7 Ideas Allies Can Use to Explain DEI Simply

For hopeful allies, conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) can become complicated quickly. Rather than give up, active allies should stay the course long-term despite painful interactions and push back.

As Dr. Nika White, author of Inclusion Uncomplicated: A Transformative Guide to Simplify DEI says, “Allyship is about being willing to be uncomfortable. Acknowledge the discomfort that comes for someone who’s on this journey, and know it will get hard at times if you’re truly committed to systemic change.”

Allyship is a journey, not a destination and it requires courage and vulnerability. Rather than being combative (which rarely changes people’s minds), allies realize the importance of meeting people where they are at with simple explanations.

Start with defining the what, why and how for DEI

With increased polarization comes the opportunity to simplify DEI by starting with what it really means and what it does not mean.

“Resistance to DEI is often a lack of clarity, which can lead to disengagement or even derailment of the work. To increase engagement and buy-in for DEI at your organization, you must unravel the complexity of diversity, equity, and inclusion, tease out the root causes of systemic oppression, and deliver simple, actionable tools for real change,” Dr. White believes.

It’s important that allies have clear language around what DEI means, why it matters on a personal level and what actions they are committed to taking long-term to address systemic issues. Don’t let people make up their own definitions.

Clarify misperceptions about polarizing terms like privilege, white supremacy or wokeness

Triggering words can shut down a conversation quickly. Take time to address common misperceptions. For example, privilege is about unearned advantages (not about being a bad person), white supremacy defines the ideology that white people are inherently better than people of color (not about hate groups) and woke means being aware of social issues (not being against people).

Set the tone by modeling inclusive language

Inclusive language is key to understanding differences. It signals to others that you want to be helpful. For example, using words like they or them instead of binary gender pronouns or addressing groups as all or people instead of guys or ladies and gentlemen. Watching out for non-inclusive words like master or crazy can also help others understand and learn inclusive language.

Engage in a conversation being curious about other perspectives

“When I bring new groups together, one of the first things I do is have leaders, stakeholders, and team members share their DEI stories and hold conversations around what comes up. I define storytelling as a conversation that provides a perspective, point of view, or thoughtful commentary to a group discussion,” says Dr. White.

Being curious to learn someone’s story engages them in a dialogue versus a one-way back and forth banter that rarely creates understanding. It’s impossible to be judgmental when we’re curious. Before judging someone’s perspectives, try to understand them first.

Set boundaries for naysayers that refuse to learn

Some people do not want to be allies. While this is hurtful, focusing on them can be exhausting long-term for allies. Drawing a clear line of what’s acceptable and unacceptable behavior in your interactions is key to maintaining a relationship despite their willingness to learn.

Get the magic middle engaged in DEI efforts

Instead, focus on the magic middle. These are the people that want to get it but do not get it yet (often white men). These folks are the biggest opportunity to simplify DEI and help them understand their role and why it matters that they’re included. After all, the “I” in DEI stands for inclusion.

Map activity to impact

DEI can feel like a never-ending conversation. While concepts are important to simplify to increase engagement, so is real action long-term.

Dr White explains, “people often confuse activity with impact. Activity has a start and end date. When organizations are focused on impact, they’re willing to get to the crux of the matter. They are committed to identifying the root causes of issues that could be compromising DEI.”

Becoming an active ally requires perseverance, open dialogue, and a commitment to understanding and promoting inclusive practices. The journey is about meeting people where they are, promoting dialogue over confrontation, and fostering real change through impactful actions.

