A Man Among Men

He was a man among men.

He had a way with children,

could charm them into learning,

and he was a wise teacher.

He was a man among men.

He had friends around the world

who stayed in touch because

his companionship was exhilarating.

He was a man among men

who lead political protests

and raged at racism and bias

and brought homophobia to its knees.

He was a man among men

who other men lusted for

and he returned their fervor with his favors

as he starred in porn films and married his husband.

He loved his parents and made them proud

so they followed his casket to the grave

and vowed never to forget him—

a man among men.

Orlando – Massacre the Infidels

Allahu akbar

The inferno surges across the sea

the flames twisting in narrow tides

and cold coves of isolation

the raptors follow the smoke

to feed on the platitudes and

perversity bobbing on murky waters

talons ripping flesh, hearts, and holes

in the morning where embers

smolder patiently waiting for the

gods to ignite another wall of fire to

purify and destroy and

fill the mouth with bitter ash

Misconceptions

