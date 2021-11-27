7 Actions To Implement Against People Who Are Toxic

We all have toxic people in our lives. They may be friends, family members, or even coworkers. Toxic people are those who always have a negative effect on your life and make you feel unhappy.

You should remove them from your life as soon as possible! In this article, we will discuss how to identify toxicity in your life and what to do about it so that you can live a happier, healthier lifestyle with fewer toxic individuals around you.

“Toxic people attach themselves like cinder blocks tied to your ankles, and then invite you for a swim in their poisoned waters.”

― John Mark Green

Part I: The Reason

Why we should remove toxicity in our lives

We should remove toxicity in our lives because it causes a negative effect on people’s lives. Toxic people always bring you down and make you feel worse than before. This results in an unproductive lifestyle that can cause stress and anxiety for us as we go through the day-to-day tasks of living.

. . .

Part II: The Process

How to detox from toxic people

If you are unhappy with your life because of the people around you, then it is time to detox! This means that you should distance yourself from these negative individuals and work on feeling better.

1) Try to spend less time with them

The more time you spend with toxic people in your life, the worse it will feel for both of you! If this isn’t possible due to living arrangements or essential relationships (such as family members), try spending a little less time together each week until they no longer have such a strong effect on how happy and healthy you are.

Spending too much time with someone who makes us feel bad about ourselves only worsens our moods even further! The best way to get rid of toxicity is by spending less time with these aggravating individuals.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2) Find a new hobby that brings you joy

If spending less time around the people who make you feel bad isn’t enough, then it is essential to find other ways to improve your mood and remove toxicity from your life.

One way of doing this is by finding an activity or interest that makes you happy and taking up as much time for yourself as possible so that negative thoughts can no longer enter your mind.

Join a book club, try yoga classes if they sound interesting, or begin going out dancing at night with friends- whatever sounds fun! The point here is simply to take back control over how long we have in which to do things that ignite happiness within us versus allowing toxic people to control how we spend our time.

3) Distance yourself emotionally from them

After you have spent less time with them and found an activity that brings happiness back into your life, it is crucial to distance yourself from these toxic individuals both physically and mentally.

This means not talking about them with others (unless they are involved in the topic), no longer engaging when they communicate with you or avoiding their texts or phone calls where possible.

If this seems too difficult for whatever reason, consider blocking any communication on social media platforms like Facebook so that even seeing what they can be avoided. The more physical separation there is between you two, the better off everyone will feel.

4) Be proactive if necessary

If none of these tips work- or if you feel like the problem is too severe to handle on your own- then it may be time for some outside help. Seeking out a therapist or simply talking to someone close about how bad these relationships make you feel can be beneficial in figuring out what steps need to be taken next.

5) Avoid them at all costs

If none of this works, and they continue to make you unhappy despite distancing yourself from them as much as possible, then consider avoiding interactions with them altogether. This could mean limiting contact until things improve or not attending specific events where they will likely be present.

Remember that no one deserves toxic behavior towards themselves, so even though family members are essential people in our lives, we should never allow ourselves to suffer because of their actions.

6) Don’t let toxic people bring you down

As we can see, there are many ways of detoxing from the negative individuals in our lives. By spending less time with them and finding happiness elsewhere, it is possible to find a more balanced lifestyle filled with fewer than before starting this process.

So don’t wait any longer- if these kinds of interactions make you unhappy on a constant basis, then take back control and remove toxicity from your life by following some or all of the tips above. There’s no reason anyone should have to feel bad about themselves because others around them aren’t healthy for us mentally or emotionally.

7) Surround yourself with positive people and environments as much as possible

Surround yourself with positive people and environments as much as possible to find a more balanced lifestyle! The best way of removing toxicity from your life is by spending less time with these aggravating individuals.

. . .

Part III: The Aftermath

What are the benefits of removing toxicity from your life

You will feel more confident about yourself and your abilities.

Your self-esteem will increase dramatically.

Others around you may begin to notice the changes in how you act, which could lead to better relationships overall.

These positive results can be felt by anyone who decides that they are ready for change.

Removing toxicity from one’s life makes it possible to experience personal growth on a whole new level.

Every person deserves happiness, so don’t let others drag you down mentally any longer if these individuals aren’t making an effort themselves.

There’s no reason that everyone needs to suffer together when happiness is possible without negativity surrounding us at all times.

Toxic people do not need to be part of our lives if we are capable of removing them.

“A lot of people who have experienced trauma at the hands of people they’ve trusted take responsibility, and that is what’s toxic.” — Hannah Gadsby

The Bottom Line

By following a few or all of the tips above, you can remove toxicity from your life and experience incredible personal growth. Begin this process by spending less time with these negative individuals so that they have no influence on how happy we want to be.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If necessary, seek out a therapist or simply talk to someone close about what’s going on if distancing yourself doesn’t solve everything. You deserve happiness just as much as everyone else does, so don’t let others bring you down mentally any longer. Don’t wait another day; take control now by removing toxicity in your life for good.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***