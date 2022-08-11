7 Affirming Signs That Someone Really Likes You

“Puppy love. The first and most sincere form of love is where the heart is where the heart is wildly open and knows no limits.”

When I was in high school, I had a crush on a cute boy in my class that had me acting like a fool.

I would constantly try to get his attention by making jokes and being the center of attention, but it never seemed to work. It was years later that he admitted he really liked me back at the time, and by then, we had both moved on.

I was so caught up in trying to figure out whether he liked me back that I completely missed all of the signs that he actually did like me.

If we did end up in a relationship, I think we would have embodied this article.

When my cousin came to me talking about finding herself in a similar situation with a boy at her school, I wanted to share with her the signs that I wish I had been able to see back then.

Have you ever wondered if someone really likes you or if they just see you as a friend? If so, you’re not alone. It can be difficult to tell if someone is interested in you romantically or if they just want to be friends.

There are, however, some signs that can give you a clue as to whether or not someone likes you.

Here are seven signs that someone really likes you, even if they don’t seem like it at first:

1. They Go Out of Their Way to Talk to You

It is the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter. — Marlene Dietrich.

If someone goes out of their way to initiate conversation with you, it’s a good sign that they like you. They may not always have something interesting to say, but they’ll still try to engage you in conversation because they enjoy talking to you.

I remember when I had a crush on that boy in my class. He would always find excuses to talk to me, even if it was just to ask me about my homework. It made me feel special and appreciated. I however thought he was just being nice so I would not make a bigger fool of myself trying to attract his attention.

At the time, I did not know I could work at becoming irresistible and could have done more to head towards a more desirable direction.

How you can tell someone likes you from this:

If you want to know if someone likes you, pay attention to how often they try to talk to you and how long they talk to you when they do. If they go out of their way to start conversations with you and they stick around even when there’s nothing left to say, it’s a good sign that they like you.

…

2. They Make an Effort to Spend Time With You

“In life, there is always that special person who shapes who you are, who helps to determine the person you become.” — Molly Ringwald

If someone likes you, they’ll make an effort to spend time with you. This could mean inviting you to hang out with them and their friends, going on group dates, or simply spending more time talking to you when they see you around.

When I had a crush on that boy in my class, I would always find excuses to be near him and spend time with him. I would ask to borrow his notes or pencils, and offer to help him with his homework.

I even started sitting by him in class even though it meant I had to give up my seat next to my best friend.

They do not give off a negative vibe of someone who would intentionally hurt you

How you can tell someone likes you from this:

If someone invites you to do things with them, it’s usually a good sign that they like you. If they go out of their way to include you in their plans and they make an effort to spend more time with you, it’s likely that they’re interested in you.

…

3. They Flirt With You

“The way you flirt with me makes my heart race and my cheeks flush.” — Madison Moore

Flirting is one of the most obvious signs that someone likes you, but it’s often overlooked. People tend to think that if someone is flirting with them, it’s automatically a sign that they’re interested in them.

However, that’s not always the case. Some people flirt with everyone, regardless of whether or not they’re actually interested in them.

When I had a crush on that boy in my class, he would always find excuses to touch me or get close to me. He would brush my hair out of my face, or put his arm around me when we were sitting next to each other.

He would also compliment me often, and he always seemed to be joking around with me.

How you can tell someone likes you from this:

If someone is flirting with you, they’ll usually make physical contact with you or try to get close to you. They may also compliment you more than they do other people, and they may joke around with you more than they do with others.

…

4. They Pay Attention to You

“Being profoundly loved by somebody gives you quality while cherishing somebody profoundly gives you fearlessness.” — Lao Tzu

If someone likes you, they’ll pay attention to you. This means that they’ll remember the things you tell them, and they’ll take an interest in your life.

They may also go out of their way to help you or make you feel comfortable.

When my cousin told me about her experience with the boy from her school, she said that he would always remember the things she told him. He also took an interest in her life, and he was always quick to help her with anything she needed.

How you can tell someone likes you from this:

If someone pays attention to you, they’ll remember the things you’ve told them about yourself and they’ll take an interest in your life. They may also go out of their way to help you or make sure you’re comfortable.

Attention is important in truly loving relationships.

…

5. They Compliment You

“Some people make the world special just by being in it.” — John Green

Compliments are another sign that someone likes you. If someone takes the time to compliment you, it means they’ve noticed something they like about you and they want to let you know.

When I had a crush on that boy in my class, he would always find something to compliment me on. He would tell me I looked pretty, or that I did a good job on my project.

He even once told me that he liked the way I laughed.

Compliments fall well in the love language of words of affirmation.

How you can tell someone likes you from this:

If someone compliments you, it means they’ve noticed something they like about you and they want to let you know. Compliments are usually given when the person is interested in you and they want to make a good impression.

…

6. They Make an Effort With Your Friends and Family

“Maybe the only vow we ever need to offer the one we love is this: I will never, not for a sliver of a second, make you feel alone.” — Tyler Knott Gregson.

Making an effort with your friends and family is another sign that someone likes you. If they go out of their way to get to know the people who are important to you, it means they’re interested in being a part of your life.

When my cousin was talking about the boy she liked, she said that he would always make an effort to talk to her parents and her brother. He wanted to get to know them and he enjoyed spending time with them.

How you can tell someone likes you from this:

If someone makes an effort with your friends and family, it means they want to be a part of your life. They’re interested in getting to know the people who are important to you, and they want to make a good impression.

…

7. They Make Plans With You

“To the world you may be one person, but to one person you are the world.” — Bill Wilson

Making plans with you is another sign that someone likes you. If someone wants to spend time with you, it means they’re interested in getting to know you better.

When my cousin was talking about the boy she liked, she said that he would always ask her if she wanted to hang out. He would make plans with her, and he would always include her in his activities.

How you can tell someone likes you from this:

If someone makes plans with you, it means they want to spend time with you. They’re interested in getting to know you better, and they want to include you in their life.

…

Final Thoughts

These are just a few of the many signs that someone may like you. If you’re wondering if someone likes you, pay attention to their behavior and see if they show any of these signs.

Do they always seem to be around you? Do they remember the things you tell them? Do they go out of their way to help you or make you feel comfortable? If so, there’s a good chance they like you.

Of course, it’s always best to ask directly if you’re not sure. But if you’re too shy or nervous to do that, paying attention to these signs can help give you an idea of how the other person feels.

