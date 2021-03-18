Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

A Son's Lament

A Son’s Lament

I tried to reach out to you.

by

There
were five of us.
five sons.
And I think
you were weary.

Weary from this obligation
and a business failure.
I tried to reach out to you.

We spent the day together
on the race committee
of an important regatta.
Manning a whaler at the
weather mark.

And I wrote
about the experience
and gave you the writing
as a present
for Father’s Day.

Your response was,
“ I didn’t know you
could write like that.”

How much you didn’t know
about me.

How much you didn’t know.

 

***

About Steven Marr

Steven Marr is an artist, writer, and scientist living in Southern California. His artwork has been exhibited in many regional juried exhibitions. His particular interests include an appreciation and reverence of nature and research on the neuroscience of creativity.

