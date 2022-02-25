Today a 12-yr old boy expressed a most amazing wish beyond his years.

Amongst a classroom of kids, we played a getting-to-know-you game where they catch a soccer ball that has numbers on it. Wherever their thumb lands on the ball they tell us the number. We then read from our list of questions for that number.

Today this boy’s question he landed on was “What would you wish for if you only had one wish?”

“I wish I could go out into the future to find out what I’m like so I could come back and fix any problems now before they happen”

His response was both reflective and insightful, truly giving us a peek into his world and his nature. The fact that he shared that response with adults and his peers alike was also powerful.

It impacted me, made me think hard, made me realize I was learning from him.

True words of wisdom and cause for hope for our next generation.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock