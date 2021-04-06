8 Great Questions To Ask Yourself

Every time he remembers that, he realizes that the question gives useful answers, James. In a recent Twitter post, he asked others what questions they found useful to ask themselves.

These wonderful questions have made me think about the questions that have affected my life. The following 8 questions were the ones that impressed me the most – some of them excerpts from the Twitter series– completely changed the course of my life.

1. What Part Of The Situation I’m In Is Under My Control?

It’s a strong question because very little is under our control. This includes external forces such as the economy, the weather, political issues, and the behavior of others.

A lot of people see it as a problem, but if you focus on what you can control, you’ll realise it’s not a weakness – it’s a strength. Why? Because you can only actively move your focus by focusing on what you can control, such as your response to challenging situations.

2. What Are The Things I Keep Running Away From?

It’s a strange paradox: we avoid what we have to do. Maybe you need to join a gym, eat healthier, or start the meditation practice you’ve been talking about for years. Or worse, you have to have a difficult conversation with someone else.

It’s easier to get these things under the Wicker, but they always accumulate and bother you. Even if you know what to do, we’re always running away from something. We mustn’t run!

3. What Do The People I Look Up To Think About It?

Sometimes we get stuck in things. This has happened to all of us often. That’s one of the questions we have to ask ourselves in situations like this.

So this question is very useful. It allows you to take the perspective of others. And even better, you get a chance to see the point of view of someone you admire.

The next time you’re stuck, instead of looking at the forest floor through the eyes of a worm, take a mentor’s perspective and watch the entire forest through the eyes of a bird.

Note: you do not need to know the person you are taking as an example one-on-one. A lot of examples are waiting to be discovered on the dusty shelves of human history.

4. What Would I Think Tomorrow?

Everything happens in one context, and our decisions are often shaped around that context. You may be in a bad mood, in a bleak environment, or perhaps surrounded by low-energy people.

The reality is that all of this will have an impact on your current mindset and ultimately all the decisions you make. That’s what makes this question worthwhile. Just like addressing a mentor’s perspective, you can address the perspective of your future self or your former self regardless of what best serves you.

5. I Say Yes To That, What Am I Supposed To Do?

Steve Jobs once said that by just saying No, we can concentrate on what’s important in life. I like that perspective because it helped me realise the potential of this problem.

It’s really very simple. Whether it’s our relationships with those we love, our career or our health, we need to reflect them in the way we like them best. Then, when we say yes to something, we should know that we don’t say no to something more important.

6. Does that fit my mission?

Not everyone has a task, so you can reframe this question in many ways.

“Does this fit my values?”

“Does this match my purpose in life?”

“Does this align with my long-term goals?”

People often make decisions that don’t fit their values, goals and goals. There are many reasons for this, but often it’s because they don’t ask themselves these simple questions.

Next time you do something and it doesn’t feel right to you, ask yourself how it serves what you value most in life.

7. What Could Be The Worst If I Did That?

Sometimes the worst thing that can happen may not be as bad as you think. And in this way, you prepare yourself just in case.

There are other advantages to this problem. Most people follow social rules without questioning why. But you can challenge societal norms by asking yourself this question. Follow your passion when people say you have to be careful. It may not always be right to go in a direction where the crowds are moving, which is often not true.

When all is said and done, the only limits in your life are the limits you set on yourself, so imagine big and be bold.

8. What If It Was Easy?

In 2017, Tim Ferriss was struggling with various aspects of his life and asked himself the above question. After several hours of logging and writing hundreds of ideas on pages, Tim’s book, in which he described the period when he struggled with himself and asked questions, was offered for sale.

At the time, I was dealing with my own problems, but I was asking myself the wrong questions. But when I found Tim’s book, it was suddenly like taking a cold shower. I needed a tribe of my own, a group.

However, I started building my tribe and over the last two years my life has completely changed.

Your future tomorrow depends on the questions you ask today. So the next time you’re stuck in your emotions, make sure you’re asking yourself the right questions.

