Fireworks Are No Picnic for Any Combat Veteran

Reality check here! It’s July 4th, 1987

Reality check here! It’s July 4th, 1987, 11:45 p.m. The incessant noise of firecrackers and cherry bombs has made it difficult for me to concentrate on the true meaning of independence.

Explosions of even minimal magnitude beckon me back to what I experienced in Vietnam. I am afraid!

Back here, snake bombs emit streams of smoke as a sulfur ‘snake’™ slithers from its capsule. It is reminiscent of Vietnam in that we used to pop canisters of ‘Willie Peter” (white phosphorous colored smoke) to show the choppers where to land.

Naturally, I lock into these instances and flow from one time frame to the other throughout the day. It is a part of my Life, and I’ve come to accept it, as much as anyone can accept the fallout of war.

. . .

Change the reality!

Today, I opted for a different avenue. I knew that, as nighttime drew nearer and nearer, I was going to have trouble with my instances of flashbacks and memories. But, I didn’t want to deprive myself of visiting with my family for awhile, or watching my own children swim and have fun. So, I decided on a compromise of sorts. During the afternoon I played with my children, nieces, and nephews in the pool. Then, after we ate and had rested some, I begged my leave to go jogging.

In this manner, I accomplished both of the goals I had set for the day: I participated in a family outing of sorts, and derived some satisfaction for myself as well. My counselor will be pleased.

Oh, there were still these “instances” I mentioned earlier. But, I was strong enough to not let them interfere with the fun everyone else was having.

Beyond the firecrackers and snake bombs, everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves, and that really was pleasant for me.

. . .

Lo and behold, it took until midnight for the fireworks to end, and silence has finally engulfed my neighborhood. Could it be that the 4th has slipped into the status of just another memory? I hope so! I’m tired, and I think I’ll try to go to sleep.

. . .

Interrogate your government’s leaders.

Have you ever wondered about the why?

Why are we placing America’s military in harm’s way?

What is it we can accomplish that will help defray any other conflicts?

How many lives must be sacrificed in vain?

Where are the guarantees that, this time, our warring actions will be consequential and be successful?

How terrible must it become before our nation’s leaders say “no more?”

Furthermore, how can any nation let a select few politicians determine the fate of millions of Vietnam Casualties by the simple act of casting a ballot for, or against war?

There were 57,939 American lives lost or unaccounted for in the Vietnam war, and that was on the American side alone. Both sides are sure to have deep

emotional scars to go along with the physical ones left by the war.

Where does it end? Will the ultimate destruction of our world be done on a piecemeal basis such as what is currently going on? Nicaragua, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Israel, Egypt, The Falkland Islands, Korea, Germany, China, Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam, Kuwait, Afghanistan and many other “conflicts” are recent enough to warrant a very determined, scrutinizing look at where we are headed.

I don’t have any answers to these troubling questions. I can only convey my story to the best of my ability and hope against hope that someone will heed these words: Stop the killing, everywhere! No one has the right to take the life of another, no matter what logic is used. It is a senseless answer to a senseless argument.

—

This post was previously published on Change Becomes You.

***

—

