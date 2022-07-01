7 Exciting Signs You’ve Found Your Soulmate

Find out if you’ve found your true soulmate. Let’s jump right in.

1. Unconditional support

Your soulmate is your biggest fan, they’ll stand on the sidelines cheering you on every step of the way because they want to see you succeed. They want you to accomplish your goals and achieve your dreams because your happiness matters to them.

Personal happiness is a common source of conflict in relationships. Partners care about their happiness and the happiness of the relationship but does your partner care about your happiness?

Do they want you to succeed and achieve even if that means sacrificing their wants and needs?

All right, let’s say for example, that you get an amazing opportunity for your career. To pursue this opportunity, you have to travel overseas. Now a selfish partner may stop you from going, they don’t want you to leave them alone for so long. Or maybe they’re worried that your relationship will fall apart.

Now a soulmate would never stand in the way of your dreams because they know that your dreams will make you happy and that makes them happy. So even if they’ll be lonely without you, even if they’re worried about what might happen in the future. A soulmate gives you their unconditional support because your happiness is their number one priority.

2. Vulnerable trust

A soulmate feels like home spending time with your soulmate eases your nerves, and holding their hand cuts your anxiety in half. Just talking to your soulmate puts you in a more positive state of mind.

In other words, your soulmate helps you relax and escape from the rest of the world.

Why do soulmates make us feel comfortable and safe? Well, the answer revolves around one word, and that’s trust. Your soulmate is someone you can trust with all of your heart. You trust them with your secrets, you trust them with your weaknesses. You’re not afraid to show them every aspect of your personality.

In the same way, your soulmate isn’t afraid to show you their weaknesses either because you both genuinely trust each other. Without this strong bond, you’d never really be comfortable around your partner. You’d Stay on your guard every time your partner was in the room.

According to relationship psychologists, a distrusting relationship significantly increases your stress levels. Why is that? Well because you can’t be yourself. All right, let’s say you get home from work and you just want to relax but you’re afraid to let your partner See you in sweatpants or without your makeup.

If you don’t trust your partner enough to bring down your walls, well, they may not be your soulmate. But if you can be yourself around your partner if their presence feels like a safe haven, well then you may have found your perfect match.

3. Core similarities

You and your partner share the same values.

Soulmates can be very different people, you may be shy and risk-averse, while your partner is outgoing and impulsive. You may love reading for hours on the couch while your partner likes to be athletic and social. Your personalities may differ in obvious ways, but the core of who you are may be exactly the same.

While interests passions and preferences are important. Our beliefs and values decide what kind of people we are.

Do you value kindness above all else? Does your life revolve around your family? Are you constantly in pursuit of greater goals? Or do you simply want to make yourself happy in the present?

Your answers will lead you down different paths in life. They fuel your most important decisions and they motivate your greatest sacrifices. So do you and your partner share the same values? Are you both work-oriented? Do you both value family? Which is more important to each of you, loyalty for self-respect, adventure, or stability?

You and your soulmate share the same core values even if you seem like different people, your lives will be headed in the same direction. You can understand how and why the other person makes their decisions because you understand each other’s points of view and you share a similar perspective on life. So don’t worry if you and your partner have opposite traits. Don’t worry if they like things that you don’t.

The truth I,s if you have like-minded values, your differing personalities may complement each other perfectly.

4. Love at your worst

Has your partner see you at your worst? I mean hitting rock bottom scares people off sometimes.

When the going gets rough you can tell the difference between a regular partner and a soulmate. Imagine you just lost your job. After years of motivation and success, you begin to struggle, your passion fades, you fall back into old habits, and the quality of your life crumbles.

Would your partner stick by you or leave you to survive on your own?

If your partner loves you at your best but leaves you at your worst? Well, you’ve not found your soulmate, because your soulmate will love you no matter what state your life is in. Whether you’re struggling or succeeding this person is by your side every step of the way. They’re always rooting for you. They’re always proud of you, and they’re always excited to see what you’re going to do next.

So don’t settle for someone who only loves you at your best. Instead, recognize the people who stick through thick and thin. If you find someone who loves you at your best and your worst, you may have found your soulmate.

5. Finding your teacher

A soulmate is not just a friend or a partner, a soulmate enters your life to teach you something, soulmate challenges you, pushes you and helps you improve. They encourage you to chase your passions and motivate you to abandon your vices throughout your life.

Your soulmate will be one of your greatest teachers and also your favorite student. Because your soulmate isn’t there just to teach you, you have just as many lessons to teach them.

Just think about your current partner or any of your past relationships.

Did your partner challenge you? Did they push you? Did they motivate you? Have you ever known someone who breaks down your walls, recognizes your insecurities, and works with you to improve?

Now on the other side of the spectrum. Have you ever done this for your partner?

If the answer is no, then you’ve likely never met your soulmate.

But hey, that’s okay. You shouldn’t live your life pretending that you’re with the right person. It’s better to break up than force yourself into an unhappy relationship. Remember this, when you do come across someone who challenges you, don’t run away from them.

So many soulmate relationships dissolve early on because one partner refuses to acknowledge their mistakes or they get scared of change. It can be extremely difficult to learn and grow. But if you found your soulmate, then you found someone who will push you to new heights and learn right alongside you.

6. Reciprocal strength

Do you feel more confident around your partner? Does your partner give you the courage to confront new challenges?

Soulmates are a source of strength in your life. A soulmate will always be a rock you can count on in good times and bad times. Your soulmate will be there to support you because they’re fully invested in their relationship

A soulmate doesn’t view your partnership as something temporary, they don’t play down their commitment to you because hey, they’re all in. That means they’ll be there when you need them. When life beats you down, they’ll pick you back up, then you’ll do the same for them. Because soulmates offer strength to each other. They rush to your site as quickly as you rush to theirs.

Now of course soulmates don’t just catch you when you fall. They also empower you to try new things. So when you try to improve yourself, soulmates give you confidence and courage. Even if things don’t work the first time, your soulmate will stand by you again and again.

If you found someone who gives you strength, you may have found your soulmate.

7. The magic of hard work

The final sign that you found your soulmate is hard work.

A perfect relationship will not fall magically into your life. If you think you’re the one lucky person who stumbles upon their soulmate, think again, because great long-lasting relationships take an incredible amount of time and effort.

For many people, when they hear the word soulmate, they imagine love at first sight. We’ve all seen stereotypical soulmates in movies, right? We’ve all read about perfect relationships in books.

If you believe the media, you may be waiting for your ideal partner to appear before you as soon as you and your soulmate meet. You may imagine living happily ever after. But the magic of finding your soulmate isn’t magic at all. It’s the product of years of commitment, loyalty, and hard work.

A soulmate isn’t flawless or even ideal. In fact, your soulmate could look and act nothing as you expect. Yet you’re drawn to this person. You feel it in your brain, you feel it in your heart and you feel it in your gut, they may have flaws, but so do you.

Your relationship may take years of work, but every good relationship does. So don’t expect the magic of the universe to tell you when you’ve found your soulmate. Instead, pay attention to the way your partner makes you feel. Examine the role your partner plays in your life and envision your future.

If you can’t imagine life without your partner, well, you may have found someone who’s worth the hard work.

