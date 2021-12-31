A New Year’s Eve Mystery

Act 1

Olivia Aligheri just arrived at the Naples train station and discovered that some of her luggage is missing! .. She’s absolutely certain she’s been targeted by the local music gang known as the The Petruzzi Pals who’ve nabbed her coveted, family-heirloom: their centuries-old concertina !!! … Now what should she do ?? She can’t notify the Naples polizia; they’re corrupt and probably in on it . Her stolen musical instrument is probably in the backroom of some wild ’n’ crazy pasticerria (pastry and coffee shop) fronting as a legit business in the old Spanish quarter of downtown Naples !!! … Stay tuned as Olivia … decides to enlist her own group of wacky, zany friends to help her find the beloved concertina before the New Year’s Eve concert at Santa Maria Assunta cathedral! … Wish her luck !!!

Act 2

In full search-and-recover mode, Olivia asks her friends, Bruno & Lina Martelli, to join her in her quest to locate the missing & beloved concertina. Bruno & Lina like to ride in style. ( They’re taking the side roads from Caserta, so it’s going to be a while before they arrive!) Until then, Olivia’s on her own as she flies down Via Toledo to a vintage bookstore, Libreria D’ambrosino, where she’s certain she’ll find the next clue !! ..

Act 3

As Olivia maneuvers her Vespa through the streets of old Naples, she glances up and notices the holiday lights, strung like delicate lace, from one balcony to the next, weaving each palazzo, each apartment building into an intricate web of old-world bakeries, trattorias and local artisans selling their wares. Olivia breathes out a long, luxurious sigh. Arriving at Libreria D’Ambrosio, she’s met at the entrance by Carlo Cupiello, the bookstore manager, who greets her- — — a kiss on each cheek — — — and presents her with three gifts: a faded red book whose cover reads, “Destino” (Fate)“ by Gianna Manzini, a bracelet with green & white stones and a tiny, silver key. Before she can even manage to say “Grazie”, the door quietly closes and he’s gone. Stunned & speechless, Olivia feels a bit undone and at a loss for what to do next. Carefully placing her new-found “clues” into her knapsack, the book slips from her hands and falls onto Via San Sabastiano. Olivia reaches for it just when she sees someone else’s hand gently scoop the book up. Their eyes meet as he begins to read the first line on page 178 :

“… E ho visto il tuo cuore .” (And I saw your heart.) ..

Act 4

Olivia and her new-found friend, Nando, seek refuge and a delicious mid-morning cappuccino at Cafe Leopoldo, just steps away from the bookstore. Holding the cups close to their chests, the warmth from the espresso and steamed milk presses deep into their hands, the heat radiating through their fingers. They talk and the morning transitions to early afternoon. Nando’s entranced by Olvia’s story, how her words seem to jump — frantically — from one thought to the next, explaining how Zio Giorgio’s concertina seems to have a place, a stance in every major moment in her family’s life. Zio Giorgio named his concertina Cecelia, “Celia”, after his first love. He and Celia serenaded the town square when Olivia was born, announcing to the village that the Aligheri’s were blessed — finally — with the daughter they’d always hoped for. Celia and Giorgio performed at weddings and feast days and church festivals, connecting the town with melody and music and song. Olivia’s spoon gently reached in and guided the remaining cappuccino foam to her lips, leaving a tiny white dot of cream on her chin that Nando so gently padded with his napkin. Olivia blushed. ”Nando” she pleaded, “I have to find Celia. If I lose her, I lose my Zio Giorgio. I have Celia in my arms and I have my Zio, singing my favorite childhood lullaby, “Ninna Nanna” I’m playing that song at the New Year’s Eve mass. We only have two more days to find it !! .Will you help me? Please?”

Fast Forward to the Future:

Act 5

My Dearest Annie.

Olivia finds a home for her memories of Naples … and Nando.

