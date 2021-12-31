7 Confidence Secrets That Make You More Attractive [Video]

.
.
I’m sure you’ve heard over and over that “confidence is one of the most attractive qualities in dating.” But when you think of that word, what actually comes to mind? Is it someone who’s bold and outspoken? A person who never cares what anyone else thinks?
In my experience, many people’s definitions are skewed to the point that confidence never feels achievable.
In today’s new video—a conversation with the amazing violinist, songwriter, and dancer Lindsey Stirling—we get to the meat of that question and define what confidence means to us.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
***
—
