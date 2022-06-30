Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / A Man Among Men

A Man Among Men

Prisms of Gay Life

by

A Man Among Men

He was a man among men.
He had a way with children,
could charm them into learning,
and he was a wise teacher.

He was a man among men.
He had friends around the world
who stayed in touch because
his companionship was exhilarating.

He was a man among men
who lead political protests
and raged at racism and bias
and brought homophobia to its knees.

He was a man among men
who other men lusted for
and he returned their fervor with his favors
as he starred in porn films and married his husband.

He loved his parents and made them proud
so they followed his casket to the grave
and vowed never to forget him—
a man among men.

 

Orlando – Massacre the Infidels

Allahu akbar

The inferno surges across the sea
the flames twisting in narrow tides
and cold coves of isolation
the raptors follow the smoke
to feed on the platitudes and
perversity bobbing on murky waters
talons ripping flesh, hearts, and holes
in the morning where embers
smolder patiently waiting for the
gods to ignite another wall of fire to
purify and destroy and
fill the mouth with bitter ash

 

Misconceptions

 

Shutterstock image

Chuck Kramer

I'm a Chicago writer of fiction, poetry, journalism.

Thanks for reading.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

