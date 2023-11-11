Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / 9 Heartwarming Love Quotes That Will Make You Believe in Love

9 Heartwarming Love Quotes That Will Make You Believe in Love

Discover the profound connection and transformative power of love with these heartwarming quotes. Share them with your significant other and let them know how much they mean to you.

by Leave a Comment

 

Love quotes are like little nuggets of wisdom that have the ability to touch our souls and ignite the fire within. They remind us of the profound connection we share with another human being and the immense power of Love to transform our lives. Whether it’s a simple “I love you” or a heartfelt declaration of devotion, these quotes resonate deep within us, reminding us of what truly matters in life. So, go ahead and share these beautiful expressions of Love with your significant other, and let them know just how much they mean to you.

1.“Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies.”

Aristotle

2. “The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves or rather, loved in spite of ourselves.” Victor Hugo

3. “In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine.”

Maya Angelou

4. “I have found the one whom my soul loves.”

Song of Solomon 3:4

5. “Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope.”

Maya Angelou

6. “Love is not only something you feel, it is something you do.”

David Wilkerson

7. “Love is a promise, love is a souvenir, once given never forgotten, never let it disappear.”

John Lennon

8. “To love is to burn, to be on fire.”

Jane Austen

9. “Love is not about how many days, months or years you’ve been together. love is about how much you love each other every day.”

Unknown

Love is a complex tapestry of emotions woven with joy and heartache. It’s like a rollercoaster ride that takes you to the highest peaks of happiness and plunges you into the depths of despair. But amidst all the twists and turns, it’s crucial to remember that Love is ultimately about finding someone who understands and accepts your unique quirks and flaws and reciprocating that acceptance in return. So, let go of society’s expectations and embrace the messy, imperfect Love that is tailor-made for you.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

—–

Photo credit: Bruno Aguirre on Unsplash

 

About Tyler Lubben

Interested and knowledgeable in the areas of finance, money management and self-development Tyler enjoys writing easy to digest stories for everyone.

Tyler also adds: The primary purpose of blogging is to raise funds for my wife's family in Haiti, who needs all the help they can get. I have a donation link at the bottom of my stories if you are interested in helping out. Funds will provide the basics of living, such as clean water, food, and shelter. I greatly appreciate any donation, no matter the dollar amount. Donate here: https://donorbox.org/help-for-haiti-4

