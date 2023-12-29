7 Post-Holiday Blues and Regrets You Can Avoid

The holiday season has been traditionally portrayed as a time of warmth, joy, and togetherness, but beneath all the cheer there can also lay a breeding ground for relationship stressors that, in some unfortunate cases, lead to its demise.

It is really not hard to see how we can get swept up in the whirlwind of festivities without but at the same time, experience should tell us how important it is never to lose sight of the lurking, potential pitfalls. Being, at least, aware of some of these downsides, we can consciously steer clear from the acts that bring on the pain afterward.

It is also worth noting that even the environment is not immune from being impacted, especially by our non-eco-friendly practices during this time, but that is another story.

Now, we will take a closer look at the avoidable consequences:

1. Strained relationships

You know family gatherings during the holidays can sometimes stir up more than just good cheer, and I am not just referring to the usual high tensions whenever Aunt Mable goes head to head with Uncle Frank at family dinner. Tensions between partners can escalate amidst familial pressures, unresolved issues, anxiety about meeting each other’s family, or even differences in traditions and values. Conflicts that have been simmering beneath the surface also tend to erupt during these times leaving long-lasting scars.

Pro tip: to avoid all that, ensure to promptly but calmly address all conflicts as soon as they arise to prevent tensions from escalating. After the festivities, engage in further discussions to resolve any lingering issues, and work towards reconciliation where necessary.

2. Going totally broke

Okay maybe that is a little dramatic, but splurging on those presents and gatherings might feel amazing now, but come January, you and your wallet might be singing a different tune due. Overspending during the holidays might lead to arguments about money for couples and it creates stress and allows resentment to seep into the relationship long after the decorations have been packed away.

Pro tip: and the experts agree with me on this– always have a budget for holiday expenses beforehand and stick to it! Remember, meaningful experiences always trump material gifts in providing long-term satisfaction.

“Roughly 40% of people see ending their relationship as a way out of getting their significant other a present for the holidays.” (Source)

3. Suffering by comparison

We tend to forget that social media is mainly carefully curated snapshots of seemingly perfect holiday moments and when we fall into the trap of comparing our real lives to these idealized portrayals, it can provoke feelings of discontent.

Pro tip: to help with this, you can limit social media exposure to those curated moments that don’t reflect the full reality of others’ lives and focus on appreciating your own unique holiday experiences. In other words, you can the holiday blues by keeping it real.

4. Packing on the pounds

Indulging in decadent holiday feasts and treats has led many to undesired weight gain which can in turn negatively affect self-esteem and body image. These physical changes may come to influence how some partners begin to perceive each other sometimes negatively impacting their relationship.

Pro tip: To maintain a balanced approach to indulging in those irresistible holiday treats you can practice portion control and incorporate a lot of physical activities into your routine. You can also consult with your pants: if they don’t agree with the extra love you are showing to the treats, it is probably best that you don’t!

5. Burnout

Year after year more and more people are having to find out (or get reminded) that going full throttle on the holiday plans until you hit the wall means you end up feeling you need a holiday after the holidays! The chaotic preparations and obligations can leave you emotionally and physically drained. This exhaustion can result in irritability, reduced communication, and ultimately relationship strain.

Pro tip: simply adopting the practice of saying ‘no’ to excessive commitments. Let “self-care” and “boundaries” be your watchwords. Finding time for relaxation and engaging in activities that recharge you during and after the festivities is highly recommended.

6. Broken romantic relationships

The holiday cheer can turn into a soap opera plot twist: unexpected heartbreak and shattered trust. Perhaps it is the combination of the flurry of parties, gatherings, and heightened emotions during the season that turns it into a melting pot where relationship issues boil over. In any case, the increased social engagements, alcohol-fueled celebrations, and encounters with old flames or even attractive strangers certainly don’t help a situation ripe for misunderstandings or temptation.

It may also be the added pressure to appear happy or perfect during this time and the stresses of all that planning, or differences in holiday priorities that exacerbate underlying relationship tensions. The combination of these factors has unfortunately pushed many relationships to the breaking point.

Pro tip: as with all other times, ensuring you maintain trust in your relationship is essential. And, of course, by being mindful of boundaries you avoid all those situations that might lead to infidelity.

“A 2008 study on holiday depression says that 56% of men and 42% of women will cheat on their partners during the holiday season. And private investigators who make their living snooping on cheating spouses say their personal-surveillance business jumps between 15 and 20 percent this time of year.” (Source)

7. Unplanned bundles of “joy”

Sometimes celebrations have been known to lead to surprises due to the relaxed atmosphere and increased intimacy between partners. The spontaneity and revelry might result in a bundle that was neither planned nor desired. This can cause a strain on the relationship brought on by the weight of new responsibilities.

Pro tip: If the unplanned occurs and you are feeling overwhelmed, you can seek support from well-meaning family and friends and professionals, if necessary, to determine how best to handle the challenges.

This is just a heads-up about what might lurk in the shadows in the season. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy the festivities, but you should keep an eye out for the situations that have the potential to bring on the post-holiday regrets. The holidays are meant to be a time of celebration and connection, not a time to magnify underlying relationship issues (if any). Therefore, we must ensure that all the things vital to maintaining our peace of mind and our connections are enhanced so season remains a time of joy and love only.

