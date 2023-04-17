Adrenalized Intention: The Secret to Achieving Your Dreams

Are you among the many who have set countless goals and still find yourself struggling to achieve your dreams? Did you know that only 3% of individuals write out their plans for their future goals? That is an extremely low number.

There are a surprising number of statistics regarding goal setting that reveal a lot about why people don’t achieve their goals. In 2023, 30% of U.S. adults were not likely to set goals for the year. Twenty four percent were categorized as “winging it” and only 23% were planning to be diligent in writing their goals down with action steps and focus. So here’s a truth bomb: the key to achieving your dreams is not merely setting goals, it’s the intention behind everything that you do.

Oftentimes, we overlook the importance of our intentions and solely focus on the end results. In this blog post, we will dive deep into the concept of adrenalized intention and learn how to use it to make our dreams a reality. Whether you are self-employed, a business owner, or an executive, this secret ingredient to success will unlock your full potential and transform your life.

Intention is the driving force behind our actions, the energy that determines our direction, and the mindset that ultimately decides our success. It is the catalyst that can either propel us forward or keep us stuck in the same place. Defining intention is of utmost importance if you want to formulate the right strategy that would lead you to achieve your dreams.

To harness and adrenalize the power of intention, you need to answer these three critical questions:

Where am I headed?

Before you can figure out the best way to get to where you want to be, you need to know your destination. This may seem obvious, but it’s crucial to have absolute clarity about your goals. If you don’t know where you’re headed, it’s impossible to make efficient and productive decisions. Take the time to envision your desired outcome and ask yourself if each of your actions aligns with that vision.

2. Who do I want to be?

Who you become along the journey towards achieving your dreams is just as important as the result. Your values, beliefs, and principles should be congruent with your aspirations. Reflect on the person you want to be and make decisions that align with that identity. When you are true to yourself and aware of the role you play in your success, the journey becomes more rewarding and fulfilling.

3. Why do I want this?

Understanding your “why” is the foundation of your intention. Why are you chasing your dreams? What motivates and drives you? Your reasons behind wanting to achieve your goals need to be strong enough to withstand every obstacle and challenge that comes your way. When you are clear about your “why,” it fuels your actions with unshakable determination and focus.

Now that you have answered these key questions, it’s time to use adrenalized intention to propel you forward.

This process involves deliberately and consistently tapping into the energy that arises when you remember and focus on your “why.” It means maintaining a sense of urgency and conviction in everything you do.

Staying connected to your adrenalized intention requires that you actively engage with your goals daily. Make a habit of reviewing your goals, motivations, and progress daily. Visualize the future you desire and feel the excitement it brings.

When you are emotionally connected to your intention, it becomes significantly easier to stay focused and committed to the trajectory of your dreams.

Achieving your dreams is a journey that requires clarity, determination, and a solid understanding of your adrenalized intention. By answering the critical questions of where you are headed, who you want to be, and why you want it, you create a roadmap that guides you towards your dreams.

Remember that the power of intention can propel you forward or hold you back; make a conscious choice to engage with your intentions daily and watch your dreams become a reality. With adrenalized intention as your secret weapon, there’s nothing standing in your way!

iStock image