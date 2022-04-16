National Coin Week, 3rd Week in April
The theme for the 2022 National Coin Week (April 17-23) is “Dynamic Designs, Artistic Masterpieces.” The American Numismatic Association suggest you look closely at the coins you carry. You might find you have currency worth more than face value – and you will certainly find miniature works of art. There are other reasons to collect coins.
A Thought for Your Penny – by Don Mathis
Fortune, I did not have any
Then I found a lonely penny
I checked to see who was around
Before I picked it off the ground
I don’t really believe in luck
Nevertheless, I picked it up
Then I realized by this act
I embraced the faith I did lack
Humans have hopes like dogs have fleas
Belief grew in me by degrees
And Franklin’s lesson I have learned
A penny saved, a penny earned
But more than that, I realize
Pennies from heaven bring a prize
Picking up coins helps me lose weight
And also lowers my heart rate
So now, unintentionally
I pick up any coin I see
Shutterstock image