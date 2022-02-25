Get Daily Email
A Most Amazing Wish.

A Most Amazing Wish.

We can all learn much from children these days.

by

Today a 12-yr old boy expressed a most amazing wish beyond his years.

Amongst a classroom of kids, we played a getting-to-know-you game where they catch a soccer ball that has numbers on it. Wherever their thumb lands on the ball they tell us the number. We then read from our list of questions for that number.

Today this boy’s question he landed on was “What would you wish for if you only had one wish?”

“I wish I could go out into the future to find out what I’m like so I could come back and fix any problems now before they happen”

His response was both reflective and insightful, truly giving us a peek into his world and his nature. The fact that he shared that response with adults and his peers alike was also powerful.

It impacted me, made me think hard, made me realize I was learning from him.

True words of wisdom and cause for hope for our next generation.

 

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Steve C Steve

Husband, father, cancer Survivor, dog lover, aspiring writer, and recovering engineer discovering the social nuances of life and maturity.

Follow me on Medium:
stephanjc.medium.com

