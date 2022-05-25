ADHD, Anxiety, and Perfectionism With Laura [Video]

By Understood

Host Laura Key shares her own “aha” moment in this inaugural episode of “ADHD Aha!” Laura was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult. But it took an emotional moment in her childhood bedroom to finally show her that her ADHD is real. Amanda Morin joins Laura to talk about ADHD in women and girls, anxiety, and why so many people with ADHD are perfectionists.

i stumbled across

one particular journal from when i was

13 or 14.

and

every other page just had the word focus

scribbled all over the pages

everywhere in different shapes some in

bubble letters like a kid would do it

was

very emotional to see my childhood

writing and my childhood struggles

all coming together and i just started

crying

i was bawling it just became clear and i

was like oh this is real i have adhd

i didn’t believe my diagnosis when i got

it

i thought it’s just gonna go away

maybe it was stigma

maybe my perfectionist self blamed my

own willpower and thought that i should

just be able to deal with it on my own

but more than anything

i didn’t think i deserved a reason to

struggle

i was 30 when i got my adhd diagnosis

now it’s about 10 years later and i’ve

had many aha moments that helped me be

kinder to myself

but the most important aha moment was

the first one i ever had

it was the moment that showed me that my

adhd was real and it hit me like a ton

of bricks

hi i’m your host laura key i’m the

editorial director at understood and i

have adhd

welcome to adhd aha

on our show we’re gonna dive into the

moments that make people go yep it’s

really real

the moments when the symptoms of adhd

become crystal clear

each episode will hear a story from

someone new

that might be a person with adhd

or someone who noticed adhd in someone

else

and this week

that person

is me

i’m already laughing because i’m here

today with my dear friend amanda morin

who is the host of the init podcast

which is also part of the understood

podcast network this is our first

episode and we’re already going to go

you know off script because normally

what you’re going to hear is me

interviewing the story sharer from the

first segment of each show

but this week since

i’m the one who shared my story amanda

is going to be interviewing me

so welcome amanda thank you for being

here oh it’s so much fun to be here

today and we spent so much time working

on in it together that this is a fun way

of flipping the tables

so since i get to interview you today

i’m just going to take right over laura

how does that sound okay i’m ready so

laura you have adhd i do you also have

anxiety i do

can you tell me if there’s a connection

between the two for you oh yes there is

a connection and it is very hard to

untangle most of the time and that’s

part of what

led me to my big aha moment

i was diagnosed with anxiety in my late

20s and i was prescribed anti-anxiety

medication no i didn’t want to take it

because i being the

tough midwestern girl that i am thought

that i could just pull myself up by the

bootstraps and i didn’t actually need

medication and i would just figure this

anxiety thing out on my own i’m just so

glad that i ended up taking the

medication because

once i had that anxiety under control or

more under control so you got your

anxiety under control this is what you

look like with anxiety under control

yes

yes

but yeah i was finally able to see

clearly the other things that were going

on with me and one of those things was

adhd i always use the example with

people that medication was like a

metronome for my emotions

it helped me

stay in balance and my emotions would

still speed up and they would get hot or

they would slow down and i would get sad

but still i could feel the rhythm of my

emotions and

better understand the other things that

were going on with the medication it was

like wow okay i know how i’m feeling i

feel normal right that’s a common fear

people are afraid they’ll take

medication and they won’t be themselves

or feel normal

and

wow i’m really distracted all the time

what’s that about and that’s what

launched us into the conversation about

my having adhd and it’s really

interesting because part of adhd is also

trouble managing emotions and that’s why

i said earlier that the anxiety and the

adhd gets so tangled up because anxiety

makes it hard to manage emotions and so

does adhd but i think i’m starting to be

able to sort out the difference in like

what that means to me personally with

the adhd difficulty managing emotions it

is so hard to put the brakes on my

feelings i work really hard to just take

a breath

between action and reaction and

i don’t always succeed i do better when

i’m taking my adhd medication but

there’s a lot of overlap there and it’s

confusing some of the strategies you’re

talking about that like taking a breath

those are things that all of us need to

learn how to do right

but i think in some ways because you

have this diagnosis and you know that

it’s hard to put the brakes on the

emotions you’re kind of ahead of the

game when we hear about people having a

diagnosis we think oh no they have adhd

what’s their life going to be like but

on the other side of it it’s

oh my gosh i know i have adhd

and now i know how to manage it right so

i watch you do it

i hear you say i need a moment we know

each other well enough that i can say to

you hey i think you need a moment and i

love when you say that to me

you say it to me too i mean let’s be

honest here it’s a reciprocal kind of

thing what was the moment that made you

say

i can’t carry this

by myself anymore the moment that i i

realized i couldn’t carry this by myself

anymore

was my adhd aha moment after my

diagnosis

i went home to visit my family for a

holiday so i went to my childhood home

and i was in my bedroom

and i was going through all of my

journals from high school i was a really

avid journaler i was always writing down

everything not just you know emotional

entries but lists and things i needed to

do so it’s all becoming clearer here

right right and i was going through my

journals one day and i stumbled across

one particular journal that had entry

after entry i think this was a journal

from when i was 13 or 14

and

every other page just had the word focus

scribbled all over the pages

everywhere in different shapes some in

bubble letters like a kid would do it

was very emotional to see my childhood

writing and my childhood struggles

all coming together and i know that i

was consciously writing the word focus

but i had no idea why i was doing that

but in hindsight i look back and i

realized oh my gosh i wanted to be so

perfect

all the time and i was struggling so

hard to focus on getting things done

on following through with schedules and

my schedule was packed back then i was a

star athlete a straight a student

i

you know i had a lot of friends but i

was struggling so much

to just be perfect and to hide the

secret that i didn’t even know i had and

i just started crying i was bawling when

i stumbled across these pages it just

became clear and i was like oh this is

real

i have adhd

were you crying because

you realized you had adhd and it was

real

or were you crying

for

the laura who didn’t know that i was

absolutely crying for the laura who

didn’t know that i wish that that laura

had noticed these things earlier and

asked for help

so that i wouldn’t have been so hard on

myself all the time i’m not saying that

i wanted to slack off or anything like

that and that’s another myth it’s not

about slacking off it’s about not

pushing myself to the point where i was

barely sleeping amanda i was up all

night working on my ap calc homework my

ap physics my ap literature homework

practicing basketball and volleyball for

five hours a day

never ever giving myself a break i

remember one time

i actually got in trouble from one of my

coaches

because during the junior varsity game i

was on the varsity team

instead of watching the game i was doing

my homework because i was so nervous

about getting it done i must have been

the only kid in high school who got in

trouble for doing too much homework

so let’s talk about perfectionism for a

minute because that’s such a key point

of your story

is how perfectionism

was your coping mechanism it was your

way to sort of stay on top of things

now i’m going to go a little bit expert

on you here because you know that like

that’s what i do do it it’s not uncommon

perfectionism and adhd for women is one

of the most common things that happen

together it’s a control thing right and

i don’t mean controlling like i have to

be in control of everybody but it’s a

control like i have to be in control of

my image i have to be control of

everything i’ve got

lined up

i have to do it best i have to make sure

i am not

failing in any kind of way and i think

that perfectionism

a lot of times is about making sure that

we are not looking like we’re failing to

the rest of the world right and i think

when you feel like on the inside that

you’re failing

even though other people can’t see it

you have to work harder and harder

to keep up with your own expectations

and it becomes perfectionism i know that

both of my kids

who have adhd and executive functioning

issues

they hate to fail they would rather not

do something than fail at it and that’s

the kind of thing that happens often

with people who have adhd and

i don’t know i’m watching you a little

bit we’re sitting here watching you

you’re getting a little teary tell me

about this

i don’t need to say anything else you

just summed it up i relate to your kids

that’s

taking a chance trying something new

that i might fail at doing this podcast

these are huge risks for me i’m

scared i’m this is a way that i’m

pushing myself right like just in life

trying to be okay with not being perfect

or

failing we don’t want this podcast to

fail though by the way share tell a

friend but yeah

your expectations may be super high but

we’re not going to fail

we’ve worked together for almost what a

decade now and i only found out about

two years ago literally when we started

working on in it together that you have

adhd

and it was really surprising to me that

you were so private about it for such a

long time i mean i noticed that you were

a tremendously organized person and i

just thought that was your personality

but it sounds like you were working hard

at that why did you not tell us sooner

yes you’re right that i was working

very hard at that it was very new to me

when we started working together so

about six years ago that was just a few

years after i had been diagnosed with

adhd i worked at understood at that time

and looking back i can’t believe that i

was carrying some of the same stigma

about myself and the same myths that

other people with adhd have despite

having worked there that just goes to

show how strong those myths and that

stigma can be and how deep they run the

conversation has changed a lot in the

past five years right so

adhd in women

looks really different can you tell me a

little bit about what you thought adhd

looked like before you were diagnosed

with it i thought adhd looked like

something you could look at

right something noticeable something

very visible hyperactivity running

around

roughhousing fidgeting

being overly restless and it does look

that way to some people men and women

boys and girls

but that’s not how it was surfacing for

me for me it was surfacing through

constant distraction i couldn’t keep my

focus if something distracted me and i

couldn’t get it back i was having so

much trouble getting organized and

following through on tasks i think it’s

such a good point about distraction for

women that’s a fairly common symptom

that distraction and inability to focus

and those kinds of things

that i think a lot of people don’t

automatically think oh that’s adhd and

it’s funny that you mentioned amanda

that working together you thought that i

was the most organized person and i’m

not surprised that you thought that

because i worked my butt off to make it

seem that way i used to do this thing

where i would give myself

fake deadlines in order to get something

done on time so if i had a presentation

that was due on a friday i would tell

myself that it was due on wednesday

and i would actually make myself believe

that was true to the point that

wednesday would come around and i’d say

why isn’t anyone asking for this yet

i can’t imagine what that was like for

you i can’t imagine you carrying that

and having everybody else think that

you were so on top of it and feeling on

the inside like you weren’t do you think

your aha moment has changed how you are

in the workplace are you

still as hard on yourself

no i’m not i mean i think i’m someone

who will always be hard on myself but

not nearly to the degree that i used to

be as a teenager throughout my 20s in my

early 30s you know now as i approach 40

i feel so much more empathy toward

myself i feel okay with asking for help

or saying something like hey i didn’t

actually catch everything you just said

would you mind putting that in an email

for me so i can go back to it later say

10 years from now you’re in a different

workplace what would you do now

knowing that you have adhd that you

wouldn’t have done in your 20s well i’ll

tell you what i hope i would do i hope

that

i would disclose my adhd from the get-go

not as something that i’m ashamed of but

as something that is part of what makes

me unique is also part of what makes me

good at what i do and is also going to

cause some struggles here and there that

i’m going to accommodate for i would

hope that for anyone that they would

feel comfortable doing that and

especially women women with adhd i think

i’m clearly generalizing here i’m a

sample of one but i think that we work

really hard to hide

our

quote unquote imperfections i think

sometimes we feel like

we don’t want to admit that we need

support because it may make us look weak

and i actually think speaking up for

what you need makes you look

strong but maybe it makes you feel

weaker sometimes

you know for somebody who wasn’t

diagnosed until later in life you’ve

really come so far

to be able to

not just internalize it and realize

there’s nothing wrong with this this is

just who i am but also to start

talking about it with your family and

start teaching them what is working for

you

my six-year-old she it’s funny sometimes

i hear her reciting the strategies back

to me when i’m having trouble

that’s amazing it makes me really proud

of myself and of her when i hear her

repeating back to me the same things i

said to her like

okay i know that this might be upsetting

but let’s we’re just going to take a

moment right now and she’ll say that to

me

sometimes in ways that i don’t adore

like i’ll be like you really you need to

tie your shoes right now because we have

to leave we’re gonna be late and she’ll

say laura not laura she doesn’t call me

laura she’ll say mom i think you really

should just take a minute for yourself

right now and calm down

isn’t it the worst when they throw that

back at us

so annoying we teach them well and then

they teach us right back that’s just

parenthood but

i think it’s cool that she’s learning

those things and i see it in action yeah

i really hope that the lessons that i’m

learning on this journey with adhd that

as my kids get older and if we start to

notice signs of adhd or if we don’t

either way i want to help my kids

understand that it’s okay

and yeah you still need to work hard

but

mommy maybe worked herself a little bit

too hard

and you don’t need to be a perfectionist

about things

the last time we had a conversation

about this and that was a couple of

years ago you hadn’t talked to many

people outside of just the few friends

and your immediate family has that

changed yes it has i’m actually excited

about that i have had so many encounters

with people

in a further orbit of friendship not my

closest friends but friends of friends

it’s like there’s something that draws

us to each other they will tell me about

an experience that they have with like

their child struggling with adhd not

even knowing what i do for a living and

i say you know what i have adhd i

understand

and they look at me with this look of

relief like oh my gosh she gets it she’s

not judging me that’s fantastic and it

feels so good so you get to hear

people’s aha moments all the time

i do and i’m putting a bet on what i

think is a fact that everyone with adhd

had some kind of adhd aha moment whether

it be pre-diagnosis

post-diagnosis

there is some

moment that finally is your tipping

point and helps you understand oh this

is real oh i need to be kind to myself

oh i i need help with this the reason i

want to do this show

is because i hear all the time no adhd

isn’t real or i hear the opposite of

that which is everybody has adhd

and you hear that so much these days in

our pandemic world where so many people

are struggling with focus

struggling to manage emotions they’re

feeling restless etc etc

and

it may be true that a lot of people are

struggling but adhd is unique and it’s

complicated

and

the

behaviors that are symptoms of adhd i

think can be really confusing for a lot

of people because they are this kind of

ubiquitous universal human behavior it’s

true everybody has trouble focusing

sometimes everybody goes off the handle

sometimes and has trouble managing their

emotions everybody gets fidgety from

time to time but with adhd it’s like

these human behaviors on steroids

they’re bigger they are

harder to harness you have a real

brain-based difficulty

that you need support for whether that’s

medication or therapy or meditation

whatever it may be and i want people to

hear other people’s stories hear about

those tipping points those aha moments

that other people had and realized that

yeah that moment was way different than

mine but i get it i’ve had that tipping

point too and feel that community reduce

some of that internal

stigma or that not being allowed to be

differentness or not being allowed to be

imperfectness i think it’s so cool that

people seek you out to tell you stories

i wonder what that’s about i wonder if

there’s some sort of brain wave

freelance thing going on there what’s

the exp water finds itself something

like that oh i like that i don’t think

i’ve ever heard that yeah someone said

that to me years ago it always stuck

with me water finds itself you can

picture the water kind of pulling

together you know laura my husband was

also diagnosed in his 30s after our son

was diagnosed because all of a sudden he

went back and looked at his childhood

differently and i remember

asking you if i could tell him about our

conversations

because

it felt like if i could tell him there’s

somebody else out there besides me who

got it

he’d feel connected and i know that you

and he have had conversations about this

now and i think that’s what this does is

it brings community together in such a

beautiful way do you think aha moments

are things that can be

forced or do you think they’re

epiphanies

i think they’re epiphanies but maybe

people will prove me wrong through the

course of this podcast

i can’t wait to hear from everybody i’m

hoping that hearing other people’s aha

moments will bring about those

epiphanies and i think it’s so brave of

you to talk about this for your very

first episode and i think it makes you

the perfect person to host this podcast

it’s interesting to me

to hear you say that it’s a risk

because

to me

i don’t see this as a risk i see it as

as a leap right it’s like something

new that you don’t know how to do and

maybe that’s growth

yeah it is you’re right that’s not how

it works in my brain all the time but

that’s why we’re friends because you can

remind me of that right oh well and also

because

i’m saying it to you

and you’ll say it to me tomorrow i think

that’s one of the things that is so

beneficial about talking about adhd with

somebody else is that you have people

who you can lean on who are going to say

things to like this is growth laura this

is not a risk

this is

something to be really proud of and i

can say that to you because i know you

and i know how your brain works right

and i know that your brain on the inside

it’s moving a mile a minute and it’s

21:36

telling you all the things that could go

21:38

wrong and it’s telling you all the

21:39

things that that you’re worried about

21:41

and what if you forget to say this and

21:42

what if you don’t do this and oh my gosh

21:44

i didn’t write it down

21:46

get out of my head

21:48

sorry

21:50

and that

21:51

listeners is why amanda is interviewing

21:53

laura today

21:58

you’ve been listening to adhd aha from

22:01

the understood podcast network you can

22:03

listen and subscribe to adhd aha on

22:06

apple spotify or anywhere you get your

22:08

podcasts and if you like what you heard

22:10

today tell someone about the show

22:12

we rely on listeners like you to reach

22:14

and support more people

22:16

and if you want to share your own aha

22:18

moment email us at

22:20

adhdaha understood.org

22:23

i’d love to hear from you you can go to

22:25

u.org

22:26

adhd aha to find details on each episode

22:30

and related resources that’s the letter

22:32

u as an understood dot o r g slash adhd

22:37

aha understood as a not-for-profit

22:40

organization we have no affiliation with

22:42

pharmaceutical companies we have an

22:44

ambitious mission to shape the world for

22:46

difference and we welcome you to join us

22:49

in achieving our goals learn more at

22:51

understood.org slash mission adhd aha is

22:55

produced by jessamine mali say hi

22:57

jessamine hi everyone justin d wright

23:00

created our music seth melnick and

23:02

brianna berry are our production

23:04

directors scott cochier is our creative

23:06

director and i’m your host laura key

23:09

editorial director at understood thanks

23:12

so much for listening

23:16

[Music]

23:37

you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock