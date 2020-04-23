A Few Thoughts on Love That can Change Your Love-life Forever

—
- Most of us are unhappy because we have been trying to rationalize love. We try to find reasons for love when there can’t be any. And sometimes, we try to love for some material reason which cannot hold.
- Do not try to find out the reasons why you love someone or why someone loves you. There is no rational reason why you fall for someone.
- If you really love someone, you do not want to understand him/her. And you cannot love someone if you understand him/her.
- Understanding is a simple matter of spending time together. We can easily spend a whole lifetime with someone without love. So we do not need love for marriage. In fact, after some time, when the partners come to understand each other, love stops existing, and converts into a mellow evening of habit. And that mellow evening of habit is a beautiful thing.
- There are failed marriages because we expect too much. There are failed marriages because we want the same teenage, movie-ambushed definition of love to remain.
- Let the love grow old.
- Love has a language of its own. And it lives beyond space and time. And yet, there is a very limited earthly space-time that we can ‘enjoy’ it for.
- A person can love many people at the same time. But there will always be one he/she will love more than others.
ABOUT THE PAINTING
Copied from an article of Guardian
Love lifts them up so their feet scarcely touch the ground. Sweeping down like a comet, or an angel, he bends over backwards to kiss her. Chagall will soon be married to the teenage Bella, his beloved muse, and so the gravity-defying strength of their partnership begins. This is a vision of wild and sensual love, but also of transcendent adoration. The shawl-draped room is a kind of shrine. Chagall wrote of his future wife: “I had only to open my window and blue air, love and flowers entered in with her.”
