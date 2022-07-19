Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / All the Different Ways That Phobias Are Treated

All the Different Ways That Phobias Are Treated

Phobias are still a mystery to scientists, who aren't sure what causes them.

by Leave a Comment

 

This post was developed via a partnership with BetterHelp.

According to the most recent research, a variety of factors, including genetics, chemical imbalances, contextual cues, and taught behavior, are likely to be at play. Treatment for phobias can be divided into two categories: medication and therapy.

Medication

In the medical approach, phobias are considered to be genetic and chemical in nature. Prescriptions for medication are used to treat phobia-related symptoms. It has been shown that cognitive behavioral therapy is more effective than medication in treating phobias.

Antidepressants

Antidepressant drugs from two classes: selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) are occasionally utilized to treat phobias (MAOIs). When it comes to treating mood disorders such as depression, antidepressants are usually thought of in terms of their ability to alleviate anxiety.

Benzodiazepines

Medications such as Valium, Klonopin, and Xanax are among the most commonly prescribed benzodiazepines for the short-term treatment of anxiety linked with phobias.

Beta-Blockers

There are a number of beta blockers, including Tenormin and Inderal LA, that can be used as a short-term treatment for trembling, sweating and other physiological symptoms of phobia-related anxiety.

Medications can be useful for some people, but for others, the adverse effects outweigh the benefits. Consult your physician if you’re experiencing unpleasant side effects from your medicine before you stop taking it. A psychiatrist or other medical professional must oversee the patient’s pharmaceutical regimen, even if the patient also sees a therapist to address their fears.

Psychologists are not allowed to administer prescriptions in the majority of states, but that is slowly changing. However, in every state, a doctoral degree is required for any mental health professional who wishes to be able to prescribe medicines.

Psychotherapy

Environmental triggers and learnt habits are considered to be the most significant cause of phobias by many doctors. This school of thought maintains that one may be taught to be afraid of something. Phobias can be treated by “unlearning” the reaction. In-person and online therapy for phobias is the treatment of choice according to this theory.

Medications and counseling work well for many people who suffer from phobias.

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment for phobias frequently begins with CBT, a cognitive behavioral therapy. In order to conquer your fear, it might help you overcome the negative habitual thinking that contribute to phobic reactions.

Exposure therapy

In order to desensitize and reduce anxiety, exposure therapy gradually exposes you to the things you fear. Exposure therapy can be used as part of a cognitive behavioral therapy program, but it can also be integrated into your everyday life.

Deep breathing, gradual muscle relaxation, visualization, plus guided imagery are all relaxation techniques that people learn before they begin the exposure phase. The next phase is to gradually and gradually face the scary object or scenario while practicing these relaxation tactics.

In the case of a fear of public speaking, your therapist may guide you through a series of challenging public speaking situations, such as reading aloud to a friend and then presenting in front of an audience.

Complementary and Integrative Medicine

In addition to standard methods of treating phobias, many mental health practitioners are also turning to complementary and alternative therapies. However, these treatments are not deemed first-line and often have their own set of negative effects. Some non-traditional treatments include hypnotherapy, homeopathy, and herbal remedies.

Many patients find relief from their symptoms through alternative treatments, despite the fact that they have not completed the rigorous, supervised testing required for acceptance by the mainstream medical establishment. However, a mental health professional should be consulted before beginning any form of alternative treatment.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x