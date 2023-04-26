Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

New Book, BROTHERS, Is a White Historian's Heartbreaking Quest to Make Sense of the Death of His Mixed-Raced Older Brother

New Book, BROTHERS, Is a White Historian’s Heartbreaking Quest to Make Sense of the Death of His Mixed-Raced Older Brother

Now available from Temple University Press

by

 

 

Brothers: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Race (Publication Date: May 12, 2023) is Nico Slate’s poignant memoir about Peter Slate, aka XL, a Black rapper and screenwriter whose life was tragically cut short. Nico and Peter shared the same White American mother but had different fathers. Nico’s was White; Peter’s was Black. Growing up in California in the 1980s and 1990s, Nico often forgot about their racial differences until one night in March 1994 when Peter was attacked by a White man in a nightclub in Los Angeles.

Nico began writing Brothers with the hope that investigating the attack would bring him closer to Peter. He could not understand that night, however, without grappling with the many ways race had long separated him from his brother.

This is a memoir of loss—the loss of a life and the loss at the heart of our racial divide—but it is also a memoir of love. The love between Nico and Peter permeates every page of Brothers. This achingly beautiful memoir presents one family’s resilience on the fault lines of race in contemporary America.

I’ll have a full review of this poignant memoir soon.

Brothers
A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Race
Nico Slate

Publication Date: May 12, 2023
248 pages, 15 halftones, 6 x 9″
Paper: 978-1-4399-2322-1 $30.00T

Nico Slate is a Professor in the Department of History at Carnegie Mellon University, and the author of four books, including Lord Cornwallis Is Dead: The Struggle for Democracy in the United States and India and Gandhi’s Search for the Perfect Diet: Eating with the World in Mind.

art credit – Temple University Press

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

