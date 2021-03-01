81% Will Work Harder if Bosses Include This Simple Ingredient – and It’s Free

I invited my college buddies over after I got married for homemade donuts. They were nearly inedible. I left something out of the batter.

It was a fiasco. Worst of all, I didn’t taste the donuts until they had choked down theirs.

Survey results:

Gratitude for hard work motivates more hard work.

81% said they would work harder for a grateful boss.

94% of women and 96% of men agree that a grateful boss is more likely to be successful.

60% say they either never express gratitude at work or do so perhaps once a year.

74% never or rarely express gratitude to their boss.

Gratitude in 3 dimensions:

#1. Gratitude-for.

Reflect on benefits and advantages you enjoy. Consider that you are the recipient of kindness. Remember that others are helping you. All meaningful achievements involve the help of others.

#2. Gratitude-to.

Gratitude doesn’t become gratefulness until it is expressed. Feeling grateful is good. Expressing gratitude is essential.

#3. Gratitude-in.

Practice gratitude in hardship.

Ungratefulness disadvantages the ungrateful.

Gratitude is noticing and acknowledging benefit or advantage.

What benefits or advantages might result from hardship?

4 ways to practice gratitude today:

#1. Go deep.

“Gratitude in depth is more important than ‘gratitude by the numbers’. Elaborating on a particular benefit in detail is more beneficial than listing a number of benefits more superficially.” Robert Emmons

Don’t fear that gratitude causes complacency. It’s just the opposite. (5 Myths about Gratitude)

#2. Describe behaviors.

It’s good to express how someone’s actions benefited you. It’s better to describe their actions back to them.

Gratitude is positive noticing.

#3. Write a thank you note.

#4. Go on a gratitude walk-about.

If you can’t today, schedule a gratitude walk-about, or a couple brief gratitude video calls. Yes, put gratitude on your calendar.

#5. Separate gratitude from challenge.

Let gratitude stand on it’s own. You can challenge people to reach higher tomorrow.

Today’s challenge: Express gratitude to one person. Be brief, specific, and sincere.

—

This post was previously published on Leadership Freak with a Creative Commons License.

Photo credit: iStock