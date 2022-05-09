9 Awesome Clues That Your Partner Absolutely Adores You

“The heart wants what it wants. There’s no logic to these things. You meet someone and you fall in love and that’s that.” — Woody Allen

Flori is in love with Ritah and absolutely adores her.

They met in college and have been together ever since, and Flori is always quick to express his love for her in wonderful ways.

Whether he’s picking her up a bouquet of flowers after a tough day at work or surprising her with a candlelit dinner, there are several clear signs that Flori truly adores Ritah.

…

Why can’t we all just get a little more love in our lives?

It seems like at some point everyone is searching for it, but not many have found what they are looking for. I’m going to share with you some sure signs that your partner truly adores you and how he/she would behave if given the chance!

Psychologist Robert Sternberg is a professor of Psychology at Cornell University.

He developed the triangular theory of love which explains the topic of love in an interpersonal relationship. The triangular theory of love posits that love is composed of three basic ingredients: passion, intimacy, and commitment.

These three elements work together to create the intoxicating feeling we call being in love.

Passion refers to the physical and sexual attraction we feel for our partner. It’s that initial spark that gets us feeling all giddy and excited about someone new.

Intimacy is the emotional connection we share with our partner. It’s the feeling of closeness, understanding, and trust that develops over time.

Commitment is the decision to stay with our partner through good times and bad. It’s a promise to stick by them no matter what life throws their way.

Together, these three elements create the perfect recipe for love.

According to the triangular theory of love, a partner who absolutely adores you will focus his or her attention on you, making you feel special and loved.

He or she will also be willing to go out of their way to make you happy and put your needs first, even if it means sacrificing something they want for themselves.

“Passion is the quickest to develop, and the quickest to fade. Intimacy develops more slowly, and commitment more gradually still.” — Robert Sternberg

But how can you tell if your partner truly and absolutely adores you?

…

Here Are 9 Awesome Clues That Your Partner Absolutely Adores You

1. They make you a priority in their life.

“Be with someone who makes you their top priority.” — Anonymous

Whether it is spending time together or making an effort to connect on a busy day. You can always count on your partner to be there for you, no matter what the circumstances may be.

According to a scientific paper written by psychologists Fink and John, one of the most important signs that your partner adores you is if they prioritize your needs above their own.

A paper in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology goes on to say that partners who are truly in love will often make their relationship a top priority.

They will put your needs and wants ahead of their own, even if it means delaying something important for them.

A partner that absolutely adores you will make you a priority in their life.

…

2. They communicate effectively with you.

“The most important thing in communication is to hear what isn’t being said.” — Peter Drucker

From sharing their innermost thoughts and feelings to giving you the space you need, your partner is always there to talk to you when you need it most.

A study published in The Journal of Personality and Psychology found that one of the most important predictors of a happy and lasting relationship is effective communication.

This means being able to share your thoughts, and listening to your partner share theirs, too.

The study was conducted by researchers called Robert Levenson and John Gottman at the University of Missouri and found that effective communication was the key to a successful relationship.

This implies that one of the key signs that your partner absolutely adores you is if they are an effective communicator.

This means that they listen and respond to your needs without getting defensive or making excuses for their behavior. They also refrain from using sarcasm or judgmental language, even if the conversation gets heated.

A partner that absolutely adores you will communicate effectively with you.

…

3. They show you physical affection.

“You can talk with someone for years, everyday, and still, it won’t mean as much as what you can have when you sit in front of someone, not saying a word, yet you feel that person with your heart, you feel like you have known the person for forever…. connections are made with the heart, not the tongue.” ― Joybell C.

With a gentle touch, a passionate kiss, or simply holding you close; your partner is always finding ways to express their love for you through physical affection.

In a study done by Zilcha-Mano, Shaver, and Hendrick, it was shown that one of the strongest indicators of a happy relationship is frequent physical touch.

This means that couples who engage in regular physical affection are more likely to report higher levels of satisfaction with their relationship.

The study also found that couples who reported less physical affection were more likely to experience negative emotions such as anxiety and depression.

So, if your partner is constantly showing you physical affection, it’s a clear sign that they absolutely adore you and are deeply invested in your relationship.

A partner that absolutely adores you will show you physical affection.

…

4. They pay attention to the small details.

“When making experiences, attention to detail matters.” — Sanford I

Whether it’s remembering what kind of flowers you like or surprising you with something special, your partner always goes out of their way to show how much they care about you.

According to research by psychologist Robert Sternberg, one of the key components of love is intimacy. This refers to the close connection that we feel with our partner.

It’s the sense of closeness, understanding, and trust that develops over time.

Sternberg’s research found that couples who have a strong sense of intimacy are more likely to have a happy and lasting relationship.

A partner that absolutely adores you will pay attention to the small details.

…

5. They make you feel good about yourself.

“You can’t make someone feel good about themselves until you feel good about yourself.” — Robin Sharma

Your partner always knows just what to say to make you feel special and loved.

They build you up when you’re feeling down and help you to see the best in yourself.

A study published in The Journal of Positive Psychology found that one of the most important predictors of satisfaction in a relationship is self-esteem .

This means that the more confident and happy you feel in your relationship, the more likely it is to be successful.

The study found that this was particularly true for women, whose self-esteem tended to be lower than men’s.

A partner that absolutely adores you will make you feel good about yourself.

…

6. They are always there when you need them most.

“Sometimes just being there is enough.” — Richard Reeves

Whether you’re feeling down or dealing with a stressful situation, your partner never leaves your side.

They always have your back and do whatever they can to support you through any challenge life throws your way.

According to research by psychologists Robert Levenson and John Gottman, one of the key components of a happy relationship is companionability. This refers to the sense of trust and unity between partners in a relationship.

Partners who feel companionable or close to each other are more likely to be happy in their relationship.

A partner that absolutely adores you will always be there when you need them the most.

…

7. They make you laugh and smile.

“Be with someone who makes you smile just by being there.” — Dr Seuss

Even on the toughest days, your partner always knows how to put a smile on your face and lighten up your mood with a joke or funny story.

Their sense of humor is one of the things that keeps you feeling connected and happy in your relationship.

A study published by researchers Stelmach, Gerendas and Ben-Zur found that laughter plays an important role in maintaining happiness in relationships .

According to the study, partners who laugh together tend to report higher levels of satisfaction with their relationship than those who don’t share as many laughs.

The researchers concluded that laughter can create a deeper emotional connection between partners and contribute to a happier relationship overall.

A partner that absolutely adores you will make you laugh and smile.

…

8. They are your biggest cheerleader.

“I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things.” — Mother Theresa

Your partner is always there to support you, whether you’re trying something new or just facing a challenge in life.

They believe in you, have confidence in your abilities, and encourage you to be the best version of yourself.

Research published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology has shown that having an “insecure attachment” can affect relationships .

This means that couples who don’t feel emotionally connected may experience more negative emotions such as anxiety and depression.

The study also found that insecure attachment often leads to lower levels of trust and intimacy as well as lower levels of satisfaction with the relationship.

So, if your partner always makes you feel secure and loved, it’s a good sign that they absolutely adore you.

A partner that absolutely adores you will be your biggest cheerleader.

…

9. They show their love in little ways.

“Love is in the details.”

It’s the little things that often mean the most in a relationship.

Your partner knows this and goes out of their way to show their love for you in small but meaningful ways.

From cooking your favorite meal to giving you a massage after a long day, they always find ways to make you feel special and loved.

The research by psychologists Robert Sternberg and Karen Wagner found that these “small acts of love” are actually an important part of a happy and lasting relationship.

The researchers found that couples who regularly perform these acts are more likely to report higher levels of satisfaction with their relationship and an overall greater sense of well-being.

So, when your partner absolutely adores you, they will be showing it in small but meaningful ways every day.

A partner that absolutely adores you will show you their love in little ways.

…

Final Thoughts

By focusing on self-care and cultivating a healthy relationship with your partner, you can ensure that your relationship is one built on love and happiness.

Whether it is working on improving your self-esteem or sharing more laughs together, there are countless ways to strengthen the bond between you and keep your relationship strong for years to come.

By looking out for these 9 awesome clues, you can rest assured that your partner absolutely adores you and wants nothing more than to make you happy!

Love is the most important thing in life, and it is so wonderful when you find someone who feels the same way about you.

Hold onto that feeling and cherish it always!

I wish you loads of love and adoration from your partner in your relationships.

—

***