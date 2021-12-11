A Realization That Can Put Humans Back on Track

If there could be one notion in humans that needs a thorough overhaul and cleansing, it’s going to be the way we still assume everyone can be parents, and that becoming a parent is a must to make one’s life complete and meaningful.

The herd mentality, fueled by the wicked help and offers from the governments of respective countries, has prevailed so long that the world population has gone through the roof and we have started to see all its consequences in the form of incurable pandemics, frequent forest fires and other natural calamities, and extreme droughts and famines.

Everyone is hardwired to do some specific job in this world and for this world. And parenting is one such job. Not everyone can or should do it. It needs a deep calling to be a parent. It’s a job where one has to be completely selfless, tolerant, and willing to be there for a growing human being.

I am unable to process all the difficulties millennial parents face today. The dad works, the mom works, the dad’s glued to the phone all the time, the mom’s glued to the phone all the time, looking at them, their kids are always on the phone or tab.

There’s stress, tension, anger, and irritation day in and day out. Kids cannot understand everything that they see or go through, but they imbibe everything only to repeat it when their time comes.

Divorces have become more common than ever. Can we change the way we think a bit?

While I know many reasons could lead to a divorce, there’s also one other profound reason for it. Either one or both partners are not destined to be parents. They were meant to do something else for themselves and the world, other than nurture and raise another human being.

I have not been a parent and will never be. I have accepted my calling to be someone else. After much suffering and breaking many cultural barriers, I have understood that I am not destined to be a parent in this life. I am OK with it. I am also aware of all the practical difficulties associated with bringing up a kid or two in these current times.

Why are we behaving like sheep? Like a herd of sheep that keeps moving wherever the other sheep in the group move without giving much thought.

Most humans think having a child or two is the next logical step after being with someone in a romantic relationship, without properly evaluating the pros and cons and practical and theoretical shortcomings that may be involved.

Pets can be sent to shelter in the worst-case scenario, although it’s a highly condemnable act to do so. What can be done to a baby if either parent realizes their unthoughtful and impulsive act that resulted in the birth of another human being? Yes, everything is possible if money is involved. The baby could be given for adoption. But why do it in the first place?

Parenting is only for those who are destined to nurture and raise another human with real care and love. I know, humans are capable of multitasking, but still, this is totally uncalled for if there’s no real need or purpose for it. I am also witnessing the poor multitasking efficacy of many parents.

Kids, on the other hand, are becoming tough little nuggets to raise. I teach kids every day. I am seeing how they’ve changed. Close to 30% of kids’ parents in every class are divorced or considering having one. I see how they behave and how different they are when compared to kids living with biological parents.

Almost all the problems we are facing have one primary reason: overpopulation and everything related to it. This article will become too exhaustive if I start writing about it.

If we understand the spiritual reasons for our existence a tiny bit, then we will get out of our herd mentality and move towards our own betterment and the betterment of our world. If there’s no real, deep, and clear calling to be a parent, there’s absolutely no need to become one and suffer later.

If we do it, imagine how wonderful our world will be. There will be fewer divorces, fewer kids in foster homes, fewer kids doing drugs, and fewer kids losing their sense of reality. There will be better opportunities for everyone.

If people knew what they wanted to do in this life, jobs would not be hated. People will work harder and with a real passion.

Earth will start healing from all the wounds and scars caused by us in the form of deforestation for urbanization and growing crops for the ever-growing number of mouths and stomachs.

And finally, there will be people who are meant to be parents, doing their destined job of raising humans for the next generation.

I am also seeing a revolution slowly cooking up among GenZ men and women about how they see relationships and how they want their lives to be. In my opinion, it’s a positive and fruitful revolution. For a number of reasons, many GenZ women and teens have no intention of becoming mothers.

The human mind has reached a new level of consciousness, and it’s something that has happened on its own. The population will drop on its own soon in many parts of the developed world.

Machines will replace most jobs, so no worries whatsoever there.

Although those with a lot of money are looking for ways to colonize other planets, we can’t abandon the mother Earth that has given us everything.

Also, the only way to save us and the earth from total destruction is to curb the world population. That’s the first step and the only step to save our a**es.

You have a house, food, water, clothing, and decent life, and so do I. You can breathe, go out and buy what you want, and so can I. You can realize your whims and fancies, and so can I. But that doesn’t mean the earth is almost nearing its D-day. It may not happen in my lifetime or yours, but it will happen sooner rather than later.

I know this piece sounds like a dream, which is going to certainly end after one wakes up from sleep. I wanted to write this because I observe more and feel more than most others. I am not a rebel who wants people to not have kids. I am just saying that we have to pay close attention to our emotions, needs, and inner callings and learn to dance to their tunes. I see kids and parents who suffer a lot, not knowing why. That’s both unnecessary and painful to watch. That’s my point.

…

This post was previously published on medium.com.

