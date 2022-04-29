8 Reasons Why Ex-Couples Get Back Together

When a relationship ends, it can often feel like the world has ended. You may feel like you’ll never be happy again and that you’ll spend the rest of your life alone.

But did you know that a whopping 50% of couples who break up get back together? There are many reasons why ex-couples get back together, but I’ve narrowed it down to 8 of the most common ones.

Givers need to set limits because takers rarely do. — Rachel Wolchin

8. Safety & comfort

Another reason someone might return to an ex is that they provide a sense of safety and comfort. This is often the case for people who have experienced trauma or abuse in their past. Returning to an ex can be seen as re-entering a familiar situation that feels safe.

However, it’s important to remember that just because something feels safe doesn’t mean it is. It’s important, to be honest with yourself about what kind of relationship you’re really in and whether or not it’s truly safe for you. It’s also worth noting that comfort can sometimes be mistaken for love. Just because someone makes you feel comfortable doesn’t mean they’re the right person for you. It’s important to consider all aspects of your relationship before getting back together with an ex.

7. Accustomation

Occasionally, some people get used to being with their ex. They may have been together for so long that they can’t imagine life without them. Even if the relationship wasn’t particularly healthy, it’s still a familiar routine.

Accustomation can be a difficult cycle to break out of, but it’s important to remember that just because you’re used to something doesn’t mean it’s good for you. If you find yourself in this situation, it may be time to seek professional help.

6. Attachment Issues

People who have a strong attachment to their ex are more likely to try and get back together with them. This can be for a variety of reasons, such as not being able to let go of the past or feeling like they need closure. If you’re attached to your ex, it’s important to work on letting go before you can move on.

Furthermore, individuals who have a secure attachment style are more likely to experience positive outcomes from getting back together with an ex. Those who have an anxious attachment style, on the other hand, are more likely to have negative experiences.

5. The regret of not being the best partner

In some cases, people realize that they were not the best partner during the relationship and want to give it another try with a clean slate. They may have been immature or too busy with work and other commitments to truly devote themselves to the relationship and may be looking for redemption.

If both partners are willing to work on their shortcomings, then getting back together can be a good idea. However, if one partner is unwilling to change, then the relationship is likely doomed to fail again. Breakups can be a learning experience that teaches people what they really want and need from a romantic relationship.

4. The ex might remain #1 from other dates

It’s not uncommon for people to compare their current partners to their exes. And in most cases, the ex will always come out on top. This is because we tend to idealize our past relationships. We forget the bad times and only remember the good times.

This is why it’s so important to take some time apart after a breakup. It allows you to step back and see your relationship for what it really was. And in most cases, you’ll realize that your ex wasn’t as great as you thought they were.

3. A Wake-Up Call

Sometimes, it takes a wake-up call to realize what you had. If your ex gets back together with someone else, it can be a reality check for you. It may make you realize that you miss them and that you want to get back together with them. It can also be a wake-up call for your ex.

If they see you moving on and being happy without them, it may make them realize that they want to get back together with you. Of course, not all wake-up calls are enough to get couples back together. But if both parties are willing to work on the relationship, it can be a start. Wake-up calls don’t always have to come from other people; sometimes, they can come from within.

2. Fear of being alone

Another common reason why ex-couples get back together is that they’re afraid of being alone. After spending so much time with someone, it cannot be easy to imagine life without them. If you’ve just come out of a long-term relationship, the thought of dating again can be daunting. It’s much easier to stay in a familiar situation than to venture out into the unknown, even if it’s not perfect.

But fear of being alone isn’t always a bad thing. Sometimes, it can signify that you’re ready for a serious relationship. If you find yourself missing your ex and wanting to get back together, it may be worth considering whether you’re ready to move on.

1. FOMO

The fear of missing out is a real thing, and it can often lead to couples getting back together. If you see your ex happy with someone else, you may start to feel like you made a mistake in breaking up with them. You may also worry that you’ll never find anyone else who makes you as happy as they do.

FOMO is such a common feeling that it’s even been given its own acronym! And it’s not just something that plagues us when we’re single; it can also affect people in relationships. If you see your friends getting married or having kids while still single, it’s only natural to start feeling like you’re missing out on something important.

“You get what you tolerate.” — Henry Cloud

…

The Bottom Line

There are many reasons why people might get back together with an ex. Some of these reasons may be positive, while others may be more harmful. If you find yourself in this situation, it’s important to take the time to consider your decision carefully before getting back into a relationship with someone from your past.

Keep in mind that just because someone is familiar doesn’t mean they’re right for you. Consider all aspects of the relationship and make sure you’re making the best decision for yourself before taking things further.

…

