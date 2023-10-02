Get Daily Email
A Heartfelt Farewell to a Seventh Grade Friend

A Heartfelt Farewell to a Seventh Grade Friend

Remembering a kind soul.

by

 

“I don’t think of all the misery, but of all the beauty that remains.” — Anne Frank, Author

Life has a way of surprising us, doesn’t it?

A recent discovery on Facebook left me with a heart heavy with sorrow yet warmed by cherished memories.

I was completely unaware that my seventh-grade classmate had been battling cancer, let alone that she had passed away from it. The news was a profound shock to me, leaving me stunned.

What stood out about her, even after all these years, was her unfaltering kindness, her radiant warmth, and her undeniable beauty — both inside and out. Her presence had the power to illuminate even the gloomiest of days with her captivating blue eyes and warm smile, offering solace to those fortunate enough to be acquainted with her.

We drifted apart as our lives took us on different journeys. She pursued a career as an art teacher, discovered love, and nurtured two beautiful children in her hometown, the very place where we both attended school.

It’s truly devastating to think about the fact that she also had a younger brother who tragically passed away only a few years ago. One can only imagine the immense pain and sorrow her parents must be experiencing, having lost both of their children.

I never would’ve known about her passing if not for the high school Facebook group that reunited us, if only in spirit.

Over the years, I’ve come to learn through the same Facebook group that a number of my classmates have sadly passed away prematurely.

Closing Thoughts

Myclassmate’s journey reminds me of the unpredictable nature of life. We may lose touch, but the memories of kindness and warmth endure.

As I bid farewell to my seventh-grade friend, I’m grateful for the reconnection, albeit under somber circumstances.

She leaves behind a legacy of love, art, and the reminder that our shared memories keep us connected, even when life takes us on different routes.

Rest in peace, dear friend.

How do you reconnect with old friends? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Luke Braswell on Unsplash

 

About B.R. Shenoy

B.R. Shenoy is a married mother of two. She is a biochemistry and toxicology, M.S. She is a former expat in Brazil, France, and Japan. She is a regular writer for The Good Men Project. Her work has also appeared in Scary Mommy, Positively Positive, and Idle Inks. She is content creator on Medium and Vocal Media.

