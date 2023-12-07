7 Surprising Mistakes That Wreck Your Problem-Solving and Decision-Making

Most of you do at least 1 thing well when solving problems.

Maybe you’re good at understanding the problem

Likely, you have concrete goals and plans

Or, you consider the whole system

That’s good. But it may not be enough. That’s why the problems either come back or pop up in a different shape.

I have made my fair share of mistakes in problem-solving. As a consultant, entrepreneur, and manager, every failure has taught me something.

The definition of genius is taking the complex and making it simple — Albert Einstein

I see the following mistakes a lot. And yet pointing them out surprises most people.

But first, what types of problems am I talking about?

Types of Problems

I cluster problems on 2 dimensions:

The complexity of the problem

of the problem The impact of solving this problem

If you’re not sure how large the impact is, ask yourself: What is the consequence of not solving this?

Low impact and low complexity

Just decide. For example:

What should I have for dinner?

High impact and low complexity

Brainstorm the best potential solution. Confirm your idea using hypothesis testing.

For example, think of big but straightforward investments such as Should I buy this car?

Low impact and high complexity

Find out for whom this is a problem and connect with experts. Ideally, delegate.

An example would be a technical software problem that’s not breaking the application.

Complex and high-impact

These are the scope of this article. You find them in the top-right corner of the above graphic.

For example:

How can we grow our business to $1 Million in revenue in 2 years?

Where should I live with my family?

For these questions, we have rigorous methods such as the 4S Framework.

But there are 7 main setbacks to watch out for.

1) Unclear Problem Definition

Most people jump to conclusions because we reward fast thinking and quick decision-making.

Too many problem statements miss the following:

Specific explanation of the problem and root cause

Clarity of the status quo and the aspired state

Measurable success criteria

Relevant actors and their interests

Constraints to keep in mind

Rushing into analysis with a vague problem definition is a formula for long hours and frustration

What you can do instead: Frame the problem, for example using the TOSCA Framework.

2) Asserting the Answer

The realization, I’ve seen this before, feels good but is risky.

We tend to rely on our experience without testing if the solution is a good fit for the problem at hand.

Business executives rank reducing decision bias as their #1 priority for improving performance.

What you can do: Watch out for the following biases that creep into our thinking:

Availability bias: Drawing only from facts at hand

Anchoring bias: Selecting a numerical range you have seen already

Confirmation bias: Seeing only things or data that align with your ideas

3) Failing to Dissect the Problem

You can almost never solve complex problems without breaking them down.

Yet, how often do you disaggregate complex issues into smaller more solvable items?

What you can do: Find a way to dissect the problem in a MECE way. You can build issue trees or hypothesis pyramids.

A simple example: I was advising a small coaching business with stagnating revenue. They were considering expanding to online coaching but were unsure about it. What to do?

I broke it down into smaller hypotheses that I could test.

In our case, the leading hypothesis is:

The coaching business should expand to online coaching services to reach more clients.

Sub-Hypothesis 1: There is enough and unsaturated demand for Online coaching.

Sub-Hypothesis 2: The existing coaches would be willing to coach online.

I can now confirm or disconfirm these hypotheses.

4) Missing Alternative Points of Views

Diverse teams create better solutions. Recent studies on forecasting underline this.

Groupthink in a team with alike backgrounds makes finding new ideas hard.

What does this mean for you?

Get an outside perspective on your ideas

Team up with people of diverse backgrounds

5) Lack of Experimentation

Many get stuck in analyses.

Sometimes, business analysis alone can’t give you all the insights. Trying things out and talking to people will always reveal more.

When you develop a new product, analyzing markets and customer buying behavior is good.

However, creating a quick prototype and showing it to potential users is better. It will generate insights you couldn’t get any other way.

What you can do:

Whatever problem you are solving, try to get feedback as soon as possible.

Think about who is either interested or experienced in the problem you are solving Create a 1 sentence summary (If you can’t it’s not simple enough) Sketch your ideas for a product, a process, an investment, or anything else you’re working on Show it to the people identified in 1) and get feedback

6) Failing to Convince Others

Most problem-solvers think they’re done once they figure out a solution.

They’re wrong.

Good ideas are worthless if you can’t package and sell them

Solving a complex problem always comes with a change. And change is uncomfortable.

Hence you have to sell your idea to others.

Selling starts with the needs of the others. Not with the idea

For example, ecologists keep explaining the importance of urban green spaces and nature.

They may have lots of data but they can’t make the message stick. It’s often too technical and focused on the idea.

Sure, bees are important in cross-pollination and we need trees to absorb particulate matter.

Yet, the message doesn’t achieve the desired effect.

It is much more compelling to create a link to respiratory health, asthma, and cardiovascular disease.

That’s what people think about so that’s where the story should start.

What you can do:

Think of the needs of your audience

Create a story that links your idea to their need

Start the story with their need, your idea comes last

7) Ignoring the Iterative Nature of Problem-Solving

Complex problems are never solved in a straight process.

They are messy. They take you back and forth between problem statements, hypotheses, and analyses.

And that’s ok.

As you work your way to the solution you deepen your understanding.

What you can do:

Expect setbacks

Realize when you’re on the wrong track and don’t be afraid to make drastic changes if needed

Keep looking for feedback from others

Use the 80/20 rule to not get lost in details too early

Adhere to frameworks such as the 4S or Design Thinking

Key Takeaways

Working on complex and high-impact problems is a journey with ups and downs.

I’m not sure if there is a key to certain success but not knowing these pitfalls is a sure way to frustration

Keep these in mind to stack the odds in your favor.

Frame the problem from the point of view of the problem owner e.g. by following the TOSCA Framework Learn about common thinking mistakes and be careful not to let them affect your problem-solving Make the problem manageable by breaking it down either by using hypothesis pyramids or issue trees Get different views by working with a diverse team or asking for ideas from people with different backgrounds Get feedback as soon as possible to check if you’re still on the right track Convince others by understanding their needs and tailoring your solution to them Know that solving problems takes time and use guides like the 4S or Design Thinking to help you

What problem are you tackling like a pro today?

