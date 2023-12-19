7 Christmas Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Your Significant Other

Stocking stuffers can make for magical gifts. If you’re in need of ideas, I’ve got you covered. Whether you go big or small, there’s a gift idea that can help you take your relationship up a notch.

Let’s take a look at the seven Christmas stocking stuffer ideas for your significant other.

1. Tickets to an Event

Tickets to an event that allow you to experience something together can make for the best Christmas gifts for couples. Nothing makes the future brighter than a promise that you’ll attend a fun event together in the future! Consider giving them tickets to a concert, sporting event, comedy show or Broadway play. You might also consider including tickets to a museum, zoo or amusement park.

2. Personalized Gifts

Customized gifts can make for perfect stocking stuffers. Consider a keychain or mug featuring a photo of the two of you. A personalized watch with your date and names can make a great Christmas gift for men. A custom wine glass or beer glass can also make a great stocking stuffer. A personalized photo frame with your anniversary and a favorite photo of the two of you can also make a great stocking stuffer.

3. Their Favorite Things

You can show your significant other how much you care by stuffing their stocking with some of their favorite things. You might include some of their favorite snacks or candy, a gift card to their favorite coffee shop, their favorite cologne or perfume, and a bottle of their favorite alcoholic beverage. If they love reading, you might include some new books. If they love watching movies, you might include some DVDs.

4. Relaxation Gifts

Is your significant other in need of some serious rest and relaxation? If so, you might consider incorporating this into their Christmas stocking stuffers. Consider including scented candles, bath bombs, fuzzy socks, and a mug with some hot cocoa bombs or tea. You might also include gift certificates to a local spa or salon for them to get their relaxation on.

5. Lingerie or Boxers

You might consider stuffing your partner’s stocking with lingerie or boxers. You might even take it up a notch and include some frisky adult store finds (flavored lubricant, anyone?). Just make sure you’re alone with your significant other when they unstuff this stocking.

6. Gift Cards

Gift cards can make perfect Christmas stocking stuffers. You might include coupons to their favorite restaurant or store. Gift cards to her favorite place to buy cosmetics or to the hair salon can make the perfect stocking stuffing for her. He might enjoy a gift card to his favorite sporting store.

Be sure to keep your significant other’s hobbies in mind when choosing gift cards. If he loves golfing, you might consider getting him a gift card to a golf shop. If she loves painting, you might include a gift card to a local art supply store. Instead of including books in your significant other’s Christmas stocking, you might include a gift card to their favorite book store.

7. Love Coupons

Love coupons can make a great stocking stuffer. You can make “coupons’’ with household chores or other nice gestures that can be redeemed at any time. You’ll want to include things like “one foot massage”, “homemade dinner for two”, and “a night on the town”. If your significant other’s love language is Acts of Service, this is a Christmas gift they’ll really appreciate.

These are just seven Christmas stocking stuffer ideas for your significant other. What special gifts has your significant other included in your stocking?

