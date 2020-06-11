After the Protests

What we wake up to this morning has been here all along.

The fear and distrust has coursed through our society’s veins like a virus, although this one we can see.

We can see the killings of unarmed people of color at the hands of authorities and vigilantes. Their names date back days, weeks, months, years, decades.

We can see the statistics of those felled by a coronavirus, and that the people of color have fared worse. Each of those statistics was a person, a life, with family — and they are now gone.

We can see the dirty water and power plants spewing smoke and toxicity into the neighborhoods, playgrounds and homes of the lower class, those in our society without the political and financial clout to prevent their communities from becoming victims of Cancer Alley.

Why does our country have a Cancer Alley at all — and why have we allowed or tolerated anyone to live there?

We can see the response by those meant to protect us, to serve us, created and financially supported by us, their gear, their shields, their weapons, their tactics. Their equipment is military-grade — but worse, so is their attitude.

We can see their guns pointed at journalists and TV cameras. We can see their kicking of a woman on the ground, their pushing of an elderly man with a cane to the ground, their hurling of a woman to the ground, their driving of their vehicles through crowds, their pointing of guns at bystanders on a porch.

All this we can see, like never before, evidence of authoritarian brutality reaped upon the citizenry.

Our national leaders abdicated their responsibility by blinking and turning away at the threat of a virus they knew could wreak havoc and kill.

Our local authorities, on the other hand, the ones with the batons and guns and the political establishment behind them, did not stand idly by, as they could have, but instead decided to fight. But like the virus, they chose to fight us, and have been making this choice for days, weeks, months, years, decades.