All the Different Ways That Phobias Are Treated

This post was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

According to the most recent research, a variety of factors, including genetics, chemical imbalances, contextual cues, and taught behavior, are likely to be at play. Treatment for phobias can be divided into two categories: medication and therapy.

Medication

In the medical approach, phobias are considered to be genetic and chemical in nature. Prescriptions for medication are used to treat phobia-related symptoms. It has been shown that cognitive behavioral therapy is more effective than medication in treating phobias.

Antidepressants

Antidepressant drugs from two classes: selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) are occasionally utilized to treat phobias (MAOIs). When it comes to treating mood disorders such as depression, antidepressants are usually thought of in terms of their ability to alleviate anxiety.

Benzodiazepines

Medications such as Valium, Klonopin, and Xanax are among the most commonly prescribed benzodiazepines for the short-term treatment of anxiety linked with phobias.

Beta-Blockers

There are a number of beta blockers, including Tenormin and Inderal LA, that can be used as a short-term treatment for trembling, sweating and other physiological symptoms of phobia-related anxiety.

Medications can be useful for some people, but for others, the adverse effects outweigh the benefits. Consult your physician if you’re experiencing unpleasant side effects from your medicine before you stop taking it. A psychiatrist or other medical professional must oversee the patient’s pharmaceutical regimen, even if the patient also sees a therapist to address their fears.

Psychologists are not allowed to administer prescriptions in the majority of states, but that is slowly changing. However, in every state, a doctoral degree is required for any mental health professional who wishes to be able to prescribe medicines.

Psychotherapy

Environmental triggers and learnt habits are considered to be the most significant cause of phobias by many doctors. This school of thought maintains that one may be taught to be afraid of something. Phobias can be treated by “unlearning” the reaction. In-person and online therapy for phobias is the treatment of choice according to this theory.

Medications and counseling work well for many people who suffer from phobias.

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment for phobias frequently begins with CBT, a cognitive behavioral therapy. In order to conquer your fear, it might help you overcome the negative habitual thinking that contribute to phobic reactions.

Exposure therapy

In order to desensitize and reduce anxiety, exposure therapy gradually exposes you to the things you fear. Exposure therapy can be used as part of a cognitive behavioral therapy program, but it can also be integrated into your everyday life.

Deep breathing, gradual muscle relaxation, visualization, plus guided imagery are all relaxation techniques that people learn before they begin the exposure phase. The next phase is to gradually and gradually face the scary object or scenario while practicing these relaxation tactics.

In the case of a fear of public speaking, your therapist may guide you through a series of challenging public speaking situations, such as reading aloud to a friend and then presenting in front of an audience.

Complementary and Integrative Medicine

In addition to standard methods of treating phobias, many mental health practitioners are also turning to complementary and alternative therapies. However, these treatments are not deemed first-line and often have their own set of negative effects. Some non-traditional treatments include hypnotherapy, homeopathy, and herbal remedies.

Many patients find relief from their symptoms through alternative treatments, despite the fact that they have not completed the rigorous, supervised testing required for acceptance by the mainstream medical establishment. However, a mental health professional should be consulted before beginning any form of alternative treatment.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock