A Son’s Lament

There
were five of us.
five sons.
And I think
you were weary.
Weary from this obligation
and a business failure.
I tried to reach out to you.
We spent the day together
on the race committee
of an important regatta.
Manning a whaler at the
weather mark.
And I wrote
about the experience
and gave you the writing
as a present
for Father’s Day.
Your response was,
“ I didn’t know you
could write like that.”
How much you didn’t know
about me.
How much you didn’t know.
***
