesn’t get you anywhere.” – English proverb.

Anxiety quote: “Do what you can with what you’ve got, where you are.” – Theodore Roosevelt

Anxiety quote: “The greatest weapon we have against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.” – William James

Anxiety quote: “Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor.” – Tich Nhat Hanh

Anxiety quote: “No amount of regret can change the past, and no amount of anxiety can change the future.” – Unknown

Anxiety quote: “You must learn to let go. Release the stress. You were never in control anyway.” – Steve Maraboli

Anxiety quote: “The quality of your life is the quality of where you live emotionally.” – Tony Robbins

Anxiety quote: “Nothing diminishes anxiety faster than taking action.” – Walter Anderson

“When you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change.” – Wayne Dyer

Anxiety quote: “The reason people find it so hard to be happy is they see the past better than it was and the present worse than it is.” – Unknown

Anxiety quote: “Rule your mind or it will rule you.” – Buddha

Anxiety quote: “Our anxiety does not come from thinking about the future but from wanting to control it.” – Kahlil Gibran

Anxiety quote: “Fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering.” – Yoda

Anxiety quotes: “We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey.” – Kenji Miyazawa

Anxiety quote: “Fear has two meanings: Fear everything and run, or face everything and rise.” – Zig Zaglar

Anxiety quote: “Thinking will not overcome fear but action will.” – Clement Stone

—

This post was previously published on Projectenergise.com.

***