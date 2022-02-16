7 Traits Women Say Makes a Man Unattractive

The dating landscape is not changing nor is it about to change. It’s already changed. Women are no longer properties for men to purchase.

As the world evolves, millions of women all over the world are becoming more self-aware. They want equal rights and are proving their

thoughts and opinions are valid.

They have a two-fold effect on the dating pool, the first of which is women are now vocal about who they want and have created standards for themselves. Secondly, it means men would need to rise to the challenge to meet these standards.

Today more women are vocalizing what they want in a man. What they require of him and how they want to be treated in their relationships.

And if you’re not yet up to speed, below are the traits that women find unattractive in men.

1. Emotional immaturity

Your level of maturity shows in how well you are able to express yourself at any given time and under different circumstances. It is our emotional maturity that helps us separate ourselves from our situations and stay reasonable no matter what.

Agreed, we’re all creatures of emotions. However, we’re also creatures with the ability to control those emotions. To feel isn’t the problem. Rather how we chose to express those feelings.

To be emotionally mature means you’ve gained a wealth of experience in the various spectrum of emotions. And you’ve learned to maintain self-control over those emotions. At least, most of the time.

It means during difficult times, you can be trusted not to fly off the hinges. Rather, you can be coolheaded and can communicate responsibly.

2. Unreliable

To be unreliable means, people can’t count on you. It means you cannot be trusted.

It’s a trait that shows your depth of character and immaturity.

Being reliable doesn’t only mean people can count on you. It also means your words match your actions. You do what you say. A good trait that makes you dependable.

Biologically, since women are designed to be nurturing mothers, it’s rooted deep within them, therefore, to seek out reliable partners. Because it’s risky and expensive to have a man ghost you in the middle of pregnancy.

It takes a lot to raise kids. And we can all agree that we’ve had enough of single mothers raising kids all by themselves. More men need to step up and be reliable.

3. Lazy

No matter how good-looking and well-to-do a woman may be, she’s still biologically wired to desire a provider — a man she can rely on to provide.

Laziness doesn’t travel far with women.

She might be successful and have her own money, she’d still want a man who’s hardworking.

Nothing is more attractive to a woman than a man who can provide. That is what keeps birds glued to trees because it provides shelter and security for them. Anything that would keep your woman glued to you is what you can provide for her.

4. Insecurity

All my life, I’ve never heard anything positive from the lips of a woman about an insecure man. In the eyes of a woman, an insecure man is unappealing.

Insecurity in a man is unsexy for a woman.

Women are attracted to secure and confident men. Men who trust them enough to allow them to be. Without having to police their every move or phone call.

Insecurity, though, goes beyond fearing your partner will leave you for some other guy. It also touches on feeling insecure about your partner’s success.

Every woman wants a supportive partner who’s able to say, “I am proud of you.” And not one who sees his woman winning as a competition.

5. Leadership

Women are strongly attracted to men with good leadership qualities.

Think about it, if the man is the head of the home, isn’t it proper then that the man knows what he’s doing? Isn’t it wise that as a man you have a clear direction to lead the family?

If the woman must follow, as a man, you ought to have the ability to lead.

Women aren’t attracted to men they can’t respect or look up to for support when in distress of any kind.

So as a man, sharpen your leadership skills. Learn how to fix things around the house. Learn how to find solutions, communicate and resolve issues.

Being able to lead is what would make people follow you. And not just the ability to lead but the discipline to lead correctly would keep them loyal.

Conclusion!

I don’t want you to see this as trying to impress the ladies. On the contrary! It’s an opportunity to evolve your being. To become a better version of who you are as a man.

In life, the better we become, the better we can have.

You’ll discover that, as you better yourself, your taste in women also gets better. Quality attracts quality.

