7 Warning Signs of Resentment in Relationships

Resentment is a poisonous emotion that many people experience at some point in their lives. It can cause someone to feel bitter or even angry with the person they are resenting, which leads to feelings of bitterness and anger towards everyone else too.

If you are feeling resentment about anything, it is best to deal with it as soon as possible before it starts affecting your relationships.

This blog post will tell you more about why resentment ruins relationships and what to do if this happens.

…

Part I: Analyzing Resentment

What is resentment?

Resentment is defined as the feeling of indignant displeasure or ill will aroused by a perceived insult, injury, or wrong.

It is a wave of intense anger or hostility directed at someone whom you feel has done something that is unfair or harmful to you. Resentment often leads to feelings of bitterness and can be toxic to relationships.

Why are the dangers of resentment in relationships?

There are several reasons why resentment can ruin relationships:

It creates division and disharmony between people.

It causes people to become defensive and closed off.

It breeds negativity and destroys any chance of intimacy.

It can cause people to act out in destructive ways.

It causes people to become angry and resentful towards each other, and this can lead to the break-up of a relationship.

Ultimately, resentment ruins relationships because it poisons the relationship with negativity and distrust.

What causes resentment in relationships?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

There are many things that can cause resentment in relationships. Some common causes include:

Feeling ignored or unimportant

Feeling like you’re not being heard

Not feeling appreciated

Feeling taken for granted

Being treated unfairly or disrespectfully

Receiving the silent treatment

These are just some of the most common causes of resentment in relationships. If you are experiencing any of these, it is important to deal with them as soon as possible.

What are the effects of resentment in relationships?

The effects of resentment can be very damaging and hard to recover from:

It breeds more negativity.

It causes people to close themselves off emotionally.

It leads to bitterness, anger, hatred, pessimism, and even cynicism for life itself. It destroys trust in relationships as well as within yourself.

Resentment eats away at the soul like cancer destroying everything it touches until there is nothing left but darkness and pain that will leave scars on your heart forever if you let it go too far.

The longer you hold onto resentment the harder it becomes to release and forget about it without professional help or counseling which is highly recommended after dealing with this difficult emotion before moving forward.

…

Part II: The Warnings & Signs of Resentment

How do you know if you are experiencing resentment in your relationship?

There are several warning signs and symptoms that can help you identify this poisonous emotion:

1. You feel intense anger or hostility towards the person you resent.

It can be so intense that all you want to do is lash out at them or scream in their face about what they did wrong. This feeling of hatred stays with you for days or even weeks after an incident occurs and it feels like nothing will ever make it go away.

2. You feel bitter or vengeful towards them.

All you can think about is how much they have done wrong and all the different ways that you could make them pay for it. You feel like nothing will ever be enough to get back at them or “teach them a lesson” as if this would somehow fix anything that has been broken from their actions.

3. You find yourself constantly thinking about how they wronged you.

It occupies your thoughts constantly and you find yourself going over the same details over and over again as if trying to make sense of it or find a way to justify why they did what they did. You may even start dreaming about revenge scenarios that play out in great detail, which leads us to our next sign.

4. You fantasize about revenge fantasies against them.

You find yourself wanting to get back at them in some way for what they did because you feel that it’s the only justifiable response. You may even daydream about how you would go about doing this or try working out different scenarios in your mind until one seems plausible enough to act on.

5. Your mood is generally negative around them and/or others.

You find yourself constantly snapping at them for no reason or withdrawing from social activities with friends and family. Everything seems to annoy you and it feels like you can’t relax or have fun without feeling guilty about it later.

6. Your interactions with them tend to be tense or hostile.

You may find yourself avoiding them or trying to keep a physical and emotional distance from them as much as possible. You would rather not deal with the drama surrounding their actions so you just shut everything out until it blows over but deep down you know this isn’t healthy either because they are still in your life for better or worse.

7. You have difficulty forgiving them for what they did.

This is a key sign that resentment is building up because forgiveness is the first and most important step in moving on from any hurt or anger we feel. If you are having trouble forgiving them then it means that your mind has already decided that they don’t deserve it which only leads to more bitterness and negativity in the long run.

If you are experiencing any of these signs, it is likely that resentment is present in your relationship causing damage. It is important to deal with this feeling before it gets worse.

5 Questions to ask yourself right now

How does resentment make me feel?

What are some examples of things my resentful thoughts or feelings have led me to do?

Can I identify any patterns in how, when, and why resentment crops up for me in my relationships?

If I am honest with myself, what is the main reason that I feel resentment towards this person?

Is there anything from my past that may be fueling these negative emotions?

Doing some self-reflection can help you understand and deal with the root causes of your resentment. Once you know where it stems from, you can start taking steps to address it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

Part III: Potential Solutions

What to Do If Resentment Comes Between You & Your Partner?

If you are experiencing any of the signs or symptoms listed above, it is important that you take action right away. Here are some tips on how to deal with resentment in your relationship so that everything can go back to normal again:

Acknowledge the situation and be honest about how you feel.

Don’t bottle up your feelings. Bottling up your feelings will just cause them to fester and grow.

Be open and direct about what they did wrong so there is no confusion whatsoever when dealing with these difficult emotions together as a couple.

Don’t hold grudges against them for long periods of time because it will only cause more problems in your relationship than anything else. It’s much better just to get it out in the open and deal with it.

Don’t try to hide or mask your feelings from them because they will slowly eat away at you until there is nothing left but resentment which can destroy a relationship over time if not dealt with properly.

Reestablish trust in yourself or others through empathy when dealing with these situations in current and future relationships.

If necessary, see a professional counselor for extra support and guidance through this difficult process of dealing with these emotions together before moving forward as a couple.

They are trained professionals who know exactly how to help couples like yourselves sort everything out effectively without adding any additional stress or tension into the mix that would make things even more complicated than they already are when trying to repair broken trust within yourself and/or others involved in situations such as this one.

But whether you seek counseling services on your own initiative or together with your partner, it is important to do so sooner rather than later for the sake of keeping your relationship healthy and happy.

Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die.

― Carrie Fisher

…

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, resentment can be a very damaging emotion when allowed to take control in relationships. It can lead to hostility, bitterness, and fantasies of revenge against the person you resent.

If you are experiencing any of these signs or symptoms, it is important to deal with them before they get worse. Doing some self-reflection may help identify the root causes of your resentment so that you can start taking steps to address them.

There are potential solutions available if resentment does come between you and your partner, but it is important to act quickly before things spiral out of control.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Photo credit: Rene Asmussen from Pexels