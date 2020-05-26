A powerful realization that finally landed for me:

I no longer chase people.

I used to chase people

So badly

wanted to be liked

wanted to be seen

I felt CONVINCED

if they only knew me

saw my brilliance

they would realize they were making a mistake!

in not liking me

Anyway this year

that shit died

like a dog in a ditch

From now on

wherever I’m going

whatever I’m making

it’s the people and the energy

around me, with me and in me

that’re gonna eat first at my table

That’s a wide crew, actually

come to think of it

And it’s not so that I can say

see I told you

when they come back around

I don’t care who they even are

if they come back around

or not

It’s not a shift in personnel

it’s not a shift in attitude

it’s a shift in where I get my energy from

and what I actually think about myself

and what I learned about how

creation actually is made

do you feel me?

it’s not even about the people or things

it’s about some other layer in the how I do

So for all you people with me!

whenever and wherever

and even whoever

and you don’t have to like me or even agree with me

you don’t even have to be reading this

but to MY people

from here on out

you get the good shit

My real, undivided, solid gold

love.

—

Previously published on pietervw

