A Letter to My Son on the Spectrum

It was five years ago when we came here to this country in the hopes of a better life. We had a lot of ups and downs, but despite the challenges, you have shown resilience and courage.

Two months from now, a significant chapter of your life will end. Your elementary days will be over, and you will move to middle school.

Things will be different moving forward. You will have new teachers, classmates, and lessons to learn. You will encounter a more significant challenge now that you are facing puberty.

I am confident that whatever challenges you face, you meet them head-on and come out stronger. Not to mention putting on a smile on your face each time.

I may be anxious about what lies ahead, but I know that there are great people around who will always be there to help you. You have an excellent support team that will help and support you through and through.

Growing up is an overwhelming phase. You get to feel too many emotions. You will encounter a lot of changes. Remember, you are not alone in this journey.

I will be your guide. I will be your strength. I will be your voice.

You are indeed an amazing boy. I am proud of what you have become, and I know you are too. Know that I love you so much.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock