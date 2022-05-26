A Question for Pro-Gun Republicans: Is the Price Worth It?

My husband runs a Facebook group for owners of a particular model of Harley Davidson motorcycle. He is a kiwi, who has lived in Australia since we met a little under seven years ago. The vast majority of the group’s members are American, the flags flying from the back of their bikes gives them away.

Recently he posted something along the lines of how free he felt living in such a lucky country, given the atrocities happening in Ukraine.

This response stumped me.

How can you call yourself free, you can’t even buy a gun in your country to defend your family and property!

I was stumped. Since when does the right to own an object designed to maim and kill equate to freedom?

…

Today we watch on in horror from the other side of the world as yet another tragedy unfolds. Children are dead, again.

Another school shooting in America, the land of the free. Something like this is practically unheard of in ‘unfree’ Australia.

So I ask those who bang on about their constitutionally enshrined gun rights, and their supposed freedom, can you just admit the truth?

The truth is, by defending your constitutionally enshrined right to bear arms, you are saying that the cost, the lives of your fellow Americans, including those who have barely had a chance to start theirs, is an acceptable price to pay to protect your freedom.

There’s no way around it. You can send all the thoughts and prayers you like, but if you defend the second amendment, you are saying the price is worth it.

I’m so grateful that I don’t live in America.

So grateful that I’m not free.

—

