Accelerated Commutation–Resolving COVID-19 Prison Pandemic

Elderly and aging incarcerated souls, particularly souls serving life without parole sentences, and souls who have pre-existing medical conditions have a high risk of contracting and dying from COVID-19. Prisons are not environmentally and structurally configured to implement the COVID-19 protocols mandated by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.org). Many incarcerated souls are being “double-celled” – a set of circumstances that makes “social distancing” impossible – as they are sharing a confined space for a period of at least 23 hours each day with another soul. The “Accelerated Commutation” Initiative will release aging and elderly incarcerated souls and incarcerated souls with pre-existing medical conditions; reduce the prison population; and free up space that will allow for single-celling at prisons. Aging and elderly incarcerated souls have an exceptionally low recidivism rate. According to the Vera Institute of Justice (www.vera.org), recidivism rates for souls between the ages 50 and 65 is 2%. and “almost zero” for souls older than 65.

Eligibility Criteria

Incarcerated souls beginning at age 50 are eligible candidates for the

“Accelerated Commutation” Initiative. The following criteria, along with age, should be used as the yardstick for measuring an incarcerated soul’s candidacy for the “Accelerated Commutation” Initiative.

(A) Served a minimum of 25 years of a life without parole sentence

(B) Pre-existing medical condition

(C) Possess a low-risk assessment score (COMPAS)

(D) Accepted full responsibility for the behavior they engaged in which brought them to prison

(E) Demonstrated a positive adjustment to institutionalization

(F) Obtained a GED and/or college education or vocational training while incarcerated

(G) Obtained employment skills, community ties, and/or employment while incarcerated

(H) Possess a Home Plan

(I) Received and/or accepted invitations to assume leadership roles in academic, mentoring, public policy, or social entrepreneurial activities and initiatives that enhance the institutional environment and positively impact communities outside of the institutional environment while incarcerated

(J) Possess a track record of designing and/or co-implementing and/or participating in solutions-based initiatives (e.g., atonement programs, domestic violence workshops, mentoring programs, and programs/forums which specifically help to minimize/eradicate violence, Fatherlessness, poverty, emotional/spiritual/psychological trauma and toxicity, recidivism, and crime) while incarcerated

Candidates

Incarcerated souls who meet many, if not all, of the suggested eligibility requirements for immediate release under the “Accelerated Commutation” Initiative can be found at prisons throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Many aging and elderly incarcerated souls have mentored younger prisoners and have, with the support of community stakeholders, co-implemented initiatives that address public safety issues which include, but are not limited to, gun violence. A sample group of candidates for the “Accelerated Commutation” Initiative are aging and elderly incarcerated souls who are “inside-out” Criminal Justice Reform, Reentry, and Social Justice Thought Leaders and members of a nationally acclaimed “inside-out” think tank – SCI Phoenix LIFERS, Inc. (“LIFERS, Inc.”) (www.lifersincpa.org) established in 1989. They designed research-driven and solutions-based initiatives that prevent, reduce, and eradicate Philadelphia’s out-of-control gun violence, recidivism, the “school-to-prison” pipeline, Fatherlessness, intergenerational incarceration, and street crime. Initiatives that operate under the umbrella of LIFERS, Inc. include:

Middle Neighborhoods At-Risk Youth And Young Adults Mentoring Program, A Branch Of LIFERS, Inc. Public Safety Initiative External Affiliations is a gun violence prevention/ reduction mentoring initiative that was approved and funded by the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Violence Prevention on 31 December 2019 (https://mailchi.mp/phila.gov/city-awards-more-than-700000-to-grassroots-efforts-to-stem-gun-violence-309345?e=0dfdda1bd3). Mentors for the initiative received mentorship training from Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region (https://independencebigs.org) and a certificate that acknowledged their successful completion of the said training. Due to COVID-19, the 13-week gun violence prevention/reduction mentoring initiative which commenced on 22 February 2020 and operated in the Cobbs Creek section of West Philadelphia was suspended on 23 March 2020.

is the direct result of SCI-PHOENIX LIFERS, Inc. receiving an invitation to participate in a discussion with a doctoral candidate whose dissertation explored an analysis of commutation release in the United States. The LIFERS Project Of Service In Support Of Commutation Release provides a blueprint for eligible candidates for commutation release to continue addressing and eradicating factors that marginalize communities — the same work they performed during their incarceration.

provides a blueprint for eligible candidates for commutation release to continue addressing and eradicating factors that marginalize communities — the same work they performed during their incarceration. OPERATION FRESH START™ – Crafted by a highly respected veteran jurist in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Court of Common Pleas, The Honorable James M. DeLeon, OPERATION FRESH START™ , a component of LIFERS, Inc’s series of initiatives, creates pathways to reintegration and redemption for the approximately 600,000 souls released annually from American correctional facilities by addressing post-prison collateral consequences through the following: Governor’s Mentorship Initiative District Attorney’s Mentorship Initiative Mayor’s Mentorship Initiative City Council’s Mentorship Initiative The Jacobs Downward Departure Program Crime Victims Compensation Fund Scholarship German Workforce Skills Initiative Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Initiative

– Crafted by a highly respected veteran jurist in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania’s Court of Common Pleas, The Honorable James M. DeLeon, , a component of LIFERS, Inc’s series of initiatives, creates pathways to reintegration and redemption for the approximately 600,000 souls released annually from American correctional facilities by addressing post-prison collateral consequences through the following:

Community Support

The concept for the “Accelerated Commutation” Initiative has been explored with a number of community stakeholders throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Community stakeholders have express support for the “Accelerated Commutation” Initiative.

