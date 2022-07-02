7 Eye-Opening Points To Remind Yourself When People Do Not Have Your Back

“I care not what others think of what I do, but I care very much about what I think of what I do! That is character!”

— Theodore Roosevelt

I am doing the whole “resign from my job to chase after a dream” thing.

I have forgone the security and stability of having a fixed income from a steady job and a supposed career.

At the time, I had no idea what I was doing. I had little to no experience in writing. What is more, I did not exactly have the confidence to promote myself and start launching an online business. Basically, I was venturing into the unknown.

Sounds insane, right?

You can picture the reaction I got from many people within my network. The support was nowhere to be found, and people typically never comprehended what I was doing — what I was attempting to achieve.

Does this resonate with you?

You might not have done something astronomical, like jumping to an entirely different career. However, maybe you offered a different viewpoint, and everyone simply believed their views were more realistic than yours.

You would have expected more from them. I am very aware of how disheartening that can be.

You expect to receive moral support and encouragement from people you view close to you, only to be totally rejected, judged, or worse, taken as a joke.

Listening to all the “noise” around you can be challenging.

I was caught off guard by some of the remarks I got from my friends; some of them stuck with me, and I was left with a nasty stung that only time could heal.

I believe it boils down to learning how to mind your own business and not care so much about what others think. Conversely, I think it comes down to comprehending what goes on in between their ears and under their skulls.

With all of the above said, I have come up with a little guide of helpful reminders that I hope can help you stay on course if you feel companionless.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

1. Anything is possible.

There is no crystal ball we can use in this world to predict what will happen in the future.

The people who refuse to be the source of your strength may sketch a depressing image of what is heading your way if you keep up with what you are doing.

You do not know the future either. However, do you really want to take their words to heart instead of betting on yourself?

Never allow objections from others to be internalised as truth and restrict you from building what you want in life. Do not limit your challenges. Challenge your limits.

“If you have got enough nerve, anything is possible,” said J.K Rowling.

If you believe in your dreams and yourself, anything is possible.

2. Your passion is a priority.

Many people go through the motions in life, not listening to their hearts and doing what they love.

They find themselves constantly looking back, asking themselves the “What if…” question.

Whether people have your back or not, do you really want to look back in remorse one day down the line?

To not know what could have occurred if you attempted to accomplish what you truly wanted to accomplish?

This love of yours is one of the most vital things in your life.

Listen to what your heart says, and not the words of others just to reach and go beyond their expectations of you.

3. You got this, with or without them.

It is normal to seek encouragement and support from the people around you.

However, it is possible to accomplish what you want to accomplish without them.

Simply consider how many successful, influential people took the road less travelled.

You are a very strong and brave human being, just by yourself. Have faith in that, do not quit; you will go a long way, whichever road you travel.

4. Life is too precious, do not destroy it.

It might be demoralising to have people around you weigh you down, but always remind yourself that life is a precious gift.

Do you genuinely want to spend your time feeling low over what your friend said when they are totally groundless and nonsensical?

Do you genuinely want to pull back on following your dream or doing what you want because of others, and begin creating a life that goes against who you are?

It will be easier to stick to your convictions when other people express disagreements with your choices or try to pull you away from achieving authenticity in life.

Life is too short to worry about stupid things and what people think of you.

Life is too short to be wasted in finding answers. Enjoy the questions.

Life is precious. Time is fast. No replay, no rewind. Hence, enjoy every moment as it comes while your heart takes you on a fulfilling journey.

5. You cannot satisfy everyone you meet.

You cannot.

It is beyond the bounds of possibility.

It baffles me to know that lots of people do not know that.

If you attempt to satisfy everyone, it will be next to impossible.

Hence, why do you even bother? Instead, keep your concentration on what you can control, what you want to do and why.

6. People act on their insecurities at times.

Occasionally when people do not lend their support to what you are working on, it is not your fault.

Instead, it might be more about them than you.

It could be downright ignorance or jealousy. However, some people are drawn toward attacking things they do not understand.

Hence again, let their words flow through you. If their judgements are not constructive in any way, know that they did what they did out of their fears and insecurities.

7. Others might not, or never, fully understand.

People who refuse to back you up and dishearten you might not actually be cruel human beings who intentionally want to leave your dreams in pieces.

From time to time, they simply do not get why you do what you do, and thus, they express their concerns, which might paint them as dissenting creatures.

I personally attempt not to take it to heart when people make discouraging remarks. Instead, I view it as they require a pep talk and an educated explanation.

Or sometimes, I simply disregard them.

If anything, since they do not have the brainpower to comprehend what I am aiming to pull off, I do not see why it should be a cause for anger.

…

Closing Thoughts

Some people will never support you because they are terrified of what you may become.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Some people would not support you because they feel that you do not deserve your level of success.

Some people do not support you when you are struggling to keep your head above the water. They only support people who have already succeeded.

In a perfect world, we could always flood ourselves with nothing but positive vibes. But unfortunately, we cannot pull off that feat.

However, we can work on ourselves so that we remain dedicated and positive. Pay close attention to those that do not clap when you roar with success.

Are you surrounded by naysayers? If so, how have you coped with this?

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***