It is always wise to stay away from toxic people.

Articles like this are always hard for me to write because I am reminded of that terrible time when I was stuck in love with a narcissist.

I have written about it in detail before and even shared how others can identify subtle signs that all covert narcissists share so they can escape from such relationships and find love that starts from within.

He was not only a closet narcissist, he eventually showed his true colors as an abusive partner. I was so in love with him the time we were together that although I was excellent at identifying toxic traits within myself and the people in my close circles, I missed all of his.

That said, a general rule of thumb when it comes to toxic people; whether it be friends or partners, the best thing is to avoid them and remove them from core elements of our lives.

But how do you identify a toxic partner when you are blinded by love?

According to this research paper by Forrest Talley, Ph.D. and Dominique Inkrott, MSW, nearly every toxic romance begins with passion and the promise of a bright future. But somewhere along the road to “happily ever after,” things go sideways.

Profound feelings of disappointment, betrayal, and confusion arise with alarming frequency. The once trusted and idealized lover becomes a manipulative anchor weighing you down.

The research paper goes on to establish that many men and women struggle with recognizing the early signs of a toxic relationship. In these cases, the early signs of trouble are there rather than raising red flags.

These concerns are brushed aside as the usual “bumps in the road” that occur in every new relationship.

This confusion can be significantly reduced if you understand what to look for as a warning sign that a relationship is likely to turn toxic.

Here are 9 Painful Signs That Your Partner Is Highly Toxic

1. Your partner is never happy with what you do.

Though it can be difficult to admit, a sign that your partner is highly toxic is when your partner is never happy with what you do.

No matter how hard you try, they always find something to nitpick or criticize. They might belittle your accomplishments, dismiss your interests, or make negative comments about your appearance.

These toxic behaviors can take a toll on your self-esteem and self-worth. If you find yourself in this situation, it’s important to remember that you are not alone.

There are many people who have been in toxic relationships and have come out stronger for it.

And when someone loves you, there are telling signs;

What you can do about this toxic trait in your partner;

Remember that only you have the power to end the cycle of toxicity by standing up for yourself and setting boundaries with your partner.

When you do, you’ll find that you’re finally able to thrive in a healthy and fulfilling relationship.

Stand up for yourself and set boundaries in your relationship.

2. Your partner always puts you down.

Your partner always putting you down is a sign that your partner is highly toxic.

Your partner may try to make you feel like you’re not good enough, or that you don’t deserve happiness. Your partner may also try to control your behavior, telling you what to do and how to act.

If your partner is constantly putting you down, it’s important to take a step back and reassess the situation. Is this the kind of relationship you want to be in? One where you’re constantly being put down? One where you don’t feel like you can be yourself?

If not, it may be time to move on.

What you can do about this toxic trait in your partner;

There is no reason to stay in a toxic relationship — there are plenty of other people out there who will treat you with the respect and love that you deserve.

So if your partner is constantly putting you down, don’t hesitate to walk away.

Your happiness is worth more than that.

3. Your partner is always critical of you.

One of the most immediately noticeable signs that your partner is highly toxic is when they are always critical of you.

Your partner might try to put you down or make you feel bad about yourself on a regular basis.

They might criticize your appearance, intelligence, or accomplishments.

Your partner might also try to control every aspect of your life, from what you wear to who you spend time with.

If you find yourself being subjected to this kind of behavior, it’s important to take action.

What you can do about this toxic trait in your partner;

Talk to your partner about their behavior and try to work together to find a solution.

If the situation doesn’t improve, it might be necessary to end the relationship.

However, by taking action, you can protect yourself from further harm and start moving towards a healthier future.

4. Your partner is always trying to control you.

If they are constantly telling you what to do, where to go, who to talk to, and what to wear, then they are probably a toxic person.

A toxic person will try to control everything in your life in order to feel more powerful.

They might say things like,

“If you loved me, you would do what I want,” or

“You’re only happy when you’re doing what I want.”

A healthy relationship is built on trust and respect, not control.

What you can do about this toxic trait in your partner;

If your partner is always trying to control you, it’s time to have a serious reflection with yourself and talk about what you want from the relationship.

5. Your partner is always making demands of you.

Your partner should be someone who loves and supports you, not someone who is constantly making demands of you.

A toxic partner will always want something from you, whether it’s your time, energy, or attention. They will never be satisfied with what you give them and will always find ways to control and manipulate you.

A healthy relationship is built on trust, respect, and communication, not on constant demands.

If your partner is always making demands of you, it’s a sign that they are highly toxic and that you need to get out of the relationship.

What you can do about this toxic trait in your partner;

When your partner is always making unrealistic demands of you; that could be an indication you are in an unhealthy relationship.

I recommend that you allow your heart to heal, and instead trust it with someone who will treasure it.

6. Your partner is always making threats toward you.

Threats can be a sign that your partner is unhappy with the relationship and is looking for a way out.

If your partner is always making threats toward you, it’s time to sit down and have a talk. Discuss what’s causing the unhappiness and try to come up with a solution together.

If your partner is unwilling to work on the relationship, then it may be time to consider ending things.

But don’t give up hope just yet.

With some patience and effort, you may be able to turn things around. After all, threats are just one sign of a toxic relationship. There are many other signs to watch out for, so pay attention to your partner’s behavior and take action if necessary.

Your relationship is only worth saving if you’re both willing to put in the work.

What you can do about this toxic trait in your partner;

Talk to your partner and see if they are willing to put in the work. If not, leave.

7. Your partner is always playing mind games with you.

A highly toxic partner is always playing mind games with you.

They try to make you feel like you’re not good enough, or that you’re doing something wrong.

They criticize you, put you down, and make you feel small.

They make you doubt yourself and question your decisions. They control you and manipulate you. They gaslight you. If your partner is always playing mind games with you, it’s a sign that they’re highly toxic.

And it is time to get out of the relationship.

Your partner is supposed to be your biggest supporter, your best friend, and your lover. They’re supposed to make you feel loved, cherished, and appreciated.

But a toxic partner will do the opposite.

They’ll make you feel worthless, unloved, and unimportant.

What you can do about this toxic trait in your partner;

If your partner is always playing mind games with you, it’s time to leave them behind, and find someone who will treat you the way you deserve to be treated.

Someone who will love you, respect you, and cherish you.

Someone who will support you, encourage you and be there for you. Someone who will make you feel like the amazing person that you are.

So if your partner is always playing mind games with you, don’t waste any more of your time.

8. Your partner is always trying to manipulate you.

Your partner is always trying to manipulate you into doing things that they want, rather than what you want.

They gaslight you and make you feel like you’re crazy.

They try to control every aspect of your life. Your partner is possessive and jealous.

Your partner is always putting you down and making you feel bad about yourself. Your partner never takes responsibility for their own actions and always blames you for everything. Your partner is always trying to isolate you from your friends and family.

If any of these sound familiar, then your partner is highly toxic and you need to get out of the relationship as soon as possible.

What you can do about this toxic trait in your partner;

A toxic partner is not worth your time or your energy.

You deserve someone who loves and respects you, not someone who is constantly trying to control and manipulate you.

Get out of the toxic relationship and find someone who will love and cherish you for who you are.

9. Your partner is never satisfied with anything in the relationship.

Is this a sign that your partner is highly toxic? Maybe.

But it could also mean that your partner is simply unhappy with the current state of the relationship. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Unhappiness can be a motivator to change and improve things.

So if your partner is never satisfied, use it as an opportunity to grow and strengthen your relationship. Your partner’s dissatisfaction could be the start of a beautiful journey towards a stronger, more fulfilling relationship.

What you can do about this toxic trait in your partner;

Talk to your partner about what they’re unhappy with and see if there are ways you can work together to make improvements.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, watch out for these 9 signs that your partner is highly toxic.

If you see any of these red flags, it’s time to take action.

Get out of the relationship and find someone who will love and cherish you for who you are.

You deserve to be happy, healthy and loved. Don’t settle for anything less.

I wish loads of love and happiness in your relationships.

And Now Your Thoughts

Please let me know your thoughts and suggestions in the comments section. Thank you.

