Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / A Thought for Your Penny

A Thought for Your Penny

National Coin Week, 3rd Week in April

by Leave a Comment

National Coin Week, 3rd Week in April

 

The theme for the 2022 National Coin Week (April 17-23) is “Dynamic Designs, Artistic Masterpieces.” The American Numismatic Association suggest you look closely at the coins you carry. You might find you have currency worth more than face value – and you will certainly find miniature works of art. There are other reasons to collect coins.

 

A Thought for Your Penny – by Don Mathis

 

Fortune, I did not have any

Then I found a lonely penny

I checked to see who was around

Before I picked it off the ground

I don’t really believe in luck

Nevertheless, I picked it up

Then I realized by this act
I embraced the faith I did lack

Humans have hopes like dogs have fleas
Belief grew in me by degrees

And Franklin’s lesson I have learned
A penny saved, a penny earned

But more than that, I realize
Pennies from heaven bring a prize

Picking up coins helps me lose weight
And also lowers my heart rate

So now, unintentionally
I pick up any coin I see

 

XXX

 

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please support our mission and join us as a Premium Member.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Talk to you soon.

 

Shutterstock image

 

 

About Don Mathis

Don Mathis is a poet, a journalist, a concerned father, and loving grandfather. Though this Texas family reside hours apart, they always remain close to each other’s heart.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x