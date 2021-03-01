Get Daily Email
81% Will Work Harder if Bosses Include This Simple Ingredient – and It’s Free

Gratitude is positive noticing.

by Leave a Comment

 

I invited my college buddies over after I got married for homemade donuts. They were nearly inedible. I left something out of the batter.

It was a fiasco. Worst of all, I didn’t taste the donuts until they had choked down theirs.

Survey results:

Gratitude for hard work motivates more hard work.

81% said they would work harder for a grateful boss.

94% of women and 96% of men agree that a grateful boss is more likely to be successful.

60% say they either never express gratitude at work or do so perhaps once a year.

74% never or rarely express gratitude to their boss.

Gratitude in 3 dimensions:

#1. Gratitude-for.

Reflect on benefits and advantages you enjoy. Consider that you are the recipient of kindness. Remember that others are helping you. All meaningful achievements involve the help of others.

#2. Gratitude-to.

Gratitude doesn’t become gratefulness until it is expressed. Feeling grateful is good. Expressing gratitude is essential.

#3. Gratitude-in.

Practice gratitude in hardship.

Ungratefulness disadvantages the ungrateful.

Gratitude is noticing and acknowledging benefit or advantage.

What benefits or advantages might result from hardship?

4 ways to practice gratitude today:

#1. Go deep.

“Gratitude in depth is more important than ‘gratitude by the numbers’. Elaborating on a particular benefit in detail is more beneficial than listing a number of benefits more superficially.” Robert Emmons

Don’t fear that gratitude causes complacency. It’s just the opposite. (5 Myths about Gratitude)

#2. Describe behaviors.

It’s good to express how someone’s actions benefited you. It’s better to describe their actions back to them.

Gratitude is positive noticing.

#3. Write a thank you note.

#4. Go on a gratitude walk-about.

If you can’t today, schedule a gratitude walk-about, or a couple brief gratitude video calls. Yes, put gratitude on your calendar.

#5. Separate gratitude from challenge.

Let gratitude stand on it’s own. You can challenge people to reach higher tomorrow.

Today’s challenge: Express gratitude to one person. Be brief, specific, and sincere.

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Leadership Freak

My dream is when people see me they think that guy made my life better. - Dan Rockwell
Inc Magazine Top 50 Leadership Expert. Top 100 Leadership Speaker. American Management Association Top 30 Leader in Business of 2014. According to the Center for Management and Organization Effectiveness, the Leadership Freak blog is the most socially shared leadership blog on the Internet.

