8 Signs You’re Dealing with a Grown-Ass Woman

It’s said that the main thing a man wants from his woman is peace.

Indeed, no man wants to come home from work every day to deal with unnecessary drama.

If you’re fed up with stressful relationships that drain you, it’s time to find yourself a grown-ass woman.

Here are 8 telltale signs you’re dealing with one.

1. She Doesn’t Play Games

Modern romance doesn’t have to involve the frustrating game of chicken where both lovers pretend they’re not interested.

A grown-ass woman will make it clear if she’s interested in you and hope that you’re mature enough to do the same. If she’s not interested in dating you, she’ll let you know rather than ghosting or stringing you along.

If you want to find a grown-ass woman, I’d urge you to give up these mind games as well. You might miss out on some silly validation-obsessed girls, but the ones worth dating will appreciate when you’re honest about your intentions.

2. She Doesn’t Tolerate BS

If you’re foolish enough to play stupid games with her, this woman will quickly put you in your place.

A grown-ass woman knows there are plenty of men who will treat her properly, so she has no interest in dealing with time-wasters.

She wants to date a grown-ass man, so you need to show some assertiveness when communicating with her. Honesty and authenticity are key.

3. She Knows Where She’s Going And What She Wants

The biggest time-wasters in dating are the girls who don’t know what they want. The ones who like to ‘go with the flow’ and ‘see what happens’.

Loosely translated, that means she’ll keep talking to you until the next shiny object steals her attention.

If you’re looking to build a meaningful relationship, it’s best to find someone who knows exactly what she’s looking for.

Most grown-ass women will ask what you’re looking for before the first date — and call things off if your intentions aren’t aligned.

They’re not all looking for relationships though. Some will tell you they’re not looking for anything serious right now, which is great if you want something casual.

It’s the girls who won’t commit to either side that tend to cause the most headaches.

4. She’s Not Overly Independent

There’s a lot of nonsense being pushed by pro-feminist media about how women don’t need men.

A grown-ass woman doesn’t take that literally. She understands that men and women are designed to complement each other. She knows there’s nothing wrong with wanting a partner.

She’s comfortable enough in her independence to not make a huge song and dance about it. She also understands that most of her goals will be easier achieved as part of a team. The teamwork makes relationships interesting.

5. She Realises You’re Not Her Ex

Failed relationships can leave lasting scars that hurt us and affect our personalities for a long time. Sometimes, this pain is buried deep in our subconscious.

A grown-ass woman might have been hurt, but she’s mature enough to know she shouldn’t take that out on you.

She understands that all men aren’t the same. If her ex cheated on her, she’ll do everything she can to not be paranoid that you’ll do the same. Hopefully, you can be mature enough to offer her the same clean slate.

6. She Doesn’t Act Single When She’s In A Relationship

Immature girls continue to do what makes them feel good while in a relationship. That often means endless girls’ nights out, flirting with male friends or posting racy pictures on Instagram.

A grown-ass woman treats her partner like a teammate and considers what’s best for the team in all her decisions.

When she’s in love, she won’t want to act single anymore. She’s secure enough in her relationship to not need validation from other dudes in the club or in her DMs.

Immature girls need that validation boost even when they have a boyfriend. Worse yet, they’ll call you insecure for having a problem with that.

7. She Disagrees In A Healthy Way

A grown-ass woman will get into arguments, but she knows how to debate people without enraging them.

In domestic disputes, she understands that it’s her and her partner vs the problem, not her vs him.

She’ll focus her grievances on the problem and how it makes her feel, rather than attacking her partner.

Ultimately, she looks for how both people can move forward without feeling upset. It’s called a healthy compromise.

If you can learn to argue the same way, there’s no reason for you to ever get in a ‘fight’ with your partner.

8. She Wants To Grow As A Couple

Some insecure women try to stop their partners from growing. They talk their partner out of improving themselves because they’re afraid that’ll help them meet someone better.

A grown-ass woman inspires her partner to grow. In fact, she wants to grow with him. That’s the true definition of a power couple.

Often, she’ll suggest you try new things together or find ways to help you adapt to a new routine. At the very least, she’s ready to help you recover after a stressful day of trying to conquer the world.

Women like this will usually be engaged in some form of self-improvement before they meet you. They’re diamonds in the rough. So, make your grown-ass woman feel appreciated when you find her.

