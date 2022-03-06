8 Signs He’s Losing Interest and What To Do About It

It’s happened to a lot of us: we thought things were going so well until they suddenly didn’t… and you’re left scratching your head, unsure what happened. It’s frustrating when you become extremely enthused about someone just for them to lose interest. You begin to wonder whether it’s you, and if there’s anything you can do to get them to stop. If you’re wondering how to tell if he’s losing interest, here are eight ways men do when they’re losing interest and what you should do about it (if anything).

8 subtle signs he’s losing interest

1. He’s making excuses.

He was all about you at first — when you called, he ran. Now he’s working late, has errands to run, isn’t feeling well, or has an excuse for anything you ask of him. When someone gives you an excuse for why they can’t do something, what they’re really saying is that they don’t want to do it or that it isn’t a high priority for them. If you notice this frequently, it could be an indication that he isn’t as interested in the relationship as he once was.

2. He’s not as responsive on this phone.

You used to text all day and talk all night, but now he rarely answers to texts and never returns your calls. He may just no longer be interested in chatting with you, or he may be conversing with someone else. In any case, it’s a clear sign that he’s lost interest in hearing from you.

3. He’s become defensive and rude.

It’s a significant red flag when the kind, sweet man you fell for starts ignoring you, hurling obscenities, and becoming sarcastic. He’s obviously losing interest if he starts blaming you when you’re upset, saying things like, “If you don’t like then don’t be with me,” or “I always used to spend Saturday evenings with the guys.”

4. He stops asking questions.

Asking questions allows others to gain a better understanding of who you are as a person. When the person you’re with asks you about stuff, from knowing your favorite band to hearing about a nice day, he or she is learning about your likes and how you feel, and demonstrating interest in you. It’s a sign your partner has ceased caring when he stops asking how you’re doing, how’s your burger, or what you think of this movie.

5. He’s more vague and indecisive.

This isn’t one of the most obvious symptoms that he’s losing interest, but if you can detect it, it’s still a strong indicator. When a man is vague about his plans, what he wants to do, or whether or not he wants to go out, it’s usually a sign that he doesn’t want to see you and is even avoiding it. If he stops informing you of his plans and then you discover he’s gone out with his friends or family, these are clear signs he’s losing interest. When he has lots of time, he definitely isn’t making time for you.

6. There’s no sex.

Instead of getting hot and heavy in the covers on nights you’re together, he’s been falling asleep like a baby. When you try to initiate, he rolls over and says he’s tired. When was the last time we had sex? you begin to wonder. When you think about it, when was the last time you kissed, hugged, or held hands with someone? Is he still smitten by me? When this happens, it’s a sign he’s lost interest in you.

7. You’re only having sex.

On the other hand, he could be losing interest in you but still having sex with you because he knows he can satisfy that desire. If the sex is still there, that doesn’t indicate he’s still emotionally or even physically interested in you. If it feels more like a performance and he’s more concerned with pleasing himself than with pleasing you, he’s no longer interested in the relationship.

8. The relationship is stagnant.

If he’s still hanging out with you and you’re still meeting up, but it’s more friendly than romantic, it’s possible that the spark he had for you has died and he’s lost interest. It may appear that your relationship has been stagnant recently, with no ups or downs. It’s almost as though you’re bored. When a man loses interest, he isn’t always nasty or careless; he simply isn’t fully there.

Ok, so what do you do about it?

So you’ve noticed these signs and are unsure what to do next. Many women believe that if you notice a guy is losing interest in you, you shouldn’t fight it. However, there are other things going on in his life that cause him to appear distant and uninterested at times.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

