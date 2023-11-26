7 Essential & Overlooked Hygiene Practices You Need to Adopt

By Martha A. Lavallie

In a world where health is paramount, maintaining good personal hygiene is more important than ever. From the hidden causes of bad breath to the proper use of deodorant, these seven essential tips will guide you on the path to better hygiene.

Whether you’re a hygiene enthusiast or someone looking to improve their routine, below are some practical tips that everyone can benefit from.

1. Hidden Culprit of Bad Breath

Ever wondered why your breath isn’t as fresh as you’d like, despite regular brushing and flossing? The answer might lie in your tonsils.

Tonsil stones, those unpleasant white formations that originate from the back of your throat, could be the cause of persistent bad breath.

Tonsil stones, or ‘tonsilloliths’, are usually small, but they can have a foul odor, making severe bad breath one of the main symptoms. The bacteria that cause tonsil stones thrive on the food particles and other debris that get trapped in the crevices of the tonsils.

Regular oral hygiene practices, such as brushing and flossing, can help prevent these stones from forming.

2. The Power of Half Measures

In the rush of our daily lives, we often neglect our hygiene. But remember, even a quick 10-second scrub of your teeth when you’re running late is better than skipping it altogether. A little effort can go a long way in maintaining your oral health.

Brushing your teeth, even for a short time, is crucial in maintaining oral health. When you brush, you remove the bacteria that accumulated overnight. These bacteria feed on the sugar in your mouth and produce an acid that decays your teeth.

A quick brush can help destroy these bacteria and prevent acid attacks on your teeth.

3. Sun Drying Clothes

Hygiene isn’t just about your body; it extends to your clothes too. Ensure your clothes are completely dry before wearing them. Damp clothes can lead to a mildew smell, which is far from pleasant. Drying your clothes properly is also about maintaining the quality of your clothes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Drying your clothes in the sun can remove unpleasant smells from smoke, food, and mildew completely.

Moreover, it can help to bleach and disinfect your laundry, protecting your clothes from fabric damage. The sun is a natural and free way to dry your clothes, and it’s also better for your clothes, as the heat from dryers can cause wear and strain.

4. The Magic of White Vinegar

If you’ve ever forgotten a load of laundry in the wash, you know the unpleasant smell that can result. A simple solution? Add about 1/4 cup of white vinegar to the wash cycle.

White vinegar is a versatile household item that can do wonders for your laundry. It eliminates the mildew smell and doesn’t leave a vinegar scent.

It can also whiten, brighten, reduce odors, and soften clothes without the use of harsh chemicals. The acetic acid found in distilled white vinegar is strong enough to dissolve residues left by soaps and detergents.

5. Use the Bidet

This might seem obvious, but it’s worth repeating: wash your butt, and do it often. It’s a crucial part of personal hygiene that should never be overlooked.

Proper butt hygiene is more than just a comfort issue; it’s a health matter. Washing your butt with water helps remove more fecal bacteria, potentially preventing you from spreading bacteria from your hands to your surroundings.

Not washing your butt correctly can lead to serious issues such as infections, hemorrhoids, itching, and discomfort. It’s recommended to wash the area after bowel movements to minimize irritation and any residual bacteria.

Remember, cleanliness is next to healthiness.

6. Daily Deodorant

Deodorant is a daily essential for most people, but are you using it correctly? Deodorant isn’t a cover-up for bad smells; it’s a preventive measure.

Shower first, then apply deodorant. It works by making your skin uninhabitable for bacteria, preventing bad smells from developing in the first place.

For the best results, apply 2-3 strokes of your stick deodorant to clean, dry skin after showering. Start at the center of your armpit and work your way outward in all directions until it is completely covered.

Deodorant works best when applied to dry skin before you start sweating. Reapply throughout the day as needed.

7. Regularly Change Underwear

This is a non-negotiable rule: change your underwear every day. Changing your underwear daily is more than just a matter of freshness; it’s a crucial step in maintaining your health.

Wearing the same underwear for more than a day can lead to a buildup of bacteria, sweat, and moisture, all of which can lead to infections, particularly yeast infections.

Moreover, not changing your underwear daily can make your skin irritated, inflamed, and sensitive due to the extra moisture, leading to rashes. A fresh pair of underwear each day is not just about feeling clean; it’s about keeping your body healthy.

Maintaining good hygiene is a crucial aspect of our overall health and well-being. From understanding the hidden causes of bad breath to the importance of changing your underwear daily, these seven tips offer practical advice to enhance your hygiene routine.

More from Viral Chatter

It’s rare that we consider the impact of our habitual, seemingly mundane actions. But every now and then, a new perspective sends shockwaves through our understanding, forcing us to reevaluate and reinvent our ways.

Such was my experience when Erica Feinstein-Kuiper shattered my understanding of the simple act of opening a ketchup packet.

10 Life Hacks That Could Change Your Life Forever

Are you looking for ways to improve your life? Do you want to learn some simple yet effective life hacks that can make a significant difference in your daily routine? If so, you’ve come to the right place.

Here is a collection of life hacks that may change lives.

Sources

Image Credit: Krakenimages.com/DepositPhotos.

Original Article Source: Reddit

—

This article was produced and syndicated by Viral Chatter.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com