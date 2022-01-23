7 Things We Shouldn’t Tolerate in Relationships

When we’re in a romantic relationship, it’s important to remember that we’re not always going to get along. We should learn to tolerate certain things, which are tolerable, but we should not have to tolerate everything.

Relationships are tough because sometimes it’s hard to be around someone for too long without having conflict. But it’s important to remember that no one is perfect, and people do make mistakes. We should keep an open mind and try our best not to let minor issues turn into bigger ones while still addressing the issue at hand.

People will argue, misunderstand one another, and it’s not rare for trust to be broken. However, it’s important to recognize when a relationship is going wrong and take action if necessary.

This section will talk about seven things that shouldn’t be tolerated in a relationship.

1. Lie You All Time and Be Dishonest

“A relationship without trust is like a car with one flat tire.”

Lying and dishonesty are two of the most toxic things that can happen to a relationship. They breed distrust, insecurity, and resentment that will eventually eat away at what you thought was your solid foundation.

The truth is that lies can be a slippery slope and what starts as “misleading” or “hiding” something eventually turns into lying and cheating and this has been shown time and time again by studies on how people who cheat on their partners often start with small lies about where they were last night or what they’re doing this weekend.

As I had said many times in my previous blog post that trust is the foundation of any relationship. Without it, there is no relationship.

Lying to your partner can be an act of betrayal that causes them to lose trust in you and potentially the relationship. The key to maintaining trust is honesty and openness with your partner.

It may be challenging, but it’s worth taking a stand against dishonesty in relationships so that you don’t deal with these problems later on down the line.

2. Abusing and Blackmailing Emotionally

We should not tolerate emotional blackmailing and abusing partners in a relationship.

This emotional blackmail is a way to dominate the partner in the relationship and abuse them emotionally. Emotional abuse is a form of abuse that is harder to recognize and can be more challenging to heal from.

Emotional abuse can be hard to spot because it often starts slowly and builds over time. It does not need to include physical violence to be damaging or dangerous. The abuser might use words, such as yelling, insults, blaming, shaming, or putdowns; they might embarrass their partner in front of others; they might give their partner the silent treatment when they don’t get what they want, or they might try to control the victim’s every move and action through guilt trips and anger.

Sometimes people think that if there isn’t any physical violence happening, there isn’t any danger. But emotional abuse can be just as damaging and can cause someone to feel like they’re living in prison.

No one wants and deserves to be emotionally and verbally abused in a relationship, so please share it with someone close to you and not feel bad about it.

3. Physical Violence

We should not tolerate physical violence from our partners, and we should report it to the authorities.

Physical abuse is a type of violence that is often ignored because it happens behind closed doors. Many people are too ashamed to speak up about the abuse they are undergoing, which means that many cases go unreported.

However, this kind of behavior can never be justified or tolerated by society or individuals.

4. Trying To Control Us

A controlling partner is someone who tries to control their partner and is not open with them. They don’t give space to your voice and opinions and try to set your decisions for you. This type of relationship may make you feel anxious, isolated, and frustrated as you cannot be yourself as the controlling partner does not want you to do anything without their consent.

The worst thing about a controlling partner is that they will make you believe it’s for your good. If they don’t like something about you, they will say that it’s because they care about you and want the best for you. And this can make it difficult for victims of a controlling relationship because they feel like there is no way out of this unhealthy pattern of living.

5. Your Partner Judges You

One of the essential things in a relationship is making sure that both partners feel valued by the other and being judged relatively by their partner. When one partner judges their partner too harshly, this can become a problem.

“Love is about having the courage to see your partner in their flaws, not judging them for them.”

When one person feels they are being judged unfairly by their significant other, they might start feeling ashamed of themselves and maybe less likely to share certain aspects of themselves with their partner because they fear judgment. This will create a barrier between the two people, which will make them less likely to be open and trusting with one another, making it difficult to establish an intimate connection.

So when we find that our partner is judging too harshly, it’s time to talk with them openly; we should not tolerate our partners.

6. When They Make You Feel Worthless

When our partner makes us feel worthless, it is essential to remember that they are just projecting their insecurities. Their actions are not a reflection of who we are or our worth. They are the only one who has the power to make us feel worthless, and when they do, it’s time to walk away.

7. When They Cheat on you

In a relationship, trust is one of the most critical factors. When a partner cheats on the other, it throws both parties into a spiral of questions and insecurity.

It is difficult for that person to know if their partner will cheat again or not. We should not tolerate when our partner cheats on us in relationships because it destroys the foundation of trust between partners and can cause long-term damage.

…

“Do not tolerate anything or anyone who does not give you the feelings of love, care, and concern that you deserve.”

