National Coin Week, 3rd Week in April

The theme for the 2022 National Coin Week (April 17-23) is “Dynamic Designs, Artistic Masterpieces.” The American Numismatic Association suggest you look closely at the coins you carry. You might find you have currency worth more than face value – and you will certainly find miniature works of art. There are other reasons to collect coins.

A Thought for Your Penny – by Don Mathis

Fortune, I did not have any

Then I found a lonely penny

I checked to see who was around

Before I picked it off the ground

I don’t really believe in luck

Nevertheless, I picked it up

Then I realized by this act

I embraced the faith I did lack

Humans have hopes like dogs have fleas

Belief grew in me by degrees

And Franklin’s lesson I have learned

A penny saved, a penny earned

But more than that, I realize

Pennies from heaven bring a prize

Picking up coins helps me lose weight

And also lowers my heart rate

So now, unintentionally

I pick up any coin I see

XXX

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Shutterstock image