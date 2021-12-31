Get Daily Email
7 Confidence Secrets That Make You More Attractive [Video]

7 Confidence Secrets That Make You More Attractive [Video]

I’m sure you’ve heard over and over that “confidence is one of the most attractive qualities in dating.”

I’m sure you’ve heard over and over that “confidence is one of the most attractive qualities in dating.” But when you think of that word, what actually comes to mind? Is it someone who’s bold and outspoken? A person who never cares what anyone else thinks?

In my experience, many people’s definitions are skewed to the point that confidence never feels achievable.

In today’s new video—a conversation with the amazing violinist, songwriter, and dancer Lindsey Stirling—we get to the meat of that question and define what confidence means to us.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

confidence i feel like
that is
the most attractive thing about a person
i think you say that in your book it’s
something that we hear over and over and
over that the most attractive thing you
can ever wear is confidence and so
i want to hear from you
what does confidence look like because i
think a lot of us kind of see a specific
person or a specific type when we think
of confidence but from you what is it
yeah i suppose there is a kind of
caricatured
version of confidence which is just
someone who is very bold
quite outspoken
um
occasionally i suppose just gregarious
you know we think of someone who’s very
outgoing i i think that’s a
that isn’t a true definition of of
confidence i’ve the the dictionary
definition of confidence is a feeling of
certainty
about something and of course that
doesn’t necessarily imply good or bad we
can
feel
secure right now having this
conversation because i’m certain that
the ceiling isn’t about to fall on my
head um you know it that’s just a
feeling of certainty that gives me a
level of of comfort and ease you know i
can have a feeling of comfort right now
because i’m
certain that i can have this
conversation with you because
i’ve done a lot of public speaking in my
life over the last 14 years and
therefore
feel
a sense of of comfort and certainty
about my ability to to do this so
there is a kind of confidence that comes
from
certainty and in a lot of areas of our
life that can come from certainty can
come from competence from having done
something a lot and
being good at it
um so you could be you know you are of
course extraordinarily competent on
stage lindsay and therefore there will
be a level of
of confidence that you have when you
take the stage which
importantly doesn’t mean that you have
no nerves before you step on stage it
just which you may or may not you can
tell me but it it doesn’t mean that you
have no nerves it just means that
when it really comes down to it you do
have a feeling of of security on stage
because you know i’ve been here before
i’ve done this before i know how to do
this
yes i love that and you know when you
just say it it’s a sense of um wait what
was the definition you said i lost a
feeling of certainty about some
certainty yeah it really does take it
into a whole different perspective and
it kind of makes you realize that you
don’t have to be any sort of personality
type in order to be this confidence but
we all kind of
immediately go to think of a certain
kind of person that’s like no you can be
silent
and show confidence like confidence
doesn’t need words it doesn’t mean to be
a certain personality type and like you
said you i love that you said you can be
nervous and be confident because i still
do get nervous every time before i go on
stage and i literally stand backstage
and do what i know i need to do my deep
breaths and i like visualize really
quickly and i you know remind myself
that i’ve warmed up i’ve done everything
i needed to do to prepare and like you
said i’ve done this before and
you know and so it is kind of like wow
you can be nervous and be confident you
can be shy and be confident and you know
any personality type
can have that sense of like attractive
confidence that we all want yeah and
that’s exactly right and and it’s it’s
important not to if we
if we change what we what we need to
feel certain about that can be a great
help you know if you
if you say
if before i go on stage
i try to get certain that everyone is
going to agree with me
there’s a problem because i’m basing my
certainty on
something that i cannot control and
therefore
the confidence i have is is going to be
very flimsy if i base my confidence on
the certainty that
i really am going to go out there and
show these people that i care
that’s going to give me a different
level of confidence because now it’s not
about making everyone like me it’s about
actually demonstrating that
my intentions
are really good that i genuinely care
about helping people today and i’m going
to do everything in my power to do that
while i’m on stage in a relationship
our certainty
can come you know if our certainty has
to come from i’m certain that this
person will never hurt me
then we’re always going to be looking
for reassurance because we never can be
fully confident that someone is never
going to hurt us we hope that we’ve
chosen wisely we
can make sure that the evidence of the
relationship suggests that this person
has our best um
you know has our interests at heart and
isn’t going to go
and hurt us recklessly but we we never
know for sure and a lot of people
never feel safe in a relationship
because they’re basing
all of their confidence on needing
this person to guarantee that they’ll
never leave or never hurt them
and then
we’re looking every day for reassurance
plea you know did you mean what you said
yesterday are you are you really going
to stay with me are you really never
going to cheat on me
we can never get enough reassurance and
reassurance always needs to be topped up
whereas
if you base your certainty
in a relationship on the
idea that you know what i’ve always been
okay
i
have
had relationships that have ended and
i’ve survived and i’m still here
if this person god forbid
cheats on me or hurts me or leaves me
i will still be okay in in other words
my certainty can come from my ability to
handle
difficult situations not on difficult
situations not happening so that’s like
a nice little hack for confidence is
instead of trying to get confident about
something you can never be certain of
just
change the focus of where you’re looking
for certainty and you can immediately be
more confident hey guys before you leave
the video and thank you for watching the
video by the way i just wanted to tell
you one final time there are only a few
days left on the virtual retreat early
bird tickets they’re only available till
the end of the month for anyone who
doesn’t know i have a three-day
immersive coaching program happening in
march it’s live it’s virtual you can
attend from home from wherever you are
in the world but i know of no greater
coaching experience for your confidence
for your mental health for your
emotional health your ability to manage
difficult situations in life your
ability to reframe your life even the
difficult stuff even the stuff that
you’re like these are my biggest
challenges right now these are the
things i’m struggling with every day
suffering with
changing the way we see them and
changing the action we’re taking in the
present it is the most beautiful thing
i’ve ever created and i want more people
to experience it i want you to
experience it it’s at
mhvirtualretreat.com
i will see you over there and i will
have my team on hand there to book a
call with you to answer any questions
you have about how the virtual retreat
can help you personally that’s
mhvirtualretreat.com
i’ll see you there
and in the next video
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

