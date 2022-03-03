Advancing LGBTQ+ Equality: Elders and the Equality Act [Video]

Every LGBTQ+ person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Join us and SAGE live on Monday, September 13th at 6 PM ET for a discussion with prominent LGBTQ+ elders on what it’s like to get older, the rights we’ve won over the last decades, and the fights still to come.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:21

hello and thank you so much for joining

00:23

us today my name is jay brown i use he

00:26

him pronouns and the vice president of

00:28

programs research and training for the

00:30

human rights campaign

00:31

through our programs we work to increase

00:33

understanding and encourage lgbtq plus

00:36

inclusive policies and practices

00:39

through this work we’re building bridges

00:41

and changing hearts and minds across the

00:43

globe today and every day we are proud

00:45

to partner with sage to help ensure that

00:48

lgbtq plus elders have the resources and

00:50

protections they needed they need to

00:52

truly thrive

00:54

and that’s why we’re joining forces for

00:56

today’s event

00:57

today we will focus on the experiences

00:59

of our elders in the struggle the

01:01

challenges they face and why the

01:03

equality act is so necessary as a

01:06

transgender man and advocate i know

01:07

firsthand the unique challenges faced in

01:10

seeking equitable treatment in health

01:12

care having to navigate a lack of

01:14

knowledge among health care

01:15

professionals and a simultaneous need

01:18

for their expertise and services

01:20

the difficultness of this of course is

01:22

compounded by fears of discrimination

01:25

as lgbtq plus people age these kinds of

01:27

concerns are among the many facing our

01:29

community

01:30

sage is a true partner in confronting

01:32

these realities and a true leader our

01:35

work together with the long-term care

01:37

equality index is one part of addressing

01:39

these issues the equality act would be

01:41

another here to tell us more about the

01:44

incredible work of sage is their ceo

01:46

michael adams michael is a globally

01:48

respected thought leader and advocate

01:50

who has devoted his entire career to

01:53

advancing lgbtq plus equality michael

01:59

okay

02:00

hi everybody everybody it’s really

02:02

wonderful to be here my name is michael

02:05

adams and i’m the ceo of sage and it’s

02:08

truly a pleasure to be here with you all

02:10

uh i’m so honored to be part of this

02:13

program

02:15

with such amazing elder leaders from our

02:17

communities and with jay who was both a

02:20

great leader and a close and trusted

02:22

colleague in this work sage was founded

02:25

more than 40 years ago to improve the

02:27

quality of life of lgbtq older people

02:31

we do our work by offering services and

02:34

programs for our communities elders in

02:37

partnership with our sage affiliate

02:38

network across the country

02:41

by advocating for laws and policies on

02:43

aging that are lgbtq inclusive and by

02:47

providing training and tools for elder

02:49

care and service providers so that they

02:51

can treat our community’s elders with

02:53

the respect they deserve

02:55

and in connection with that last aspect

02:58

of our work sage is very proud to

03:00

partner with jay and his team at hrc

03:03

on the long-term care equality index

03:05

which jay mentioned we’re here today to

03:08

talk about the equality act a bill

03:10

pending before a congress that would

03:12

once and for all establish full legal

03:15

anti-discrimination protections for

03:18

lgbtq people and all the key parts of

03:20

our lives in employment housing

03:23

education credit public accommodations

03:26

health and services and more

03:29

the equality act has already been

03:30

approved by the u s house of

03:32

representatives and president biden

03:34

wants to sign it into law but for that

03:36

to happen we need the us senate to

03:38

approve it

03:39

senators of sages made passage of the

03:41

equality act one of our organization’s

03:44

top priorities because in fact the

03:47

protections it would provide are

03:48

essential for our communities elders

03:52

across the country we work with

03:54

thousands and thousands of elders who

03:56

over and over again are confronted with

04:00

discrimination in their daily lives in

04:03

housing in elder care

04:05

and services and in every aspect of

04:07

their lives sages work closely with the

04:10

coalition supporting the equality act to

04:13

include specific language and provisions

04:16

that will finally provide the legal

04:19

protections that our elders need so that

04:21

they’re treated with the dignity and

04:22

respect they deserve as they age

04:25

too often we hear from sage’s

04:26

constituents that they feel forced to go

04:28

back into the closet in order to protect

04:31

themselves from discrimination where

04:32

they live where they get their services

04:35

where they get their care

04:37

enough

04:38

this has to stop and it has to stop now

04:42

our community’s elders truly cannot

04:44

afford to wait any longer we need the

04:47

equality act to become law and we need

04:50

to become law now okay so enough from

04:52

hearing about me and from me

04:54

it’s now time to turn the floor over to

04:57

two elder leaders from our community two

05:00

sages as we say

05:02

so that we can be inspired by their

05:04

experiences and by their wisdom as we

05:08

work together to pass the equality act

05:11

we’re honored to be joined by reverend

05:13

goddess kennedy and randy robertson

05:16

since reverend kennedy and randy are our

05:19

special guests of honor jay and i are

05:21

going to take turns asking them to

05:23

enlighten us on some key questions

05:26

uh and i’m going to start with the

05:27

question for the reverend so reverend

05:30

kennedy i think we all know that you

05:32

have a life story that has brought you

05:34

through a lot

05:35

and i’d like to start us off by

05:37

grounding us in your story in your past

05:41

and your present so that we have a

05:43

better understanding of what brings you

05:45

to activism today in the present now i

05:48

know that your mom your mother forced

05:50

you to marry a man when you were just 14

05:53

years old in order to cure you of liking

05:55

girls can you talk to us about that

05:58

event and how it changed your life path

06:01

um yes good afternoon everybody and

06:04

thank you for having me um

06:06

yes i was at 14 years old living in

06:10

saratoga springs new york i was born and

06:12

raised up there and of course in those

06:14

days you know parents always had say so

06:16

over their children my mother signed for

06:19

me to get married at 14

06:21

trying to so-called cure my lesbianism

06:25

and which did not work

06:28

and the course of it was

06:30

that

06:31

i was determined not to get married she

06:34

was determined for me to marry

06:36

long story short i ran away from home

06:38

joined the air force passed the test was

06:40

in waco texas and really thought i had

06:42

gotten away mother had private detective

06:45

and long story short i was in the air

06:47

force exactly 14 days and there she was

06:50

her and the private detective and

06:52

everybody there i got a meritorious

06:54

service for wanting to serve my country

06:57

returned to saratoga springs long story

06:59

short got married at 14 june 7 1953

07:04

the only one upset i had on my mother

07:06

was she had picked out someone for me to

07:08

marry and being back and forth in new

07:10

york um my grandmother on my father’s

07:13

side moved here and so i had been back

07:15

and forth to new york and i used to hang

07:16

out this little storefront church and

07:18

they were getting ready to put the

07:19

minister out because he was not married

07:21

and we sort of like struck a deal

07:24

called my mother told her well i’m in

07:26

love i’m hurting a minister she was

07:27

thrilled

07:28

and

07:29

the result of it was yes i did get

07:31

married however

07:33

um when it was found out about what had

07:36

happened and it was really illegal for

07:40

what she did

07:41

although the marriage was consummated

07:43

was unknown what do you think saying

07:45

another dearest from going to jail

07:51

thanks reverend kennedy

07:57

i know you will also have oh there we go

08:00

to randy randy i know you have an

08:02

incredible life story too you you you

08:04

rose to rank of lieutenant colonel

08:05

during your 22-year career in the air

08:07

force which is phenomenal thank you so

08:09

much for your service i believe you

08:10

retired in 2010 how do you feel about

08:13

what you saw us as a service member in

08:14

regards to don’t ask don’t tell and

08:16

other discriminatory treatment

08:20

i i threw my criteria through the

08:23

entirety of the don’t ask don’t tell era

08:26

and

08:28

um the end of my career the end of 2010

08:31

i was actually privileged to be in the

08:34

auditorium at the pentagon when jay

08:37

johnson then the general counsel for the

08:39

department of defense along with the

08:42

chairman of the joint chief staff chief

08:44

of staff

08:46

briefed many of us who were on staff in

08:48

the pentagon military personnel

08:51

um

08:52

not saying the end of don’t ask tell was

08:55

uh

08:56

for certain

08:57

but

08:58

setting us up to ensure that we were

09:01

thinking about the policy pieces that

09:03

were an inevitable

09:04

outflow from that

09:06

and interestingly enough as i stood in

09:08

the back of the auditorium i got there

09:10

too late to have a seat um

09:14

the thought that crossed my mind was

09:17

this is great for my friends in the

09:19

service who are lgb

09:22

but for me as a trans person

09:25

this was never going to

09:28

the end of don’t ask me

09:30

was never going to affect me and my

09:32

ability to continue to serve

09:34

and it was a mixed bag it was good and

09:37

it was bad

09:38

all at the same time

09:39

[Music]

09:44

okay thanks randy

09:46

reverend kennedy i want to ask you a

09:48

question obviously you you share with us

09:52

just a little bit about your about your

09:54

life path um so far in our program and

09:58

um i think we all know

10:00

that in our fight for

10:02

lgbtq rights we’ve

10:04

made some progress we’ve made some

10:06

advances so what i’d like to ask you is

10:09

what

10:11

what are the advances that stand out to

10:13

you

10:14

and and how have they impacted your

10:16

personal life and by contrast where

10:19

where are the areas where you think that

10:21

we’re still really falling short in

10:24

terms of you know you know really still

10:27

facing

10:28

serious challenges with discrimination

10:30

without the protections we need so so

10:32

both advances and

10:34

um and falling short which what’s your

10:36

take on that

10:37

well the the biggest thing was like

10:40

having going back to

10:42

um being involved in stonewall 1969 who

10:45

knew

10:46

52 years later here we are but the thing

10:50

is the most important thing is

10:52

that

10:53

backwards

10:54

never followed ever and that’s been like

10:57

a slogan with me and the thing that i’m

11:00

really really very concerned about is

11:03

what is happening with our transgender

11:05

youth and what’s happening with our

11:07

youth period i mean it breaks my heart

11:11

to know that even today as we speak

11:14

young transgender um

11:16

young transgender youth and gay youth

11:18

are still living on the piers in new

11:20

york

11:21

and um

11:23

so the fight has to continue people must

11:26

it’s absolutely a must that everybody

11:28

talk to their congressman the state

11:30

people um their state chair people

11:33

whoever it takes

11:35

to get the message out that this is not

11:37

over

11:38

and there’s still going on

11:40

and uh on that on that point i

11:43

will try transmit just one minute there

11:46

is

11:46

in brooklyn right now um an exhibit

11:49

called um not another second a book by

11:52

the same name the proceeds from that

11:55

book watermark is taking on um getting

11:58

housing for youth so i’m definitely

12:00

pushing for people to get the book

12:02

and um add to

12:04

the fact that this housing is needed and

12:07

legislation is needed the equality act

12:10

is one of the most important things

12:12

that’s happening today but up in the in

12:15

the gay community and transgender

12:16

community and these communities it is up

12:19

to us to really make sure that the

12:21

quality act deals with us

12:25

as

12:25

uh young old elder whatever in this

12:29

community and that we are

12:32

thoroughly represented

12:35

yeah thank you thank you reverend

12:37

kennedy and um you know i think randy to

12:40

you you know you you mentioned you how

12:42

don’t ask don’t tell didn’t help uh

12:44

trans service members and and then you

12:47

obviously as many of us watched uh sort

12:50

of progress and then setbacks and then

12:52

progress again so same question to you

12:54

now you know when you think about

12:56

where we are when it comes to lgbtq

12:58

rights and you know the reverend

13:00

certainly touched on two uh pieces that

13:03

are

13:03

so um front of mind for me um where

13:07

we’re falling short sorry my dogs are

13:09

joining the conversation apologies

13:14

i’ll let you just take that over randy

13:16

what do you think

13:18

progress when we look at the battle for

13:20

civil rights through this struggle it’s

13:22

probably a better term uh for civil

13:24

rights in our country which extends back

13:28

hundreds of years

13:29

it has always been a struggle right it’s

13:32

always been a struggle it’s never been

13:34

an easy path it’s always been bits and

13:37

pieces at a time

13:38

and i i think we have to on one hand

13:41

fight against that but we also have to

13:44

recognize that that’s just part of the

13:46

reality doesn’t mean we don’t keep

13:48

struggling it doesn’t mean we don’t keep

13:50

working hard

13:51

um

13:52

to to do those things but we can either

13:55

be overrun by

13:57

the

13:58

negatives that come and we’ve certainly

14:00

seen you know when you look at the

14:02

policy relating to service in the

14:04

military it was it was just it went from

14:06

one extreme to another

14:08

and were at least in my opinion at a

14:10

much better place than we were but it’s

14:12

still not perfect the devil’s in those

14:14

details and the details

14:18

flow out when we have overarching

14:20

legislation that that that says we’re

14:23

going to treat everybody equally so

14:26

interestingly enough right now we back

14:28

we’re back to in the department of

14:30

defense where transgender service is

14:33

um

14:34

allowed because it’s a policy issue and

14:37

interestingly enough individuals who are

14:39

transgender

14:40

now are

14:42

again covered with the medical care

14:44

necessary for those of us who are

14:46

transgender

14:47

in the in the process but here’s the

14:49

interesting part

14:51

i’m a retiree

14:53

i’m not covered by that at this point

14:56

even though even though i am quote

14:59

covered by the same basic health care

15:01

system

15:02

i’m not covered it’s the devils are in

15:04

the details and if we

15:06

enact

15:08

the equality act suddenly all those

15:11

little details that live all across

15:14

u.s code u.s law and and policy

15:18

will be dissolved we’ll have the tool to

15:21

go to the administrative organizations

15:23

and leaders and say you’ve got to comply

15:25

and this is what compliance

15:28

all right yes yes

15:30

great

15:32

uh thank you so much for that randy

15:34

that’s really powerful and reverend i

15:36

want to turn it back i want to turn it

15:38

back to you and i actually appreciate

15:40

you mentioning the um not another second

15:42

exhibit because one of the things that

15:44

is so

15:45

beautiful and powerful about that

15:47

equipment is to you and the fact that

15:49

you are you are um featured and

15:52

spotlighted in that exhibit and one of

15:53

the things that’s striking when i went

15:55

to see that exhibit was learning about

15:58

so many different parts of your life

15:59

that you’ve been an activist in so many

16:01

different movements

16:03

and that makes me want to ask you

16:05

what message would you want to deliver

16:07

to today’s activists to younger

16:09

activists who are trying to figure out

16:11

themselves

16:12

how to move the needle right

16:15

how to advance how to bring progress

16:17

what what advice what message would you

16:19

want to bring to them

16:21

well the first of all the thing is i

16:23

talk to young people all the time uh one

16:25

of the things is i am the grandmother of

16:27

the national national network youth

16:29

movement

16:30

reverend sharpton’s organization which

16:32

i’m also one of the founding members of

16:33

the organization and my my story is this

16:37

love yourself

16:40

live your truth

16:42

and laugh in the face of adversity

16:45

because that way

16:46

it’s like

16:48

you are staying focused on who you are

16:51

and that’s the most important thing

16:53

so if you learn to love yourself

16:56

live your truth

16:58

laugh in the first face of adversity

17:00

everything else will fall into

17:02

place that’s why we call you sage

17:05

reverend kennedy thank you

17:12

you have said you said that the struggle

17:14

for justice randy is just that it’s a

17:16

struggle and it will always be so for

17:18

marginalized communities it’s our

17:20

struggle and it has to be that way so

17:22

maybe maybe our struggle can’t be

17:24

overcome maybe enduring it is part of of

17:26

what we’re doing here but how do you

17:28

make it easier how do you

17:30

how do you um what is your advice to

17:32

folks uh and especially when we’re

17:34

thinking about the equality act and what

17:36

we need uh to make it easier

17:40

so

17:41

the struggle yeah the struggle is always

17:44

maybe part of it at least for

17:47

marginalized and certainly for

17:49

marginalized groups because if you’re

17:50

not in that marginalized group you don’t

17:53

understand

17:54

the need you don’t understand that there

17:56

is a struggle even in many cases it

17:58

doesn’t mean people are uncaring or

18:01

uninterested they just don’t understand

18:03

and so it is left to us

18:07

to carry that forward to to put forward

18:10

who we are and what we need and why we

18:13

need it and so

18:15

that’s that’s always probably going to

18:16

be part of it we’re probably always

18:18

going to have to manage that now that

18:21

doesn’t mean that forever and always

18:23

lgbtq people are going to have to have

18:26

the struggle but if it’s not us it’s

18:28

going to be somebody else and we have as

18:30

big a responsibility

18:33

to those other groups as we have to

18:35

taking care of ourselves in this

18:37

struggle um and so

18:40

right now it’s the equality act and

18:42

interestingly enough the equality act is

18:44

going to reach farther than just lgbtq

18:47

rights and that’s what a lot of people

18:48

fail to realize it’s ultimately much

18:51

bigger than that so this struggle even

18:53

now reaches beyond and we’ve got to keep

18:55

that in in mind as we as we

18:58

advance this right and just struggle

19:03

so reverend kennedy speaking of um going

19:06

vague picking up on randy’s comments i

19:08

wanna i wanna ask you a question about

19:10

faith

19:11

um

19:12

you know some opponents of the equality

19:14

act ground their opposition

19:17

to

19:18

to our rights to equality

19:20

in their interpretations of faith

19:23

i want to ask you

19:25

what’s your perspective on how

19:28

faith

19:29

and lgbtq equality and rights coexist

19:35

well um first of all the these uh

19:39

so-called uh

19:40

so-called i say so called christian

19:43

people

19:44

um

19:45

they base their whole theory on uh the

19:47

kg the king james version of the bible

19:50

of sodom and gomorrah was supposed to

19:52

have been destroyed because of

19:54

homosexuality and of course for years i

19:56

was saying like you know science versus

19:58

religion

19:59

uh sodom under meyer was destroyed

20:01

because um there was a lava

20:04

eruption and that’s why the city was

20:07

destroyed

20:08

homosexuality

20:10

on the other side of that

20:11

i tell people that god loves us god

20:14

goddess loves us just the way we are

20:17

and then finally when they get to that i

20:20

said look

20:21

none of y’all have a heaven or hell to

20:22

put me and any of the lgbtq people in

20:26

so

20:27

get out of our face

20:28

leave us alone

20:30

and you keep on praying to whatever

20:31

you’re praying to but know that god

20:33

loves all of us just the way we are

20:37

thank you

20:39

um

20:39

thank you very much i love that uh

20:42

randy so as as a trans person uh what do

20:45

you see are some of the complications

20:46

especially related to aging and care and

20:49

some of the ways that the equality act

20:50

could make a difference for us

20:52

in dealing with some of those challenges

20:56

as we all know at least all of us in the

20:57

conversation today as we all know

21:00

um as we get older life gets more

21:02

complicated um

21:04

amazingly in a little over a year ago

21:08

i found myself

21:09

in the emergency room in the local

21:12

medical center

21:13

and it started an 11 day saga of

21:16

inpatient care and amazingly i was

21:19

treated

21:20

marvelously and i live in one of the

21:22

most um

21:24

republican counties in the state of

21:26

florida um well

21:29

the the nurses and the physicians

21:32

assistants was astounding

21:35

they always got my gender right they

21:38

were always kind and gracious and

21:40

respectful

21:41

and the surgeon who ultimately did the

21:44

surgical procedure that needed to be

21:45

done

21:46

although a good surgeon did a great job

21:48

um

21:50

he just

21:51

an older gentleman has actually since

21:53

retired um

21:55

just couldn’t apparently wrap his head

21:57

around the idea of a transgender person

22:00

and misgendered me

22:02

interestingly enough it’s one of those

22:04

things where it’s that again it becomes

22:06

a trickle down of things because

22:10

if

22:11

we get something like or if we get the

22:14

equality act in place

22:17

suddenly um doctors nurses the training

22:21

requirements the retraining the

22:23

continuing ed requirements now can start

22:25

to encompass

22:27

all of these things that that make the

22:29

spaces

22:31

more friendly to us not just in acute

22:34

care settings but in doctor’s offices

22:36

and in long-term care facilities

22:39

where

22:40

our vulnerability like you said at the

22:42

beginning jay

22:43

um

22:44

is

22:45

is profound every time you go to a new

22:48

doctor you get to you get to out

22:49

yourself wow that’s an exciting

22:51

experience and you’re going to have to

22:53

trust that the advice and the care that

22:56

you get from them

22:58

is going to meet your needs and going to

22:59

account for that and and so that’s a

23:01

real struggle and so the equality act

23:03

will go a long ways to ensure

23:06

that through law and through

23:09

um

23:10

those processes that the federal system

23:12

will start to push and that will go and

23:14

it will go further than just the lbgq

23:18

community it will have longer

23:20

reach than just our community to ensure

23:24

appropriate care uh is accessible

23:28

and is

23:30

is welcoming to minority groups not just

23:34

us

23:39

yeah i so appreciate that and i you know

23:41

a lot of the work we do

23:42

in both of our organizations is training

23:44

oriented and i am

23:46

i’m very enthusiastic about the

23:48

opportunities ahead of the equality act

23:50

to reach even more audiences uh with

23:53

with um the educational tools that will

23:55

be needed to

23:56

hopefully improve our life experiences

23:59

so i really appreciate that um i have a

24:01

question for you michael um so as as you

24:05

grow older as an lgbtq plus person i’m

24:08

curious how’s your perspective changing

24:10

and can we learn from anything from that

24:12

change in perspective can you what do

24:14

you have to share with us on that

24:15

yeah i really appreciate that question

24:17

jay and that feels um kind of um timely

24:21

i’m turning 60 in october so uh inside

24:24

stage we call 60 sage age so i’m uh i

24:27

mean

24:28

i i guess i i’d say a couple of things

24:31

um one is i think over time i started to

24:35

better understand

24:37

how precious time is um you know i have

24:40

been

24:41

an activist in our communities for

24:44

almost 40 years i i don’t go i don’t go

24:47

quite back to stonewall as uh reverend

24:49

kennedy does but i but almost four

24:52

decades um and

24:54

the entire time that i’ve been an

24:56

activist in our

24:57

um

24:58

in our communities

25:00

we’ve been fighting for

25:03

this this federal law right these

25:05

federal protections so that we have the

25:07

same basic rights that everybody else in

25:09

society does in terms of protection from

25:12

discrimination um and here we are 40

25:15

years later we really don’t have

25:17

um we can’t keep waiting right so i i

25:21

feel like i’ve i’ve learned a lot as

25:23

i’ve got older about how precious time

25:25

is um

25:27

i guess something else i would say is

25:29

i’ve also learned a lot about how strong

25:31

we are how strong we are as people and

25:33

how strong we are as a community um when

25:36

i was in my early 20s we were

25:39

living through really

25:41

the worst

25:43

of the aids epidemic you know those

25:45

early years of aids i

25:48

i

25:49

lost

25:50

you know close dear

25:52

friends

25:54

at a very young age and they were at a

25:56

very young age beautiful people

25:58

beautiful men who were really just

25:59

starting their

26:01

starting their lives right um and

26:04

and

26:05

um

26:06

we lost so

26:07

many people there was a time when i

26:09

think we all thought we would die we

26:10

thought we would never make it but the

26:13

fact is many of us lived

26:15

many of us lived many of us survived we

26:18

survived to continue fighting for our

26:20

rights now we’re living through a second

26:22

pandemic um and we’ve again lost people

26:26

and we’ve lost people that are so close

26:27

to us and again

26:29

many of us are living

26:31

and we will continue to fight right so

26:34

nobody should ever underestimate our

26:37

strength and our determination um i

26:39

guess those are some of the things i’ve

26:41

learned um with the passage of time and

26:43

jay i’m going to throw that question

26:45

back at you and uh you’re not not quite

26:47

as old as i am but we’re all aging so

26:49

would have been

26:50

someone yeah a very wise colleague of

26:53

mine just said one thing we know we all

26:55

have in common is that we’re all a day

26:56

older than we were yesterday um

26:59

and we’re having that conversation

27:01

um you know i i i love that reverend

27:04

kennedy brought the young people into

27:06

the conversation because i really do

27:07

think about the spectrum of all of of

27:10

this life’s journey and um of what the

27:13

impact of the equality act would have on

27:15

our entire community and and one thing

27:18

that i i think a lot of folks when they

27:20

think about um aging they

27:23

they go to older folks but we are all

27:25

aging every day and we are all

27:28

journeying and and in fact so the the

27:31

need for the young folks to have

27:33

protections that don’t stop at a state

27:35

line that really are clear and explicit

27:38

to the education educational leaders in

27:40

this country to me is is one of my

27:42

highest priorities but i also i just

27:44

came back from

27:46

a trip where i got to spend some time

27:48

somebody i’ve known for years who’s in

27:50

in their 80s and is going through a

27:52

transition and you know i think

27:55

about that person who who who you know

27:58

is independently living now but needs

28:02

support needs community and and may find

28:04

themselves in a place where they want

28:07

you know their gender expansive uh

28:09

identity to be reflected uh or respected

28:12

and

28:13

and for their life to be sort of um

28:16

cared for in the way that our young

28:18

people deserve too so i mean i think the

28:20

thing about the equality act is that it

28:22

would really touch our entire community

28:26

and um and i am as i’m thinking about

28:28

aging i’m thinking about sort of what

28:30

that means to the to all of us as we age

28:34

and how how pivotal the equality act

28:36

could be um to us so i guess with that

28:39

i’ll turn it over to

28:41

randy and then reverend kennedy maybe

28:43

you can close it out which is what would

28:45

it what would it mean to you personally

28:47

randy uh for the equality act pass

28:50

so i’m a professional pilot it’s what

28:52

i’ve made my livelihood um doing and so

28:55

i travel part of what i do is i travel

28:58

and you one of the weird things that

29:00

exists right now is

29:02

if

29:03

if i fly into certain states

29:06

are my like my rights as a u.s citizen

29:10

for protections less than if i’m in

29:13

another well given the current legal

29:15

structure that’s absolutely the case

29:18

um

29:19

i have more rights in some states than i

29:22

that than in others and and that should

29:24

not be i should be able to have the same

29:26

expectation of

29:28

care

29:29

and

29:30

be able to use you know public

29:33

facilities it shouldn’t matter that i’m

29:35

in state x y or z

29:37

um it should be universal across our

29:39

nation

29:40

and the equality act

29:43

brings that it brings that for all of us

29:46

so it doesn’t matter aging not you know

29:48

whether you’re a little bit older or a

29:51

little bit younger it doesn’t matter and

29:53

that’s the important part um regardless

29:56

we’ve got to get to where it doesn’t

29:58

matter where you grew up where you’re

30:00

growing up whether you have access to to

30:03

the right care to the care that the

30:05

physicians say that we

30:07

we need

30:08

um and those kinds of things and that’s

30:10

what the equality act means to me means

30:13

safety where i go it means that i don’t

30:15

have to

30:16

worry about

30:18

having a book or a

30:21

pre-studying to make sure i can stay

30:23

safe in a given space

30:31

remember kennedy yes

30:35

i love so much what uh randy has said

30:38

you go listen you go gal you go sister

30:41

right on the thing that occur to me is

30:44

that here we are um 2021 we’re in the

30:47

21st century

30:49

and with the clouds the equality act

30:52

again it is of the utmost importance

30:55

that everybody that sees this

30:57

talk to their congress people talk to

31:00

the senate talk to anybody that you need

31:02

to

31:02

because for me as a person of color

31:04

being um half native american and half

31:08

black

31:08

we have been here us people of color and

31:12

especially black people have been here

31:13

on this continent since 16

31:16

16 19 that’s 402 years so here we are

31:21

fighting

31:22

and we’re on we’re involved in the

31:24

struggle and the struggle continues and

31:27

it will not stop it must not stop we

31:29

must all continue to put our shoulders

31:32

to the grindstone as they say

31:34

and get this thing done i’m hoping for

31:36

the day that my grandchildren my

31:39

great-grandchildren by the way i got 20

31:41

of those

31:42

and um

31:43

my great-great-grandchildren got two of

31:45

them

31:46

well

31:47

this will all be resolved everybody will

31:49

be living and equality will not be

31:53

something that we have to even talk

31:55

about because in the centuries to come

31:57

it just is and we are the ones that made

32:00

it possible

32:03

thank you thank you well thank you so

32:06

much uh reverend kennedy and randy i i

32:09

want to thank

32:10

uh you both and michael for sharing your

32:13

time and experiences with all of us i

32:15

know i speak for many of us when i say

32:17

that i’m so deeply inspired by your

32:18

leadership and your advocacy and i think

32:21

as all of us who have been listening

32:23

here with us today have heard our elders

32:26

have carried the movement in our

32:27

community for so long securing rights

32:29

and broadening futures and helping many

32:31

reach dreams that we all thought were

32:33

impossible so now we must fight

32:35

alongside each other and make sure that

32:38

our elders experience the inclusion

32:40

support and welcome that you all are

32:42

helping make possible every day and help

32:44

make possible uh in the past so thank

32:46

you so much that starts with the

32:47

equality act for more information we

32:49

always encourage folks to go hrc members

32:52

can go to hrc.org qualityact or folks

32:55

can text equality act at

32:57

472-472 to get involved and i’ll turn it

33:00

over to you michael to close us out

33:04

okay um thanks so much jay and i want to

33:08

again thank reverend kennedy and randy

33:10

robertson for your

33:13

really your wisdom

33:14

your wisdom today

33:16

and i want to thank you jay and hrc for

33:18

being such important partners with sage

33:21

in ensuring that the voices and the

33:24

interests of our community’s elders are

33:27

really front and center in the campaign

33:30

for passage of the equality act because

33:32

that’s where our elders need to be

33:34

so please

33:35

do everything you can to get involved

33:38

in the campaign for the quality out that

33:40

ask everybody who’s watching this to

33:42

please get involved you can go to the

33:44

hrc website you can go to sageusa.org

33:49

backslash equality act to get involved

33:51

as reverend kennedy

33:53

said as jay said as randy said let’s

33:55

join together let’s get this done

33:57

for everybody in our community for our

34:00

elders for our young people for all of

34:02

us thank you so much

34:05

we will not be invisible

34:07

we will not be invisible amen to that

34:09

hey man go right there

34:11

here

34:13

thank you all

34:14

right thank you

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com