Home / Featured Content / On Sale Now: A Star Wars Jumbo and TMNT Minimates!

On Sale Now: A Star Wars Jumbo and TMNT Minimates!

It’s time for new toys to arrive at your local comic or toy shop from Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD!

by

 

 

It’s time for new toys to arrive at your local comic or toy shop from Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant LTD! This week, two very cool items, one from each company, one jumbo-sized and one mini-sized, are available for purchase, so read on for details, then find a store near you at comicshoplocator.com! Or order online at diamondselecttoys.com and gentlegiantltd.com!

 

Star Wars Jumbo Han Solo (Concept) 12” Figure

A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Travel back to the dawn of the Star Wars saga with the newest concept Jumbo figure from Gentle Giant Ltd! Han Solo, sporting his original beard as seen in the original Ralph McQuarrie artwork, stands approximately 12 inches tall with five points of articulation, plus lightsaber and blaster accessories. Inspired by the Kenner figures of old, it comes packaged on a full-color retro-style cardback, in a resealable blister case.

https://www.gentlegiantltd.com/star-wars-han-solo-concept-jumbo-figure/

 

 


TMNT Minimates The Last Ronin Box Set

A Diamond Select Toys release! In the future, three of the Ninja Turtles are dead. Who has survived, and what has become of him? In this all-new Minimates box set, the Last Ronin teams up with April O’Neil and her daughter Casey Marie Jones to take on the forces of the Shredder’s son, Oroku Hiroto. Each 2-inch Minimate features multiple points of articulation and fully interchangeable parts and accessories. All four come packaged in a full-color window box with a fifth panel flap. Designed by Barry Bradfield!

https://www.diamondselecttoys.com/the-last-ronin-minimates-box-set/

All art – Diamond Select Toys

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.



