After My Son Ran Away Part 6 [Video]

If you have been keeping up with the puzzle storyline, I’m sure you know that Uriah attempted to leave the house by himself last episode. He left the house walked down the street made a wrong turn and came back. When I came home I dealt with Uriah not out of anger without a protection. Parenting is definitely difficult because you’re trying to make the right decision in the moment but trying not to make the wrong decision for a lifetime.

first things first let me just uh

welcome you black right welcome black to

belief in fatherhood my name is belief

this is an update to uh

the uriah puzzle slash running away

and i want to tell you everything but i

want to make sure there’s an

understanding of why we do this

why we do we do because i got a couple

comments

um that were saying like yo

like you need to turn off the camera you

shouldn’t have your kids out there like

that

and then i had some people talking about

you guys are too soft on him why is he

able to get away with this stuff

and then

i had other people saying like you need

to spank him you need to do this he

don’t respect you

and like let me just just talk about the

privilege right

um

as somebody

who

didn’t necessarily know what it was like

to be a father or parent

because my our parents really didn’t

explain things why they did what they

did they just had to do it

and they did what they had to do

you have

an amazing advantage point to know the

inner workings of a family you know what

i’m saying

which

um

is

a privilege to you you know what i’m

saying um and not something that is

normally shared i could easily make my

life look entirely too fly

and easily show the best parts of me

the highlight reel

and go viral 10 and 12 times over that

would not be

difficult

but

i think there is a

disadvantage to that because i’m lying

to you and i’m telling you

that everything is okay and sometimes

it’s not

you know some of you may even see

this part of parenting and like

immediately it makes your skin crawl

because i’m showing you this

but you’re still consuming it

that may just be your own projection

because you’re not confrontational or

you don’t like discipline or you don’t

like to see other people hurt or in pain

but this is very very normal in homes

like people are dealing with the stuff

all the time

and they’re not showing you it

and they’re not telling anyone about it

because there’s a lot of shame

associated with how how you parent and i

would love

for this place to be a space where we

can demystify

a lot of the

um things that we have

allowed ourselves to believe that are

untrue right um and so i would love for

this to be a free space and if you don’t

consider it a free space it’s not for

you you know what i mean and although i

love every single you know time someone

hits the subscribe button i love seeing

the subscribers going up some people

just ain’t built for the authenticity

some people just want everything to be

perfect and it’s just not real and so uh

that’s that and so

i just want to let you guys know what

the position is the position of who you

are right i’m all for

i disagree with you on this um you know

what i’m saying i’m all for here’s some

advice here’s what i know from a

clinical therapist

family whatever situation like i’m all

for that like leave those comments all

day when you start to like accuse me

or the family of like

selling ourselves

for entertainment that’s not what this

is

this is literally a service because i

know that there’s somebody who’s gonna

walk into parenthood and their child is

gonna be disrespectful and they’re gonna

think it’s something wrong with them and

it’s not you know what i’m saying and so

i would love

to be um

the catalyst here and um

another thing i want to let you know is

that this video these videos

were recorded in february december

january february so

this story is long over

so

um we’ve already came to a resolution

and

i believe some of you gonna be shocked

how it ends

but

um definitely stick around if you can

and then make your judgment

okay

um and this is another point right here

um i’m not very proud of

how everything took place but honestly i

saw no other option

okay so

after i drove home

i get to the house in my dream i’m

driving kind of slow when i get close to

the house because i don’t know if the

boys in the street or not

i open up the door and i’m like where is

he right

and i’m still kind of like

angry right

and i walk upstairs

right because they told me he was

upstairs

and i open a door and i say

what is going on with you

now um

he goes what do you mean

i was like you left the house

he was like

yeah but i came back

and i’m like yeah but you left the house

um and i wasn’t gonna film this right

uh

or share any of this um

via like visually because i was kind of

like this is kind of like a crisis and

so so the conversation went like yeah

uh okay so

why did you leave the house

because i want a new mom

i said what’s wrong with the mother you

had

she doesn’t let me do what i want to do

i said okay

um where are you gonna go what was your

plan

i was gonna

go to my friend’s house

right

and so

i was like how are you gonna get there

he was like i was gonna drive and i said

bro you can’t even reach the pedals you

don’t even know how to drive he was like

i was gonna stick a rock on the pedal

and so

then i’m like

it’s not funny you know what i’m saying

but i’m more like

i don’t know if this dude got all his

marbles you know what i’m saying or he’s

just kind of talking and he live in the

cartoon world or maybe he’s seen stuff

on tv so i’m kind of like all right we

gotta monitor everything this dude’s

watching

but then i’m like letting him finish his

sentences and letting him say all the

things he want to say and so

i’m um every time i ask him a question

he has a really quick answer for me

which really makes me believe that he

thinks that he’s right so i try i was

trying to get down to the heart of the

issue and i said listen when you leave

the house right and i’m speaking more

calmly at this point when you leave the

house you put yourself in danger

you’re not critically thinking

you like

you you are showing and displaying your

to your siblings that this is okay

behavior so you’re changing the culture

of the home which is really important

for me

and you’re disrespecting your mom

i was like

you need to feel the weight of these

actions

what do you suggest

i do about this

he said

i don’t know

wall squats

right because that’s what i usually have

them do

and so i was like well that doesn’t work

you know what i’m saying because like we

try this and you know what i’m saying

like i’ve tried to play with you i tried

to get you to do wall squats and planks

and i tried to um you know we exercise

or we do a lot of stuff but it’s like

i’m not getting you’re not hearing me

you know what i’m saying

like why did you think it was okay for

you to leave the house

he was like because you guys don’t

respect me

and i said okay how are we not

respecting you and he said

because you don’t let me watch tv and i

said buddy you can watch tv you just got

to do the puzzle first that was the

agreement

theo did his part you have to do your

part now you know what i’m saying and

that’s it

and so he was like

puzzles are just hard for me if i could

do like a game or something and i was

like bro you don’t get to choose your

consequences

you know what i’m saying and he was like

you know

i want to move in with you know this set

friend and i want to move in because

their mom and their dad let them do

whatever they want to do

black parents right they say stuff

that’s funny

but it’s not it’s like dang that was a

clever line but that was the wrong

timing

so he goes yeah i want a new mom i want

a new dad you know what i’m saying i

don’t want to be here right i don’t want

to be in this house

so i said

surprise

right now you have a new dad today

because i’m going to do something that i

don’t do

and i’m going to need you to take off

your pants

because i have to give you a spanking

and immediately

he like broke like into tears and

usually what i do is i’m like look man i

need you to take off your pants but do

you want one more shot you know what i’m

saying and he goes yes i want another

shot and then usually he’s good

but this time he had already crossed the

boundary a couple weeks ago i did a

video talking about how i discipline my

kids and how you know spanking is like

the last option um that’s one thing i do

is i don’t i do not spank you know what

i’m saying but

and i’m not saying i’m opposed to it but

that is not that’s like the 100th option

at this point i feel like i got to that

last option because when when you

disrespect your mom and i have to come

home you know what i’m saying

um

because you don’t respect her enough for

for her words to just be my words you

know then um

like i have to make you feel this you

know what i’m saying and

if i take away things from you it

doesn’t work if i challenge you in

certain ways it doesn’t work like you

think i am something to vanquish and i

just want to let you know that i’m it’s

it’s not going to happen you know what

i’m saying so um

i i you know i definitely

um

you know proceeded with the with with

the discipline

and you could tell i’m tiptoeing around

this

i

unfortunately

had to um

make him feel it and i felt

bad and i feel bad you know what i’m

saying about having to do that i hated

it

you know i hate the fact that i have to

get to this point for him to hear me

and i would hate it even more if it

didn’t work

this is why like

you can’t parent every child the same

way

right some kids need a different

approach

um

and

your riot is the kid that needs you to

physically

like he needs to feel it physically even

if it’s not spanking like he needs to do

something physical like

you know he need like he’s up he’s like

physical touch type person he’s always

laying on you touching you finding you

like you know

um

and so

i came downstairs he came downstairs and

was mad and i said buddy

um

i don’t want to spank you

i was like i don’t want to like

i would love for you just to listen to

what i’m saying and trust that i’m not

trying to harm you

i don’t want to do that

you know what i’m saying

but i will

if that’s the only way i can communicate

to you right and he’s like

um he said something

that was kind of like mouthy

like he was still like all right now

that that’s over like you ain’t gonna do

it again

and i was like

what’s happening tomorrow i asked event

and she goes

uh

they’re supposed to go to school

tomorrow i was like

i will since you don’t want to listen to

your mom

um

and you don’t want to

um

follow the rules of the house

tomorrow you’re going to follow my rules

and so

you won’t be going to school tomorrow

all of your worksheets

all of your homework assignments i’m

going to be your teacher you’re going to

come to work with me you’re going to do

all the things i need to do

you know and so after you started

popping off and just kind of talking

crazy i just like look man like i tried

you know

um to get through to you you know what

i’m saying like we already had what we

did upstairs you know i’m saying um but

i’m gonna do something else that you’re

not gonna like um you still have to do

the puzzle

right um and this time it’s not for tv

it’s just the only thing you’re going to

do

from now on like you’re not doing

anything except for the puzzle

you know what i mean like don’t ask me

if you can play a game uh board game

don’t ask me if you could draw

you just go upstairs and do the puzzle

and you have to do all 300 pieces not

just 150 that i said

like i tried to be nice with you and now

like now i’m not even giving you the

option to fail like you’re gonna see

this through you know what i’m saying

and it’s not because i have this like

trying to fight the power or like the

power struggle it’s like bro i ask you

to do something i don’t care what it is

like as long as i’m not trying to get

you to harm yourself

or harm someone else

do what i ask you to do bro pick up the

thing do this over here finish the

puzzle i don’t like puzzles i don’t care

and ryan’s the type of kid that he’ll

get on your nerves until you give in

right so but sometimes it’s heavy right

so he’ll be like

mom mom mom i’m hungry i’m hungry i’m

hungry can have a snack and have a snack

and have a snack i have a snack she’ll

be like yes finally right but

so the next day when he came in

it wasn’t the same like

he came in

i welcomed him and i just let him know

like look man

today i’m the teacher

and you’re going to listen to everything

i say and if you don’t it’s gonna be

your loss because

you’re gonna have to earn

every snack every break everything

so he starts working and he’s like it’s

like an hour and he’s still on like the

first three questions of his first

worksheet and i’m like man he’s like can

i have snack and i’m like nah he’s like

well usually it’s break time

after an hour and i was like no you

don’t you don’t get a break until you

until you finish that first sheet he was

only on question three and i was like

and you got to hurry up because i have

the gym soon so

um if you want to get your snack before

the gym

then you need to you know hurry up and

do the worksheet

and so he was like

well why can’t i just eat it at the gym

i was like because you’re working out

with me

you’re coming to the gym and working out

with me so

you know like we we went to the gym

um

uh

you know he earned every single break he

earned every snack i’ll i just put the

snack right next to someone said you

can’t eat it until that she done and if

the answer’s wrong you can’t you can’t

eat it you know and so

you know usually when he does a work a

school day it takes

a longer time because he likes to like

play around and like

um kind of wander off in his mind and so

i just was like that ain’t happening

today you can wander off but you’re just

gonna be sitting here hungry you know um

and so we had a we had an overall good

day connecting it was a very deep

connection day

and i think that

he would rather deal with his mother

than deal with me you know what i’m

saying

um

yvette had asked him a question and she

was like do you think you’re ever gonna

try to run away again and he was like

turn around and tell me tell your future

self what you just said

this is for your future self

my future self i ran out of my house

because i wanted to be a doctor

do you still want to be a doctor

no not really

what changed your mind

having a future pop

[Laughter]

i know that as a child like i had like a

fear of my parents you know what i’m

saying like i was scared of them i don’t

think uriah is scared of me but i do

think he knows that i will take it to

whatever level i need to take it to to

get through to him

um which i think is healthy

even though i never want to take it

there ever again like i have no desire

to ever put my hands on him ever again i

don’t want to do it

but

i will

you know what i’m saying that just

that’s one of them things it’s like

i

i i know like i’ve tried to like 100

sentences

you know what i’m saying he started

crying at

sentence number two the thing is right

you just got to keep pushing him you

know what i’m saying like he does have a

limit but he doesn’t know what it is

so the next day

theo has been working on the puzzle

without uriah

[Music]

