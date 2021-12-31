7 Confidence Secrets That Make You More Attractive [Video]

.

.

I’m sure you’ve heard over and over that “confidence is one of the most attractive qualities in dating.” But when you think of that word, what actually comes to mind? Is it someone who’s bold and outspoken? A person who never cares what anyone else thinks?

In my experience, many people’s definitions are skewed to the point that confidence never feels achievable.

In today’s new video—a conversation with the amazing violinist, songwriter, and dancer Lindsey Stirling—we get to the meat of that question and define what confidence means to us.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 confidence i feel like

00:02 that is

00:03 the most attractive thing about a person

00:05 i think you say that in your book it’s

00:07 something that we hear over and over and

00:08 over that the most attractive thing you

00:10 can ever wear is confidence and so

00:13 i want to hear from you

00:15 what does confidence look like because i

00:18 think a lot of us kind of see a specific

00:20 person or a specific type when we think

00:23 of confidence but from you what is it

00:25 yeah i suppose there is a kind of

00:27 caricatured

00:28 version of confidence which is just

00:30 someone who is very bold

00:33 quite outspoken

00:34 um

00:36 occasionally i suppose just gregarious

00:38 you know we think of someone who’s very

00:40 outgoing i i think that’s a

00:43 that isn’t a true definition of of

00:45 confidence i’ve the the dictionary

00:47 definition of confidence is a feeling of

00:49 certainty

00:50 about something and of course that

00:52 doesn’t necessarily imply good or bad we

00:54 can

00:55 feel

00:56 secure right now having this

00:58 conversation because i’m certain that

01:00 the ceiling isn’t about to fall on my

01:02 head um you know it that’s just a

01:05 feeling of certainty that gives me a

01:07 level of of comfort and ease you know i

01:10 can have a feeling of comfort right now

01:12 because i’m

01:13 certain that i can have this

01:15 conversation with you because

01:17 i’ve done a lot of public speaking in my

01:19 life over the last 14 years and

01:22 therefore

01:22 feel

01:23 a sense of of comfort and certainty

01:26 about my ability to to do this so

01:30 there is a kind of confidence that comes

01:32 from

01:34 certainty and in a lot of areas of our

01:36 life that can come from certainty can

01:38 come from competence from having done

01:41 something a lot and

01:43 being good at it

01:45 um so you could be you know you are of

01:48 course extraordinarily competent on

01:50 stage lindsay and therefore there will

01:52 be a level of

01:53 of confidence that you have when you

01:55 take the stage which

01:57 importantly doesn’t mean that you have

01:58 no nerves before you step on stage it

02:01 just which you may or may not you can

02:03 tell me but it it doesn’t mean that you

02:04 have no nerves it just means that

02:07 when it really comes down to it you do

02:09 have a feeling of of security on stage

02:12 because you know i’ve been here before

02:13 i’ve done this before i know how to do

02:16 this

02:18 yes i love that and you know when you

02:20 just say it it’s a sense of um wait what

02:22 was the definition you said i lost a

02:24 feeling of certainty about some

02:26 certainty yeah it really does take it

02:29 into a whole different perspective and

02:31 it kind of makes you realize that you

02:33 don’t have to be any sort of personality

02:35 type in order to be this confidence but

02:37 we all kind of

02:39 immediately go to think of a certain

02:41 kind of person that’s like no you can be

02:43 silent

02:44 and show confidence like confidence

02:46 doesn’t need words it doesn’t mean to be

02:49 a certain personality type and like you

02:51 said you i love that you said you can be

02:53 nervous and be confident because i still

02:55 do get nervous every time before i go on

02:58 stage and i literally stand backstage

03:00 and do what i know i need to do my deep

03:02 breaths and i like visualize really

03:04 quickly and i you know remind myself

03:06 that i’ve warmed up i’ve done everything

03:08 i needed to do to prepare and like you

03:09 said i’ve done this before and

03:11 you know and so it is kind of like wow

03:14 you can be nervous and be confident you

03:15 can be shy and be confident and you know

03:18 any personality type

03:21 can have that sense of like attractive

03:24 confidence that we all want yeah and

03:27 that’s exactly right and and it’s it’s

03:29 important not to if we

03:33 if we change what we what we need to

03:35 feel certain about that can be a great

03:38 help you know if you

03:40 if you say

03:41 if before i go on stage

03:44 i try to get certain that everyone is

03:46 going to agree with me

03:48 there’s a problem because i’m basing my

03:50 certainty on

03:52 something that i cannot control and

03:55 therefore

03:56 the confidence i have is is going to be

03:57 very flimsy if i base my confidence on

04:00 the certainty that

04:03 i really am going to go out there and

04:06 show these people that i care

04:09 that’s going to give me a different

04:10 level of confidence because now it’s not

04:12 about making everyone like me it’s about

04:14 actually demonstrating that

04:16 my intentions

04:18 are really good that i genuinely care

04:20 about helping people today and i’m going

04:22 to do everything in my power to do that

04:24 while i’m on stage in a relationship

04:27 our certainty

04:29 can come you know if our certainty has

04:31 to come from i’m certain that this

04:33 person will never hurt me

04:35 then we’re always going to be looking

04:37 for reassurance because we never can be

04:40 fully confident that someone is never

04:43 going to hurt us we hope that we’ve

04:45 chosen wisely we

04:47 can make sure that the evidence of the

04:49 relationship suggests that this person

04:53 has our best um

04:55 you know has our interests at heart and

04:57 isn’t going to go

04:59 and hurt us recklessly but we we never

05:02 know for sure and a lot of people

05:05 never feel safe in a relationship

05:06 because they’re basing

05:09 all of their confidence on needing

05:12 this person to guarantee that they’ll

05:14 never leave or never hurt them

05:16 and then

05:17 we’re looking every day for reassurance

05:20 plea you know did you mean what you said

05:21 yesterday are you are you really going

05:23 to stay with me are you really never

05:25 going to cheat on me

05:27 we can never get enough reassurance and

05:28 reassurance always needs to be topped up

05:30 whereas

05:31 if you base your certainty

05:33 in a relationship on the

05:36 idea that you know what i’ve always been

05:39 okay

05:40 i

05:41 have

05:42 had relationships that have ended and

05:44 i’ve survived and i’m still here

05:46 if this person god forbid

05:49 cheats on me or hurts me or leaves me

05:52 i will still be okay in in other words

05:54 my certainty can come from my ability to

05:57 handle

05:58 difficult situations not on difficult

06:01 situations not happening so that’s like

06:03 a nice little hack for confidence is

06:05 instead of trying to get confident about

06:08 something you can never be certain of

06:10 just

06:12 change the focus of where you’re looking

06:14 for certainty and you can immediately be

06:16 more confident hey guys before you leave

06:18 the video and thank you for watching the

06:20 video by the way i just wanted to tell

06:22 you one final time there are only a few

06:26 days left on the virtual retreat early

06:28 bird tickets they’re only available till

06:30 the end of the month for anyone who

06:32 doesn’t know i have a three-day

06:33 immersive coaching program happening in

06:35 march it’s live it’s virtual you can

06:39 attend from home from wherever you are

06:42 in the world but i know of no greater

06:46 coaching experience for your confidence

06:48 for your mental health for your

06:50 emotional health your ability to manage

06:53 difficult situations in life your

06:55 ability to reframe your life even the

06:59 difficult stuff even the stuff that

07:01 you’re like these are my biggest

07:02 challenges right now these are the

07:03 things i’m struggling with every day

07:05 suffering with

07:06 changing the way we see them and

07:10 changing the action we’re taking in the

07:12 present it is the most beautiful thing

07:14 i’ve ever created and i want more people

07:17 to experience it i want you to

07:19 experience it it’s at

07:21 mhvirtualretreat.com

07:24 i will see you over there and i will

07:26 have my team on hand there to book a

07:28 call with you to answer any questions

07:30 you have about how the virtual retreat

07:33 can help you personally that’s

07:35 mhvirtualretreat.com

07:37 i’ll see you there

07:38 and in the next video

08:00 you

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

5 Ways to Build Confidence - $149.00 - unlimited 5 Ways to Build Confidence and Make Meeting and Dating Women Less Nerve-Wracking

Relationship Masterclass - $999.00 - unlimited Relationship Masterclass: How to Date and Create Satisfying and Lasting Love and Sexi in this Crazy, Modern World

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock