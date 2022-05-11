Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

7 Burning Questions To Ask Yourself After a Relationship Ends

7 Burning Questions To Ask Yourself After a Relationship Ends

Answering these questions helps to better future relationships.

by

 

An end of a relationship not only sucks, but it can also be hard. Processing the experience can be tiresome and painful because it requires us to mourn more than just the loss of a person; we also grieve for the loss of the connection, of our sense of self, and of our imagined future.

As a society, we tend to underestimate the impact a relationship’s ending can have on us. Often people will say things like “it’s time to get over it” or “get back out there” before the individual is ready or has healed. The truth is that avoiding the aftermath can be detrimental to future relationships.

Listed below are seven questions that may be worth reflecting on as you begin to make sense of the experience and integrate it into who you are today.

  1. What did I learn?
  2. What must I have to mourn?
  3. What do I need so I can heal?
  4. What do I need in order to seek closure?
  5. What will I cherish from the relationship?
  6. How did I evolve as a result of this relationship?
  7. How do I feel about myself as a consequence of what has happened?

 

Next time you struggle post-breakup, give yourself room and time to come up with the answers.

Identifying your loss can be a powerful experience.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Terence Kong

Writer. Blogger. Photographer. Bookworm. Malaysian. Editor-In-Chief of livingthroughtwenties.com, which aims to nurture twentysomethings on achieving a balanced, authentic life.

Follow me on Medium:
terence-kong.medium.com.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

