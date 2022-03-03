Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality: Elders and the Equality Act [Video]

Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality: Elders and the Equality Act [Video]

Every LGBTQ+ person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

by Leave a Comment

Every LGBTQ+ person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Join us and SAGE live on Monday, September 13th at 6 PM ET for a discussion with prominent LGBTQ+ elders on what it’s like to get older, the rights we’ve won over the last decades, and the fights still to come.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:21
hello and thank you so much for joining
00:23
us today my name is jay brown i use he
00:26
him pronouns and the vice president of
00:28
programs research and training for the
00:30
human rights campaign
00:31
through our programs we work to increase
00:33
understanding and encourage lgbtq plus
00:36
inclusive policies and practices
00:39
through this work we’re building bridges
00:41
and changing hearts and minds across the
00:43
globe today and every day we are proud
00:45
to partner with sage to help ensure that
00:48
lgbtq plus elders have the resources and
00:50
protections they needed they need to
00:52
truly thrive
00:54
and that’s why we’re joining forces for
00:56
today’s event
00:57
today we will focus on the experiences
00:59
of our elders in the struggle the
01:01
challenges they face and why the
01:03
equality act is so necessary as a
01:06
transgender man and advocate i know
01:07
firsthand the unique challenges faced in
01:10
seeking equitable treatment in health
01:12
care having to navigate a lack of
01:14
knowledge among health care
01:15
professionals and a simultaneous need
01:18
for their expertise and services
01:20
the difficultness of this of course is
01:22
compounded by fears of discrimination
01:25
as lgbtq plus people age these kinds of
01:27
concerns are among the many facing our
01:29
community
01:30
sage is a true partner in confronting
01:32
these realities and a true leader our
01:35
work together with the long-term care
01:37
equality index is one part of addressing
01:39
these issues the equality act would be
01:41
another here to tell us more about the
01:44
incredible work of sage is their ceo
01:46
michael adams michael is a globally
01:48
respected thought leader and advocate
01:50
who has devoted his entire career to
01:53
advancing lgbtq plus equality michael
01:59
okay
02:00
hi everybody everybody it’s really
02:02
wonderful to be here my name is michael
02:05
adams and i’m the ceo of sage and it’s
02:08
truly a pleasure to be here with you all
02:10
uh i’m so honored to be part of this
02:13
program
02:15
with such amazing elder leaders from our
02:17
communities and with jay who was both a
02:20
great leader and a close and trusted
02:22
colleague in this work sage was founded
02:25
more than 40 years ago to improve the
02:27
quality of life of lgbtq older people
02:31
we do our work by offering services and
02:34
programs for our communities elders in
02:37
partnership with our sage affiliate
02:38
network across the country
02:41
by advocating for laws and policies on
02:43
aging that are lgbtq inclusive and by
02:47
providing training and tools for elder
02:49
care and service providers so that they
02:51
can treat our community’s elders with
02:53
the respect they deserve
02:55
and in connection with that last aspect
02:58
of our work sage is very proud to
03:00
partner with jay and his team at hrc
03:03
on the long-term care equality index
03:05
which jay mentioned we’re here today to
03:08
talk about the equality act a bill
03:10
pending before a congress that would
03:12
once and for all establish full legal
03:15
anti-discrimination protections for
03:18
lgbtq people and all the key parts of
03:20
our lives in employment housing
03:23
education credit public accommodations
03:26
health and services and more
03:29
the equality act has already been
03:30
approved by the u s house of
03:32
representatives and president biden
03:34
wants to sign it into law but for that
03:36
to happen we need the us senate to
03:38
approve it
03:39
senators of sages made passage of the
03:41
equality act one of our organization’s
03:44
top priorities because in fact the
03:47
protections it would provide are
03:48
essential for our communities elders
03:52
across the country we work with
03:54
thousands and thousands of elders who
03:56
over and over again are confronted with
04:00
discrimination in their daily lives in
04:03
housing in elder care
04:05
and services and in every aspect of
04:07
their lives sages work closely with the
04:10
coalition supporting the equality act to
04:13
include specific language and provisions
04:16
that will finally provide the legal
04:19
protections that our elders need so that
04:21
they’re treated with the dignity and
04:22
respect they deserve as they age
04:25
too often we hear from sage’s
04:26
constituents that they feel forced to go
04:28
back into the closet in order to protect
04:31
themselves from discrimination where
04:32
they live where they get their services
04:35
where they get their care
04:37
enough
04:38
this has to stop and it has to stop now
04:42
our community’s elders truly cannot
04:44
afford to wait any longer we need the
04:47
equality act to become law and we need
04:50
to become law now okay so enough from
04:52
hearing about me and from me
04:54
it’s now time to turn the floor over to
04:57
two elder leaders from our community two
05:00
sages as we say
05:02
so that we can be inspired by their
05:04
experiences and by their wisdom as we
05:08
work together to pass the equality act
05:11
we’re honored to be joined by reverend
05:13
goddess kennedy and randy robertson
05:16
since reverend kennedy and randy are our
05:19
special guests of honor jay and i are
05:21
going to take turns asking them to
05:23
enlighten us on some key questions
05:26
uh and i’m going to start with the
05:27
question for the reverend so reverend
05:30
kennedy i think we all know that you
05:32
have a life story that has brought you
05:34
through a lot
05:35
and i’d like to start us off by
05:37
grounding us in your story in your past
05:41
and your present so that we have a
05:43
better understanding of what brings you
05:45
to activism today in the present now i
05:48
know that your mom your mother forced
05:50
you to marry a man when you were just 14
05:53
years old in order to cure you of liking
05:55
girls can you talk to us about that
05:58
event and how it changed your life path
06:01
um yes good afternoon everybody and
06:04
thank you for having me um
06:06
yes i was at 14 years old living in
06:10
saratoga springs new york i was born and
06:12
raised up there and of course in those
06:14
days you know parents always had say so
06:16
over their children my mother signed for
06:19
me to get married at 14
06:21
trying to so-called cure my lesbianism
06:25
and which did not work
06:28
and the course of it was
06:30
that
06:31
i was determined not to get married she
06:34
was determined for me to marry
06:36
long story short i ran away from home
06:38
joined the air force passed the test was
06:40
in waco texas and really thought i had
06:42
gotten away mother had private detective
06:45
and long story short i was in the air
06:47
force exactly 14 days and there she was
06:50
her and the private detective and
06:52
everybody there i got a meritorious
06:54
service for wanting to serve my country
06:57
returned to saratoga springs long story
06:59
short got married at 14 june 7 1953
07:04
the only one upset i had on my mother
07:06
was she had picked out someone for me to
07:08
marry and being back and forth in new
07:10
york um my grandmother on my father’s
07:13
side moved here and so i had been back
07:15
and forth to new york and i used to hang
07:16
out this little storefront church and
07:18
they were getting ready to put the
07:19
minister out because he was not married
07:21
and we sort of like struck a deal
07:24
called my mother told her well i’m in
07:26
love i’m hurting a minister she was
07:27
thrilled
07:28
and
07:29
the result of it was yes i did get
07:31
married however
07:33
um when it was found out about what had
07:36
happened and it was really illegal for
07:40
what she did
07:41
although the marriage was consummated
07:43
was unknown what do you think saying
07:45
another dearest from going to jail
07:51
thanks reverend kennedy
07:57
i know you will also have oh there we go
08:00
to randy randy i know you have an
08:02
incredible life story too you you you
08:04
rose to rank of lieutenant colonel
08:05
during your 22-year career in the air
08:07
force which is phenomenal thank you so
08:09
much for your service i believe you
08:10
retired in 2010 how do you feel about
08:13
what you saw us as a service member in
08:14
regards to don’t ask don’t tell and
08:16
other discriminatory treatment
08:20
i i threw my criteria through the
08:23
entirety of the don’t ask don’t tell era
08:26
and
08:28
um the end of my career the end of 2010
08:31
i was actually privileged to be in the
08:34
auditorium at the pentagon when jay
08:37
johnson then the general counsel for the
08:39
department of defense along with the
08:42
chairman of the joint chief staff chief
08:44
of staff
08:46
briefed many of us who were on staff in
08:48
the pentagon military personnel
08:51
um
08:52
not saying the end of don’t ask tell was
08:55
uh
08:56
for certain
08:57
but
08:58
setting us up to ensure that we were
09:01
thinking about the policy pieces that
09:03
were an inevitable
09:04
outflow from that
09:06
and interestingly enough as i stood in
09:08
the back of the auditorium i got there
09:10
too late to have a seat um
09:14
the thought that crossed my mind was
09:17
this is great for my friends in the
09:19
service who are lgb
09:22
but for me as a trans person
09:25
this was never going to
09:28
the end of don’t ask me
09:30
was never going to affect me and my
09:32
ability to continue to serve
09:34
and it was a mixed bag it was good and
09:37
it was bad
09:38
all at the same time
09:39
[Music]
09:44
okay thanks randy
09:46
reverend kennedy i want to ask you a
09:48
question obviously you you share with us
09:52
just a little bit about your about your
09:54
life path um so far in our program and
09:58
um i think we all know
10:00
that in our fight for
10:02
lgbtq rights we’ve
10:04
made some progress we’ve made some
10:06
advances so what i’d like to ask you is
10:09
what
10:11
what are the advances that stand out to
10:13
you
10:14
and and how have they impacted your
10:16
personal life and by contrast where
10:19
where are the areas where you think that
10:21
we’re still really falling short in
10:24
terms of you know you know really still
10:27
facing
10:28
serious challenges with discrimination
10:30
without the protections we need so so
10:32
both advances and
10:34
um and falling short which what’s your
10:36
take on that
10:37
well the the biggest thing was like
10:40
having going back to
10:42
um being involved in stonewall 1969 who
10:45
knew
10:46
52 years later here we are but the thing
10:50
is the most important thing is
10:52
that
10:53
backwards
10:54
never followed ever and that’s been like
10:57
a slogan with me and the thing that i’m
11:00
really really very concerned about is
11:03
what is happening with our transgender
11:05
youth and what’s happening with our
11:07
youth period i mean it breaks my heart
11:11
to know that even today as we speak
11:14
young transgender um
11:16
young transgender youth and gay youth
11:18
are still living on the piers in new
11:20
york
11:21
and um
11:23
so the fight has to continue people must
11:26
it’s absolutely a must that everybody
11:28
talk to their congressman the state
11:30
people um their state chair people
11:33
whoever it takes
11:35
to get the message out that this is not
11:37
over
11:38
and there’s still going on
11:40
and uh on that on that point i
11:43
will try transmit just one minute there
11:46
is
11:46
in brooklyn right now um an exhibit
11:49
called um not another second a book by
11:52
the same name the proceeds from that
11:55
book watermark is taking on um getting
11:58
housing for youth so i’m definitely
12:00
pushing for people to get the book
12:02
and um add to
12:04
the fact that this housing is needed and
12:07
legislation is needed the equality act
12:10
is one of the most important things
12:12
that’s happening today but up in the in
12:15
the gay community and transgender
12:16
community and these communities it is up
12:19
to us to really make sure that the
12:21
quality act deals with us
12:25
as
12:25
uh young old elder whatever in this
12:29
community and that we are
12:32
thoroughly represented
12:35
yeah thank you thank you reverend
12:37
kennedy and um you know i think randy to
12:40
you you know you you mentioned you how
12:42
don’t ask don’t tell didn’t help uh
12:44
trans service members and and then you
12:47
obviously as many of us watched uh sort
12:50
of progress and then setbacks and then
12:52
progress again so same question to you
12:54
now you know when you think about
12:56
where we are when it comes to lgbtq
12:58
rights and you know the reverend
13:00
certainly touched on two uh pieces that
13:03
are
13:03
so um front of mind for me um where
13:07
we’re falling short sorry my dogs are
13:09
joining the conversation apologies
13:14
i’ll let you just take that over randy
13:16
what do you think
13:18
progress when we look at the battle for
13:20
civil rights through this struggle it’s
13:22
probably a better term uh for civil
13:24
rights in our country which extends back
13:28
hundreds of years
13:29
it has always been a struggle right it’s
13:32
always been a struggle it’s never been
13:34
an easy path it’s always been bits and
13:37
pieces at a time
13:38
and i i think we have to on one hand
13:41
fight against that but we also have to
13:44
recognize that that’s just part of the
13:46
reality doesn’t mean we don’t keep
13:48
struggling it doesn’t mean we don’t keep
13:50
working hard
13:51
um
13:52
to to do those things but we can either
13:55
be overrun by
13:57
the
13:58
negatives that come and we’ve certainly
14:00
seen you know when you look at the
14:02
policy relating to service in the
14:04
military it was it was just it went from
14:06
one extreme to another
14:08
and were at least in my opinion at a
14:10
much better place than we were but it’s
14:12
still not perfect the devil’s in those
14:14
details and the details
14:18
flow out when we have overarching
14:20
legislation that that that says we’re
14:23
going to treat everybody equally so
14:26
interestingly enough right now we back
14:28
we’re back to in the department of
14:30
defense where transgender service is
14:33
um
14:34
allowed because it’s a policy issue and
14:37
interestingly enough individuals who are
14:39
transgender
14:40
now are
14:42
again covered with the medical care
14:44
necessary for those of us who are
14:46
transgender
14:47
in the in the process but here’s the
14:49
interesting part
14:51
i’m a retiree
14:53
i’m not covered by that at this point
14:56
even though even though i am quote
14:59
covered by the same basic health care
15:01
system
15:02
i’m not covered it’s the devils are in
15:04
the details and if we
15:06
enact
15:08
the equality act suddenly all those
15:11
little details that live all across
15:14
u.s code u.s law and and policy
15:18
will be dissolved we’ll have the tool to
15:21
go to the administrative organizations
15:23
and leaders and say you’ve got to comply
15:25
and this is what compliance
15:28
all right yes yes
15:30
great
15:32
uh thank you so much for that randy
15:34
that’s really powerful and reverend i
15:36
want to turn it back i want to turn it
15:38
back to you and i actually appreciate
15:40
you mentioning the um not another second
15:42
exhibit because one of the things that
15:44
is so
15:45
beautiful and powerful about that
15:47
equipment is to you and the fact that
15:49
you are you are um featured and
15:52
spotlighted in that exhibit and one of
15:53
the things that’s striking when i went
15:55
to see that exhibit was learning about
15:58
so many different parts of your life
15:59
that you’ve been an activist in so many
16:01
different movements
16:03
and that makes me want to ask you
16:05
what message would you want to deliver
16:07
to today’s activists to younger
16:09
activists who are trying to figure out
16:11
themselves
16:12
how to move the needle right
16:15
how to advance how to bring progress
16:17
what what advice what message would you
16:19
want to bring to them
16:21
well the first of all the thing is i
16:23
talk to young people all the time uh one
16:25
of the things is i am the grandmother of
16:27
the national national network youth
16:29
movement
16:30
reverend sharpton’s organization which
16:32
i’m also one of the founding members of
16:33
the organization and my my story is this
16:37
love yourself
16:40
live your truth
16:42
and laugh in the face of adversity
16:45
because that way
16:46
it’s like
16:48
you are staying focused on who you are
16:51
and that’s the most important thing
16:53
so if you learn to love yourself
16:56
live your truth
16:58
laugh in the first face of adversity
17:00
everything else will fall into
17:02
place that’s why we call you sage
17:05
reverend kennedy thank you
17:12
you have said you said that the struggle
17:14
for justice randy is just that it’s a
17:16
struggle and it will always be so for
17:18
marginalized communities it’s our
17:20
struggle and it has to be that way so
17:22
maybe maybe our struggle can’t be
17:24
overcome maybe enduring it is part of of
17:26
what we’re doing here but how do you
17:28
make it easier how do you
17:30
how do you um what is your advice to
17:32
folks uh and especially when we’re
17:34
thinking about the equality act and what
17:36
we need uh to make it easier
17:40
so
17:41
the struggle yeah the struggle is always
17:44
maybe part of it at least for
17:47
marginalized and certainly for
17:49
marginalized groups because if you’re
17:50
not in that marginalized group you don’t
17:53
understand
17:54
the need you don’t understand that there
17:56
is a struggle even in many cases it
17:58
doesn’t mean people are uncaring or
18:01
uninterested they just don’t understand
18:03
and so it is left to us
18:07
to carry that forward to to put forward
18:10
who we are and what we need and why we
18:13
need it and so
18:15
that’s that’s always probably going to
18:16
be part of it we’re probably always
18:18
going to have to manage that now that
18:21
doesn’t mean that forever and always
18:23
lgbtq people are going to have to have
18:26
the struggle but if it’s not us it’s
18:28
going to be somebody else and we have as
18:30
big a responsibility
18:33
to those other groups as we have to
18:35
taking care of ourselves in this
18:37
struggle um and so
18:40
right now it’s the equality act and
18:42
interestingly enough the equality act is
18:44
going to reach farther than just lgbtq
18:47
rights and that’s what a lot of people
18:48
fail to realize it’s ultimately much
18:51
bigger than that so this struggle even
18:53
now reaches beyond and we’ve got to keep
18:55
that in in mind as we as we
18:58
advance this right and just struggle
19:03
so reverend kennedy speaking of um going
19:06
vague picking up on randy’s comments i
19:08
wanna i wanna ask you a question about
19:10
faith
19:11
um
19:12
you know some opponents of the equality
19:14
act ground their opposition
19:17
to
19:18
to our rights to equality
19:20
in their interpretations of faith
19:23
i want to ask you
19:25
what’s your perspective on how
19:28
faith
19:29
and lgbtq equality and rights coexist
19:35
well um first of all the these uh
19:39
so-called uh
19:40
so-called i say so called christian
19:43
people
19:44
um
19:45
they base their whole theory on uh the
19:47
kg the king james version of the bible
19:50
of sodom and gomorrah was supposed to
19:52
have been destroyed because of
19:54
homosexuality and of course for years i
19:56
was saying like you know science versus
19:58
religion
19:59
uh sodom under meyer was destroyed
20:01
because um there was a lava
20:04
eruption and that’s why the city was
20:07
destroyed
20:08
homosexuality
20:10
on the other side of that
20:11
i tell people that god loves us god
20:14
goddess loves us just the way we are
20:17
and then finally when they get to that i
20:20
said look
20:21
none of y’all have a heaven or hell to
20:22
put me and any of the lgbtq people in
20:26
so
20:27
get out of our face
20:28
leave us alone
20:30
and you keep on praying to whatever
20:31
you’re praying to but know that god
20:33
loves all of us just the way we are
20:37
thank you
20:39
um
20:39
thank you very much i love that uh
20:42
randy so as as a trans person uh what do
20:45
you see are some of the complications
20:46
especially related to aging and care and
20:49
some of the ways that the equality act
20:50
could make a difference for us
20:52
in dealing with some of those challenges
20:56
as we all know at least all of us in the
20:57
conversation today as we all know
21:00
um as we get older life gets more
21:02
complicated um
21:04
amazingly in a little over a year ago
21:08
i found myself
21:09
in the emergency room in the local
21:12
medical center
21:13
and it started an 11 day saga of
21:16
inpatient care and amazingly i was
21:19
treated
21:20
marvelously and i live in one of the
21:22
most um
21:24
republican counties in the state of
21:26
florida um well
21:29
the the nurses and the physicians
21:32
assistants was astounding
21:35
they always got my gender right they
21:38
were always kind and gracious and
21:40
respectful
21:41
and the surgeon who ultimately did the
21:44
surgical procedure that needed to be
21:45
done
21:46
although a good surgeon did a great job
21:48
um
21:50
he just
21:51
an older gentleman has actually since
21:53
retired um
21:55
just couldn’t apparently wrap his head
21:57
around the idea of a transgender person
22:00
and misgendered me
22:02
interestingly enough it’s one of those
22:04
things where it’s that again it becomes
22:06
a trickle down of things because
22:10
if
22:11
we get something like or if we get the
22:14
equality act in place
22:17
suddenly um doctors nurses the training
22:21
requirements the retraining the
22:23
continuing ed requirements now can start
22:25
to encompass
22:27
all of these things that that make the
22:29
spaces
22:31
more friendly to us not just in acute
22:34
care settings but in doctor’s offices
22:36
and in long-term care facilities
22:39
where
22:40
our vulnerability like you said at the
22:42
beginning jay
22:43
um
22:44
is
22:45
is profound every time you go to a new
22:48
doctor you get to you get to out
22:49
yourself wow that’s an exciting
22:51
experience and you’re going to have to
22:53
trust that the advice and the care that
22:56
you get from them
22:58
is going to meet your needs and going to
22:59
account for that and and so that’s a
23:01
real struggle and so the equality act
23:03
will go a long ways to ensure
23:06
that through law and through
23:09
um
23:10
those processes that the federal system
23:12
will start to push and that will go and
23:14
it will go further than just the lbgq
23:18
community it will have longer
23:20
reach than just our community to ensure
23:24
appropriate care uh is accessible
23:28
and is
23:30
is welcoming to minority groups not just
23:34
us
23:39
yeah i so appreciate that and i you know
23:41
a lot of the work we do
23:42
in both of our organizations is training
23:44
oriented and i am
23:46
i’m very enthusiastic about the
23:48
opportunities ahead of the equality act
23:50
to reach even more audiences uh with
23:53
with um the educational tools that will
23:55
be needed to
23:56
hopefully improve our life experiences
23:59
so i really appreciate that um i have a
24:01
question for you michael um so as as you
24:05
grow older as an lgbtq plus person i’m
24:08
curious how’s your perspective changing
24:10
and can we learn from anything from that
24:12
change in perspective can you what do
24:14
you have to share with us on that
24:15
yeah i really appreciate that question
24:17
jay and that feels um kind of um timely
24:21
i’m turning 60 in october so uh inside
24:24
stage we call 60 sage age so i’m uh i
24:27
mean
24:28
i i guess i i’d say a couple of things
24:31
um one is i think over time i started to
24:35
better understand
24:37
how precious time is um you know i have
24:40
been
24:41
an activist in our communities for
24:44
almost 40 years i i don’t go i don’t go
24:47
quite back to stonewall as uh reverend
24:49
kennedy does but i but almost four
24:52
decades um and
24:54
the entire time that i’ve been an
24:56
activist in our
24:57
um
24:58
in our communities
25:00
we’ve been fighting for
25:03
this this federal law right these
25:05
federal protections so that we have the
25:07
same basic rights that everybody else in
25:09
society does in terms of protection from
25:12
discrimination um and here we are 40
25:15
years later we really don’t have
25:17
um we can’t keep waiting right so i i
25:21
feel like i’ve i’ve learned a lot as
25:23
i’ve got older about how precious time
25:25
is um
25:27
i guess something else i would say is
25:29
i’ve also learned a lot about how strong
25:31
we are how strong we are as people and
25:33
how strong we are as a community um when
25:36
i was in my early 20s we were
25:39
living through really
25:41
the worst
25:43
of the aids epidemic you know those
25:45
early years of aids i
25:48
i
25:49
lost
25:50
you know close dear
25:52
friends
25:54
at a very young age and they were at a
25:56
very young age beautiful people
25:58
beautiful men who were really just
25:59
starting their
26:01
starting their lives right um and
26:04
and
26:05
um
26:06
we lost so
26:07
many people there was a time when i
26:09
think we all thought we would die we
26:10
thought we would never make it but the
26:13
fact is many of us lived
26:15
many of us lived many of us survived we
26:18
survived to continue fighting for our
26:20
rights now we’re living through a second
26:22
pandemic um and we’ve again lost people
26:26
and we’ve lost people that are so close
26:27
to us and again
26:29
many of us are living
26:31
and we will continue to fight right so
26:34
nobody should ever underestimate our
26:37
strength and our determination um i
26:39
guess those are some of the things i’ve
26:41
learned um with the passage of time and
26:43
jay i’m going to throw that question
26:45
back at you and uh you’re not not quite
26:47
as old as i am but we’re all aging so
26:49
would have been
26:50
someone yeah a very wise colleague of
26:53
mine just said one thing we know we all
26:55
have in common is that we’re all a day
26:56
older than we were yesterday um
26:59
and we’re having that conversation
27:01
um you know i i i love that reverend
27:04
kennedy brought the young people into
27:06
the conversation because i really do
27:07
think about the spectrum of all of of
27:10
this life’s journey and um of what the
27:13
impact of the equality act would have on
27:15
our entire community and and one thing
27:18
that i i think a lot of folks when they
27:20
think about um aging they
27:23
they go to older folks but we are all
27:25
aging every day and we are all
27:28
journeying and and in fact so the the
27:31
need for the young folks to have
27:33
protections that don’t stop at a state
27:35
line that really are clear and explicit
27:38
to the education educational leaders in
27:40
this country to me is is one of my
27:42
highest priorities but i also i just
27:44
came back from
27:46
a trip where i got to spend some time
27:48
somebody i’ve known for years who’s in
27:50
in their 80s and is going through a
27:52
transition and you know i think
27:55
about that person who who who you know
27:58
is independently living now but needs
28:02
support needs community and and may find
28:04
themselves in a place where they want
28:07
you know their gender expansive uh
28:09
identity to be reflected uh or respected
28:12
and
28:13
and for their life to be sort of um
28:16
cared for in the way that our young
28:18
people deserve too so i mean i think the
28:20
thing about the equality act is that it
28:22
would really touch our entire community
28:26
and um and i am as i’m thinking about
28:28
aging i’m thinking about sort of what
28:30
that means to the to all of us as we age
28:34
and how how pivotal the equality act
28:36
could be um to us so i guess with that
28:39
i’ll turn it over to
28:41
randy and then reverend kennedy maybe
28:43
you can close it out which is what would
28:45
it what would it mean to you personally
28:47
randy uh for the equality act pass
28:50
so i’m a professional pilot it’s what
28:52
i’ve made my livelihood um doing and so
28:55
i travel part of what i do is i travel
28:58
and you one of the weird things that
29:00
exists right now is
29:02
if
29:03
if i fly into certain states
29:06
are my like my rights as a u.s citizen
29:10
for protections less than if i’m in
29:13
another well given the current legal
29:15
structure that’s absolutely the case
29:18
um
29:19
i have more rights in some states than i
29:22
that than in others and and that should
29:24
not be i should be able to have the same
29:26
expectation of
29:28
care
29:29
and
29:30
be able to use you know public
29:33
facilities it shouldn’t matter that i’m
29:35
in state x y or z
29:37
um it should be universal across our
29:39
nation
29:40
and the equality act
29:43
brings that it brings that for all of us
29:46
so it doesn’t matter aging not you know
29:48
whether you’re a little bit older or a
29:51
little bit younger it doesn’t matter and
29:53
that’s the important part um regardless
29:56
we’ve got to get to where it doesn’t
29:58
matter where you grew up where you’re
30:00
growing up whether you have access to to
30:03
the right care to the care that the
30:05
physicians say that we
30:07
we need
30:08
um and those kinds of things and that’s
30:10
what the equality act means to me means
30:13
safety where i go it means that i don’t
30:15
have to
30:16
worry about
30:18
having a book or a
30:21
pre-studying to make sure i can stay
30:23
safe in a given space
30:31
remember kennedy yes
30:35
i love so much what uh randy has said
30:38
you go listen you go gal you go sister
30:41
right on the thing that occur to me is
30:44
that here we are um 2021 we’re in the
30:47
21st century
30:49
and with the clouds the equality act
30:52
again it is of the utmost importance
30:55
that everybody that sees this
30:57
talk to their congress people talk to
31:00
the senate talk to anybody that you need
31:02
to
31:02
because for me as a person of color
31:04
being um half native american and half
31:08
black
31:08
we have been here us people of color and
31:12
especially black people have been here
31:13
on this continent since 16
31:16
16 19 that’s 402 years so here we are
31:21
fighting
31:22
and we’re on we’re involved in the
31:24
struggle and the struggle continues and
31:27
it will not stop it must not stop we
31:29
must all continue to put our shoulders
31:32
to the grindstone as they say
31:34
and get this thing done i’m hoping for
31:36
the day that my grandchildren my
31:39
great-grandchildren by the way i got 20
31:41
of those
31:42
and um
31:43
my great-great-grandchildren got two of
31:45
them
31:46
well
31:47
this will all be resolved everybody will
31:49
be living and equality will not be
31:53
something that we have to even talk
31:55
about because in the centuries to come
31:57
it just is and we are the ones that made
32:00
it possible
32:03
thank you thank you well thank you so
32:06
much uh reverend kennedy and randy i i
32:09
want to thank
32:10
uh you both and michael for sharing your
32:13
time and experiences with all of us i
32:15
know i speak for many of us when i say
32:17
that i’m so deeply inspired by your
32:18
leadership and your advocacy and i think
32:21
as all of us who have been listening
32:23
here with us today have heard our elders
32:26
have carried the movement in our
32:27
community for so long securing rights
32:29
and broadening futures and helping many
32:31
reach dreams that we all thought were
32:33
impossible so now we must fight
32:35
alongside each other and make sure that
32:38
our elders experience the inclusion
32:40
support and welcome that you all are
32:42
helping make possible every day and help
32:44
make possible uh in the past so thank
32:46
you so much that starts with the
32:47
equality act for more information we
32:49
always encourage folks to go hrc members
32:52
can go to hrc.org qualityact or folks
32:55
can text equality act at
32:57
472-472 to get involved and i’ll turn it
33:00
over to you michael to close us out
33:04
okay um thanks so much jay and i want to
33:08
again thank reverend kennedy and randy
33:10
robertson for your
33:13
really your wisdom
33:14
your wisdom today
33:16
and i want to thank you jay and hrc for
33:18
being such important partners with sage
33:21
in ensuring that the voices and the
33:24
interests of our community’s elders are
33:27
really front and center in the campaign
33:30
for passage of the equality act because
33:32
that’s where our elders need to be
33:34
so please
33:35
do everything you can to get involved
33:38
in the campaign for the quality out that
33:40
ask everybody who’s watching this to
33:42
please get involved you can go to the
33:44
hrc website you can go to sageusa.org
33:49
backslash equality act to get involved
33:51
as reverend kennedy
33:53
said as jay said as randy said let’s
33:55
join together let’s get this done
33:57
for everybody in our community for our
34:00
elders for our young people for all of
34:02
us thank you so much
34:05
we will not be invisible
34:07
we will not be invisible amen to that
34:09
hey man go right there
34:11
here
34:13
thank you all
34:14
right thank you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x