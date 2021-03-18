A Son’s Lament

There

were five of us.

five sons.

And I think

you were weary.

Weary from this obligation

and a business failure.

I tried to reach out to you.

We spent the day together

on the race committee

of an important regatta.

Manning a whaler at the

weather mark.

And I wrote

about the experience

and gave you the writing

as a present

for Father’s Day.

Your response was,

“ I didn’t know you

could write like that.”

How much you didn’t know

about me.

How much you didn’t know.

***

—

Shutterstock