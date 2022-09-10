7 Healthy and Strengthening Goals To Put in a Relationship

Are you in a relationship and wondering about what a healthy relationship looks like? Or are you looking for some goals you and your partner can pursue together to make each other happier and more satisfied in your relationship?

I chose seven goals that, I believe, most couples that I know, and have heard of ignore altogether.

These relationship goals can be challenging to commit to at first, but definitely have the potential to change the course of your relationship if it is going south.

…

Prioritizing each other

Once in a relationship, especially in a long-term one, it can be easy for partners to neglect each other because of their hectic schedules and busy lives.

However, attention, commitment, and care are what keep the relationship alive and breathing. Regular dates and putting in the real effort to be there should not be overlooked.

Consistent love is supposed to be the top goal to have a healthy relationship.

…

Improving your friendship

Just because you are together now, does not mean that you cannot be friends as well. I believe, the activities you two can involve in could be more fun this way.

Hanging out with your partner as two best friends must be one of the greatest joys and there are dozens of things you guys can try for the first time, making it even funnier.

Making memories in this way will also keep your connection fresh and even strengthen it ultimately.

…

Bettering communication constantly

No matter how like-minded you might be with your partner, still, there are certainly some differences in certain matters. In order for you two to avoid misunderstanding while assuming each other’s feelings or opinions, you should always be improving the communication.

Strong communication is the backbone of any kind of relationship. Being open and honest about your thoughts and being willing to understand your partner are equally crucial as well.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

Creating space without any judgments

Having different views, opinions, interests, and passions in life are natural even in a relationship. Discussions about these differences are among the things that really strengthen the bond.

There is not any kind of rule that requires the ultimate similarity between partners, however, it is necessary to have a period of time where none of the parties criticize or judge the opposite and only listens.

It is a great sign of mutual respect and understanding. In this peaceful space, make sure your significant other feels seen, heard, and allowed to speak their minds without any second thoughts.

…

Growing together

The importance of adding to each other’s skill set, knowledge, and human experience should not be ignored. This can also be the measurement by which you can analyze whether your relationship is actually taking something away from you or improving you.

Having separate personal space and differing hobbies is one thing, setting a goal to grow together is another. This is actually where you get to explore each other more and develop a bigger picture about the future of your relationship.

…

Doing things for each other

It is never about the type of gesture, but about the attention in order to keep the relationship alive and breathing as in the first days of it. What is a better way for eliminating any doubt from your partner’s mind regarding your love than constantly reminding it with cute little stuff or something extraordinary?

Don’t take each other for granted once you are dating for some time already. Create a habit of doing any sort of deeds for each other.

…

Keeping your independence

Being together enough and more can cause losing individuality and merging into one entity with no separate social circles, hobbies, or activities to engage in, and so on.

The fact that you are two, not one in a relationship should not be forgotten. Thus spending some time alone from time to time and making a habit out of it will only do good for your relationship.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***