Gear Up for Luffy’s Birthday With the English Dub Premiere of One Piece Season 14 Voyage 15 on Crunchyroll!

In honor of Luffy’s birthday, Crunchyroll is set to deliver this latest voyage with a treasure trove of special surprises that will remain under wraps until the big day. Fans are encouraged to join the celebration and experience the thrills of Luffy’s latest adventures, available in select territories, starting at 4pm PT.

This May 5th marks not only the birthday of the beloved pirate captain Monkey D. Luffy but also the highly anticipated English dub premiere of One Piece Season 14 Voyage 15 on Crunchyroll. This special birthday launch will feature episodes 1062 to 1073, including the groundbreaking Episode 1071 – where Luffy unveils his Gear Five transformation, a major milestone in the series.

Watch a clip of the legendary Gear Five transformation –

Take a look at the Official Show Page HERE

Bouncing on the ground and becoming a giant, Luffy enjoys his new, bizarre power while Kaido is bewildered and can’t make sense of it. Meanwhile, Kid, Law, and Luffy’s other allies continue the fight down below against flames and enemies alike, waiting for Luffy to emerge victorious.

One Piece, based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates to find the ultimate treasure, The One Piece, and become the Pirate King. This long-running series continues to captivate fans around the world with its unique blend of action, humor, and heartfelt storytelling.

Join the global One Piece community in celebrating Luffy’s birthday and the launch of this pivotal new chapter in his journey. Remember, the best is yet to come, and this May 5th will be a day to remember for all One Piece fans!

As the excitement continues, Crunchyroll is also set to expand its One Piece offering on May 7th with the addition of the following English dubbed TV Specials in the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand:

One Piece TVSP – 3D2Y

One Piece TVSP – Episode of Sabo

One Piece TVSP – Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece TVSP – Heart of Gold

One Piece TVSP – Episode of East Blue

One Piece TVSP – Episode of Skypiea

For more information and to get ready for the festivities, visit the official One Piece show page on Crunchyroll and the official English X home for One Piece.

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation’s top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. In addition, Toei Animation’s Los Angeles office also oversees all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

Crunchyroll is available on 15 platforms, including most gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan’s Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

©2024 Crunchyroll, LLC. All rights reserved. CRUNCHYROLL and the Crunchyroll logo are registered trademarks of Crunchyroll, LLC.

Art credit-© Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha, Toei Animation