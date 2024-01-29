A Quick Sense Check Will Save Your Day, Week… Life!

Do you overthink, worrying (about the future) or reminiscing (about the past)? If your head is in any of those bracketed places, then you’re not living life as it’s happening. It’s a sudo reality that doesn’t solve tomorrow’s problems, it just takes away today’s peace. Wouldn’t it be great if we could literally bracket the past and future and leave them there? At least for a moment. Trusting that whatever is happening in the current present is the exact thing that is meant to take us wherever we are supposed to be. It’s A LOT easier said than done but, with practise, it gets easier.

I’ve done martial arts for years and one of the reasons I love it so much is because there’s nothing better at bringing you to the present moment than the risk of being punched in the face or actually being punched. It’s so focussing that one’s mind goes completely quiet and each session is like a portal to bring me back into my body. Of course, it’s not for everyone and we can’t go around day-to-day in those conditions so what else can we do to get more present?

Things I practise are, among other things, meditation, cold showering, checking in with how I’m feeling in a moment (and then talking about it openly), noticing a discomfort — physical or emotional — and being with it and, checking in with my senses. They all save my life because they bring me back to where life is — the present moment. However, only one is doable on the move, any time and anywhere — the sense check. It’s such a useful tool to be able to shift our awareness — a lifesaver you might say. Simply ask yourself, what can I: see, smell, hear, taste and touch? And then do some reps. Think of your senses, in this example hearing, as muscles. What’s the furthest and closest thing I can hear? This can be savoured during a pause and a hot drink or done on the move. The result is the same — dropping into your body and this moment. It’s easier than the rest of the practises and more palatable than a punch in the face.

Life is short. I realised my Dad is only 35 Januarys older than me yesterday. Which is obvious but it made me think. If we aren’t present, the Januarys will pass us by. Is there anything more important than practising being present?

As always, thanks for reading.

With gratitude,

Adam (Follow me on IG @thevulnerabilityguy for more)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Adam Slawson is a Transformational Coach, CEO, Author, Facilitator and Speaker. He: has guided Lululemon’s team in Transformational Inner Leadership, hosts the “Vulnerability In The City” radio show, facilitates workshops at multiple festivals inc. Boomtown and is regularly published in “Change Becomes You” writing about dating, relationships and emotional well-being. He believes “Our vulnerability is the catalyst to our freedom” and founded Plight Club clothing (www.plightclub.co.uk) to encourage this conversation. With over 22 years of experience, he coaches those who’d like to master their vulnerability to overcome anxiety, transform their relationships and gain magnetic confidence to attract the life that was meant for them instead of accepting the one they’ve been given.

His mission is to redefine vulnerability till it’s seen as the courageous act it is. His talks and offerings help people learn the language of emotions.

For more tools on tips to become better at expressing your emotions download his free e-guide here and/or visit his website here.

BOOK A FREE DISCOVERY CALL HERE

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Solstice Hannan on Unsplash