9 Vital Elements Needed in a Relationship

Nothing should be taken for granted especially when it comes to your relationship.Feeling insecure? Doubting him?

It’s never hard to be in a relationship with the one you love, you just have to make sacrifices and create time for them.

You don’t feel like you love her anymore?

Yes, that feeling pops in once in a while but that’s not true, you just need to look at the most important things about a relationship, it doesn’t have to end.

Let’s try and prevent a break-up

Here’s how;

When you look at it deeply, observe your relationship what does it lack,

Is it:

1. Trust.

“I love you,” he says, but you don’t believe him, are you doubting it? Why? Well if you doubt your partner then it won’t work. Trust is the most important thing in a relationship, it’s needed everywhere in every stage of a relationship.

Do you think he’s gonna cheat? Oh, dear!

“The best way to find out if you can trust somebody is to trust them”.-Ernest Hemingway.

In other, for it to work, you need to trust.

Trust keeps the relationship going, if you love him then trust him that’s when the frequent heartaches and arguments can stop.

2. Honesty.

Lie you haven’t lied before. well, people think lying can prevent unwanted chaos in a relationship, do you believe so? If you do then pack and leave, the truth always prevails either today or tomorrow. Honesty strengthens a bond, there’s no I in a relationship but we, if you don’t want to lie then don’t do what will tempt you to lie.

3. Loyalty.

Don’t let your urges and jealousy cloud your judgment on what’s right or wrong. Jonah cheated on Jane last week over a misunderstanding, could you believe he saw her with her cousin and he assumed she was cheating, oh! That’s not all, he also went through her contacts and chats, and yes! This is why trust is important. To cut the story short they aren’t together anymore, do you want that to be the fate of your relationship? To have been together for so many days, months, years just for it to end because of the silliest reasons.

Stay loyal to the very end.

Let a touch of royal pride be a thing in your relationship.

4. Care.

she cares, did she forget your dinner plans? Or a special detail? It’s just stress fro. Work or the day. There’s always a reason for something, don’t jump to conclusions you might drown. Ask what happened? Remember what she forgot and remind her, is that so hard to do?

She cares.

5. Support.

“you don’t ever support me!” He screamed. Feeling insecure about his job? Or you don’t have a good feeling about it? Save your strength, don’t argue. Cook him a nice breakfast, with loads of kisses as toppings, tell him how much you care, how much you want the best for him, make him see why you don’t agree to it, listen and understand why he wants what he wants. You can end it with a delish kiss.

6. Encouragement.

This is the same with support, but this comes with spicing it up with words that uplift the spirit “yes! You can do it” something like that, “I know you can do it!” Yes, something like that. He might be waiting for those words,

He’s probably acting too tough to show his fears,

The most comforting thing in the world is when the person you love believes in you.

“What the caterpillar calls the end of the world, the master calls a butterfly.” Richard Bach

Now that’s an encouragement for you.

7. Commitment.

Relationships come with commitment. Two people deciding to be partners through thick and thin must surely know they have to keep to their words and that’s commitment.

Being there for one another and doing everything positive to grow the relationship.

Do you think Jonah was committed? I think he acted rashly, he should have been patient. And that’s what a relationship is about, being patient.

8. Communication.

Ever heard? “Communication is key” you probably have, a Few days back Jonah called Jane, and they are back together. Want to know how? I know you wouldn’t want to get back together with someone that cheated on you. I wondered too and I found out that all they did was talk, Jonah didn’t cheat, he faked it and provided evidence that he didn’t cheat, Jane was angry at first but forgave him.

“Forgiveness is essential for every kind of relationship we have”-Barbara J Hun

Now, when last did you two talk? Apart from talking about your day, or asking him out to dinner or watching movies, when last did you ask about his feelings, his new preferences, his new type of girls, yes his type of girls, you need to know that so you can match up to it. He might not talk about everything but you will know most of it and understand him more.

“Communication in a relationship is like oxygen without it.. it dies”-Tony Gaskins.

Breathe together.

9. Love.

Why do I make it last? Oh! Love is important but not everything. Love fades you might not believe that but it’s true, how to prevent it from fading, is to love something other than his face or his body. Love him as a whole, his perfect and imperfections love can’t work without all the above. Love helps but not alone.

“Love is the hardest habit to break and it’s the most difficult to satisfy”- Drew Barrymore.

Love him more, trust him more.

Relationships can be tricky but with love, you can conquer.

Relationships come with chaos, but it feels like heaven when you put in the effort.

Being new to a relationship and facing difficulties isn’t a reason to chicken out.

Trust me, when I say a relationship is the most beautiful thing. Having someone to rely on always, waking up and having a reason to smile, or someone that genuinely cares about you, that feeling is phenomenal, don’t lose it!

Jonah and Jane might walk the aisle soon…

