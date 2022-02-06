8 Questions You Should Never Ask a Guy

Did you know there are some questions that will turn guys off?

Other questions, even if he likes you, are a big turnoff for any man.

How many of these have you questioned?

These questions should be avoided since they reveal red flags about you. No matter what your intentions are, they can make you appear envious, possessive, or harsh. Then there are the ones to which you don’t want to know the answer.

If you want a guy you like to like you, I’ll tell you all the questions you should never ask him.

Questions You Should Never Ask A Guy

These eight questions are a combination of ones you shouldn’t ask guys you’ve just met, are dating, or are in a relationship with. You’re not going to expect number 8.

1. Am I prettier than ______ ?

You’ve probably heard it a million times: don’t compare yourself to others. You shouldn’t ask your guy to do it either. You’ve put him in an awkward situation.

Remember, some ladies make a living by being attractive. He, on the other hand, has chosen to be with you.

You can tell he’s interested in you. It should be enough.

It smells like despair and a lack of self-esteem. Any man worth having around will tell you that you’re more attractive than any supermodel, but a wise man would understand that question for what it is: insecurity.

2. Would you still love me if . . . ?

Obviously, if love is on the table, this is a relationship in which you have a lot of interest. You’re at ease with each other, and you’re eager to explore the depths of his love. STOP. It’s a recipe for disaster when you ask hypothetical questions.

Don’t get all worked up over something that isn’t real. Concentrate on what is genuine and right in front of you.

Plus, it makes no difference what he says here. He can tell you that if you were 700 pounds, a serial killer, or stole his identity, he’d still love you.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It won’t help you feel any better. You’ve only succeeded in making yourself appear insecure and putting doubts in his mind. Instead, consider why you’re concerned about these issues. The answer might come as a surprise to you.

3. Why didn’t you call me?

So you’ve gone on a couple of good dates with him, and he promised to call you, but he hasn’t. Allow for a few days of simmering, then a week. When you can no longer take it, you send a text like this.

However, it seems to him like THIS:

Big mistake. You must consider things from his point of view. It can come across as accusatory, even if you don’t mean it that way.

If he’s on the fence, this could be enough to scare him away. People get busy for a variety of reasons. You don’t want him to assume you’ve been hanging out by the phone all day (even if you have).

Photo : iStockPhoto.com

Instead of waiting, consider a more effective approach. Amy created a series of easy to follow steps that will re-attract any man out there. She call this process The Devotion System. If you follow these rules, he’ll have no choice but to fall for you and he won’t even know you’re doing it.

4. How many people have you been with?

This isn’t completely off-limits. It is acceptable for couples to discuss their sexual past. It can even be a sexy and enjoyable method to get to know each other. But make sure it’s something you’re curious to learn about.

Many of the women I know have had their worlds turned upside down when a man reveals he’s had sex with a lot more or a lot fewer women than they expected.

Consider how you’d feel if you discovered he’d only ever been with one other woman before you. What if he says he’s slept with a hundred women?

If either of these ideas scares you, you should probably avoid answering this question. Also, make sure you’re ready to respond if he asks this question.

The truth is that sex isn’t a numbers game at all, but numbers can be a turnoff for certain people — especially those of us who hate mathematics.

5. Do you believe in soul mates?

Photo: Shutterstock.com

This one is a little trickier than you may imagine. It’s disheartening to see some really large arguments over the idea of “true love.”

To various people, true love, soulmates, and fate mean different things. His response to this question reveals more about his personal perspective than about his affections for you.

I don’t want you to believe he doesn’t like you because you and he have different ideas about what love is. What matters most is whether you and your partner are happy together. Do you have the same goals and are you happy in your relationship?

If you do, don’t be worried about soul mates.

If not, then you shouldn’t be asking that question.

6. Do you watch porn?

This is another question about which you should think before asking. Will you be disappointed if he says yes? You’ll have to ask him whether this is really essential to you. Pornography, on the other hand, has not been demonstrated to be harmful.

“Don’t ask, don’t tell” is still the right policy in some situations.

If the thought of it makes you uncomfortable, take a step back and keep it private.

It might be enjoyable and seductive to share something you’re interested in with your partner, but be sure you’re ready to travel down that rabbit hole.

7. Where is this going?

This is a classic question to which there is no good answer. This is a topic to stay away from if you’re just starting out dating. Simply focus on getting to know him and determining whether or not you want to spend more time with him in the future.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sit him down and have a conversation if you’ve been dating for a while and he’s not treating you well.

Make it clear what you’re looking for in a partner. Pay attention to what he says.

The problem with the phrase “where is this going?” is that it suggests a future filled with marriage, children, and side-by-side rocking chairs. Even if you don’t mean it that way, that’s what he’ll assume.

Instead, be open about your personal expectations and aspirations for your current relationship.

If you and your partner can agree on that, you may start worrying about the future.

8. Who is she?

This one is a little more understated. If you’re dating someone for the first time, don’t go too far into the other women in his life. It’s not that you don’t have a right to know if he’s seeing other people; it’s just that you and he should talk about it. You don’t need to be aware of the specifics.

If you’re insecure about your relationship status, either deal with it on your own or define the relationship if you think it’s reached that point.

How will it make you feel if you find out they used to date if there’s always some girl hanging around? This is just a ruse to make you appear more insecure and jealous.

Photo : Shutterstock.com

Everything will fall into place if you focus on building a deep connection with him.

You should talk to him if you’re in a committed relationship and he’s spending all night with new ladies you’ve never met, but being jealous of every pretty girl at his workplace isn’t a good look.

These are the kinds of things that drive men away.

If you want to say something to a man or a woman, you should say it. Asking leading questions is not a good idea. People will be put on the defensive as a result of it. Communication, in my opinion, begins with sharing rather than asking. Also, make sure you want to know the answer before you ask a question.

So, what questions SHOULD you be asking? Here’s a free video presentation that will show you how to text any guy to make him fall for you, including when to text him and what to text him. These powerful texts are backed by years of research to unlock deep feelings of love, so be careful who you send them to.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***