9 Green Flags that Make a Woman Marriage Material

Marriage is riskier than ever for men.

The divorce rate is rocketing. Family courts favor women most of the time.

If you do want to get married, you need to choose the right bride.

Having travelled the world and dated women from many cultures, I want to give my two cents on the qualities that make a woman marriage-worthy.

I hope my younger readers get some value from this…

1. She’s Supportive Of Your Mission

A masculine man experiences great fulfilment through his life mission; the goal that makes him excited to wake up every day.

You’ll want a wife who is supportive of this mission. She should be your biggest cheerleader. If she’s not, this will cause resentment in the relationship.

2. She’s Feminine

If you’re a masculine man, you’ll be most attracted to a feminine woman.

A feminine woman will submit to you and make you feel like her king. Her loving and nurturing energy will soothe and replenish you after a hard day of working.

A masculine woman will try to boss you around, challenge you, complain and make your life more stressful.

3. She Tries To Impress You

Loved-up couples keep trying to impress each other throughout their relationship. They’re keen to show their appreciation and admiration as often as they can.

If your woman is the type to demand you impress her while bringing nothing to the table herself, walk away. This attitude is unlikely to change at any point in the relationship.

4. She Has A Good Relationship With Her Dad

A woman’s relationship with her father is often similar to her relationships with men in general.

The way her father loved her as a child is the same type of love she craves as an adult.

If her father loved her in a healthy and happy way, that’s what she’ll want from you. If he ignored, abused or abandoned her, she’ll often subconsciously seek a similar type of relationship.

Ideally, her parents got married at a young age and are still in a happy marriage now. Children gain most of their understanding of love and intimacy from their parents. If your partner grew up witnessing healthy and loyal marriages in her family, that’s what she’s likely to prioritize in her life.

5. She’s Kind, Honest And Selfless

It can sometimes feel like lies and ‘mind games’ are unavoidable in modern dating, but that’s not always the case.

My last few girlfriends have been absolute angels. They always treated other people with respect. They always put other people before themselves. They were always honest about their feelings. If you can do the same, you’re in line for a perfect relationship.

When a woman is kind and honest, you can trust her to make a good impression to whoever you introduce. There’s never likely to be drama in your relationship. You’re more likely to get through disagreements in a calm non-aggressive manner.

Kindness and honesty are massively underrated qualities, even though they sound obvious. All men should be looking for them.

6. She Has A Life Outside Of You

Women who don’t have interesting lives are more likely to kick up a fuss when you spend time apart. They’re the biggest candidates for creating codependent relationships.

You don’t want that. Choose a girl who has a life that you’re excited to become a part of.

7. She Has A Healthy Relationship With Social Media

It’s understandable why women would be addicted to social media while they’re single. The culture of ‘sliding in the DMs’ has turned Instagram into a super-effective dating app. A lot of women are attracting rich and successful men by posting thirst traps online. It’s up to you to decide whether these type of women are wifey material.

I’d expect my woman to stop doing that once she’s coupled up. Women who keep posting sexual content while in a relationship tend to be very insecure. They’re still seeking validation from other men when they have a loving partner. This ongoing desire for validation makes a woman more likely to flirt with other men or cheat on their partners. Do you want to wife up a woman like that?

8. Her Mom Has A Lot Of Attractive Traits

We learn about what’s important in life from our parents.

So, pay attention to the qualities of your girlfriend’s mother. Does she look after her body even as she gets older? Is she kind and feminine? Does she treat her family as a priority? Was she a responsible parent? If so, there’s a great chance your woman will end up the same way.

9. She Has Goals And Is Striving To Improve Herself

A lot of marriages fail because one or both partners let themselves go.

I’m not just talking about physically. We can also let go of our ambitions to live a great life and be a great person. This can be just as unattractive as neglecting our health.

That’s why I recommend you find a woman who is striving to improve herself.

This type of woman will keep growing in her relationship and in her life. You’ll never get bored with her by your side, and she’s probably the type to keep looking after her body too.

Treat this woman like the queen she is and the world will be your oyster.

